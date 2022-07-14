Total reported incidents: 157
Arrests: 6
Traffic stops: 51
Brenda Kazanes, 41, of Morristown, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following an investigation into a June 24 incident.
July 1 at 12:30 a.m., police arrested Joshua Levaggi, 29, of Hyde Park, on an in-state warrant after pulling Levaggi over after allegedly not stopping at a stop sign on Stagecoach Road. Police also cited Levaggi for driving after criminal license suspension.
July 1 at 1:33 a.m., Andrew Lemieux, 34, no address given, was transported to prison after police arrested him for possession of stolen property (two counts), petit larceny and resisting arrest, following an investigation into a series of reported thefts on May 29, and after the execution of a search warrant June 28.
July 1 at 2:01 p.m., a man took a fall near the post office, but he told responding police he was OK.
July 1 at 3:09 p.m., police mediated a conflict between a landlord and tenant.
July 1 at 10:01 p.m., someone reported seeing a suspicious man with a flashlight poking around Morrisville Beverage, but he was gone when police arrived.
July 2 at 4:16 a.m., a person who had allegedly overdosed in the Pinecrest mobile home park was alert when first responders arrived and declined to be taken to the hospital.
July 2 at 11:03 a.m., someone said a suspicious man was videotaping a child on Maple Street, but police didn’t see anything amiss.
July 2 at 11:05 a.m., a child was reportedly left alone in a car in the Aubuchon/Maplefields parking lot, but not for long — the car was gone when police arrived.
July 2 at 1:21 p.m., four-wheelers were racing each other along Fitzgerald Road, a frequent occurrence that has gotten worse, said the caller.
July 2 at 9:50 p.m., police talked to a possibly intoxicated man someone had complained about walking along Upper Main and Congress streets, and he admitted to “busting a move” in the crosswalk.
July 3 at 2:21 a.m., a bunch of cardboard in the Charlmont restaurant’s dumpster was torched but didn’t spread. Police are investigating.
July 3 at 4:15 a.m., police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a fight on Ferry Street in North Hyde Park.
July 3 at 8:27 a.m., another suspicious fire was reported, this one at the nearly complete 24-unit Village Center apartments on Hutchins Street.
July 3 at 9:03 a.m. someone tossed an old BB gun in the middle of Cole Hill Road, which someone mistook for a real gun. Police got rid of the weapon.
July 3 at 12:13 p.m., police are investigating the presence and alleged actions of a suspicious person at Cumberland Farms.
July 3 at 9:51 p.m., a light at a place on Route 100 appeared to be shooting off sparks, according to the person who called it in. It was just a very large number of bugs flying around, attracted to the light.
July 3 at 6:57 p.m., an altercation in a restroom at Cumberland Farms took place between two family members.
July 4 at 1:58 p.m., police referred numerous possible stalking order violations to the county prosecutor’s office.
July 4 at 2:06 p.m., a man who is no stranger to police was allegedly causing trouble at Cumby’s and was issued a no-trespass order.
July 4 at 3:10 p.m., April Audet, 35, of Hardwick, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, following a traffic stop in Wolcott. Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests on a sample of Audet’s blood.
July 4 at 4:39 p.m., police shared with someone cautionary tales of the dangers of online dating.
July 4 at 5:05 p.m., a car hit and killed a deer on Route 15.
July 4 at 5:24 p.m., someone found what appeared to be drugs at the northside Maplefields, and police took the contraband and destroyed it.
July 4 at 5:56 p.m., an intoxicated woman left the hospital, so police picked her up and transported her to the detox unit at the jail in St. Johnsbury.
July 4 at 8:55 p.m., there were some people on top of the McDonald’s roof, but the manager said it was OK — they’d been given permission to get a good seat for the July 4 fireworks.
July 4 at 9:14 p.m., police arrested Chad Lawrence, 47, of Brownington, as an alleged fugitive from justice after Lawrence was seen acting suspiciously in the middle of Route 15.
July 4 at 9:21 p.m., some people having a fire between Pleasant Street and the cemetery were asked to get the site cleaned up by the next day, which they did.
July 4 at 9:35 p.m., a driver on Route 100 complained about getting a bottle rocket fired at the vehicle.
July 5 at 1:14 a.m., a runaway juvenile admitted he’d not been at his friend’s house as promised, and police returned him to his own home.
July 5 at 3:10 a.m., a fire was reported on the porch of a Sugar House Ridge home. Police responded and made sure it didn’t spread while waiting for firefighters to extinguish the small fire.
July 5 at 11:47 a.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in reuniting some runaway juveniles with their parents.
July 5 at 2:25 p.m., a woman said someone used her name to get something from Rent-A-Center but determined later it was just a clerical error.
July 5 at 2:31 p.m., police served trespass orders to two people who weren’t vacating the area between Pleasant Street and the cemetery.
July 5 at 3:10 p.m., some people were reportedly smoking pot in a red pickup truck parked in the Community College of Vermont parking lot on Harrel Street.
July 6 at 2:05 p.m., neither of the people allegedly quarreling on Munson Avenue felt like giving statements to police.
July 6 at 3:23 p.m., a wallet left on the top of a person’s car roof headed from Stowe to Morristown eventually fell off but was later returned to its owner.
July 6 at 6:17 p.m., someone found more pot at Maplefields North, and police destroyed it.
July 7 at 2:21 a.m., a missing juvenile was later reported found after she went home on her own.
July 7 at 3:44 p.m., a person without a place to stay was dropped off at the Sunset Motor Inn, but there weren’t any vacancies, so police drove the person to a place in Hyde Park.
July 7 at 3:13 p.m., Troy Quinton, 27, of Williamstown, was arrested on an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on Park Street.
July 7 at 9:19 p.m., some kids with vape pens were spotted puffing at the graded school playground.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
