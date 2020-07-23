Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 94
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 0;
traffic warnings: 19
Municipal tickets: 1
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 5; traffic detail: 2
July 10 at 7:31 a.m., police headed to the Brooklyn Street locale where neighbors have been having spats for several weeks. One person claimed a door had been vandalized, but police found no evidence of that.
July 10 at 8:46 a.m., Morristown’s K-9 officer and his human partner were in Brownington for some training.
July 10 at 10:30 a.m., two-car crash on Route 100; no injuries or hazards.
July 10 at 5:17 p.m., tarps, 2x4s and plywood were stolen from the temporary drive-in movie theater in town.
July 10 at 5:31 p.m., police found a campsite, but not the person thought to be living near A Street.
July 10 at 5:42 p.m., served court paperwork to a person on Frazier Road.
July 10 at 7:27 p.m., passersby were worried about a dog left in a parked car in the Fairgrounds Plaza. Police thought the dog was in good health when they found it, but had a chat with the owners about how dangerous it can be to leave a pup in a parked car during the summer.
July 10 at 9:35 p.m., a woman was sleeping on the lawn in front of the dance studio on Upper Main Street; police checked on her, then told her to move along when she refused their offer of aid.
July 11 at 9:04 a.m., the same woman was sleeping in front of a Portland Street business the next morning. Police checked on her, again offered aid and then asked her to move along when she refused it.
July 11 at 1:56 p.m., a woman reported messing with machines at the car wash on Brooklyn Street was just trying to get her change back.
July 11 at 4:30 p.m., an argument between two bands of people boiled over when they started pouring beer on each other at Oxbow Riverfront Park. Police told everyone to leave.
July 12 at 7:05 a.m., the woman who’d been sleeping in the village was asked to leave the Maplefields on Route 15 after she became verbally abusive.
July 12 at 7:24 a.m., more vandalism reported at the Brooklyn Street site that’s become a regular stop for police. A picnic table was written on; police took down a record of the wanton writing.
July 12 at 7:31 a.m., on Golf Course Road, a cat that’s been after the neighbor’s chickens for a while now was at it again. Police had a chat with the owners of the feline.
July 12 at 1:28 p.m., property reported stolen on Darling Road was later found.
July 12 at 2:36 p.m., a woman sitting in her car at Price Chopper reported another woman had walked up to the vehicle and taken a picture of her child. Police are not sure who the photographer was, or what she was doing.
July 13 at 5:38 p.m., a Cote Hill Road resident doesn’t think it was a bear that moved the grill this time, because when a bear did it last time it also destroyed the grill. Police aren’t sure how the undamaged grill got relocated.
July 13 at 6:40 p.m., the woman who’s been sleeping outside village businesses was spotted peeing in an alley just off Upper Main Street. Police gave her a municipal ticket for urinating in public, then told her to move along.
July 14 at 9:18 a.m., two-car fender-bender on Stagecoach Road; no injuries.
July 14 at 12:19 p.m., a Pinewood Estates resident who was bothering the neighbors was told to stop.
July 14 at 2:05 p.m., reports of a possible violation of a court order on Frazier Road turned out to be unfounded, because the court order had been dropped.
July 14 at 2:34 p.m., police received another report of the possible violation of a court order, this time in the Morrisville Plaza, but that turned out to be false, too.
July 14 at 4:56 p.m., the Frazier Road resident who had dropped the court order applied for a new one.
July 14 at 5:20 p.m., Kane Plante, 30, of Morristown was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police had police recognized and stopped him on Brooklyn Street.
July 14 at 8:15 p.m., the woman who’d peed in public the day before was told to leave Big Lots property after being spotted hanging out there.
July 14 at 9:46 p.m., two gunshots — the caller thought they sounded like pistol shots — were reported near B Street. Police suspect fireworks, but aren’t really sure what made the racket.
July 15 at 1:58 a.m., an intoxicated man found at Cumberland Farms was taken into protective custody, then driven to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport a few hours later to detox.
July 15 at 9:29 a.m., police helped Morristown Emergency Medical Services get into a Route 15 home.
July 15 at 10:31 a.m., police directed traffic while Morristown firefighters responded to a call on Lower Main Street.
July 15 at 3:51 p.m., Congress Street residents reported drivers speeding there all day; police later moved their radar cart to that street.
July 15 at 11:21 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Route 100.
July 16 at 4:39 a.m., a tractor-trailer truck traveling through a construction zone on Route 100 got too close to the shoulder and rolled over a small embankment onto its side. No one was injured, but the truck lay there for quite a while while its cargo — a whole lot of milk — was unloaded.
July 16 at 12:09 p.m., a tailgate was stolen off a truck parked at a Brooklyn Street business.
July 16 at 12:42 p.m., two people living in the same Union Street apartment building got into a fight over how loud the music should or shouldn’t be.
July 16 at 3:58 p.m., staff at the Sunset Motor Inn asked the woman who’d had several run-ins with police over the past seven days to leave the premises; when she wouldn’t go, police made the same request and she left, telling them she was headed to Stowe or Hardwick.
July 16 at 7:18 p.m., the pesky cat was chasing chickens again on Golf Course Road. Police again talked to the owners of the predatory, or playful, feline.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
