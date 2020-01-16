Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 75
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 2
Parking tickets: 4
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 0
Jan. 3 at 1:48 a.m., in the course of the next hour, an officer wrote parking tickets for three vehicles, two in the municipal lot and one on Portland Street, that were left overnight, violating Morristown’s winter ban of on-street parking.
Jan. 3 at 9:23 a.m., police took a statement at the station on behalf of the Newport City Police Department.
Jan. 3 at 2:08 p.m., a Portland Street resident told police she thought she was being stalked; officers told her to notify them if any further incidents occur.
Jan. 3 at 2:56 p.m., a landlord-tenant dispute on Fitzgerald Road over fencing for a horse got heated; police eventually intervened.
Jan. 3 at 3:31 p.m., a Randolph Road resident believed someone had stolen a package from his mailbox. He was actually only a victim of gravity; the package had fallen to the ground and was later found.
Jan. 3 at 6:19 p.m., a man living on Stafford Avenue came to the station to tell police his roommate was drunk. The intoxicated roommate was taken to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox.
Jan. 3 at 7:46 p.m., an Aubuchon Hardware employee thought someone out back was trying to break into the building; turns out it was just someone picking up pallets.
Jan. 3 at 10:31 p.m., passersby reported several people hanging out in a suspicious-seeming car parked in the lot off Richmond Street. Police responded, and eventually wrote the driver a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
Jan. 3 at 12:32 a.m., police assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies at a crash in Hyde Park.
Jan. 4 at 1:03 p.m., a landlord-tenant dispute on Lower Main Street got noisy, warranting police intervention.
Jan. 4 at 5:39 p.m., passersby reported a pack of people pushing a vehicle on Stagecoach Road, but there was no sign of them or their ride when police went looking.
Jan. 4 at 8:12 p.m., a person asking for money outside Cumberland Farms was later taken to detox.
Jan. 4 at 8:28 p.m., a caller who wanted police to know about a vehicle all over Route 100 couldn’t actually describe the wayward vehicle, so police couldn’t do much about it.
Jan. 5 at 12:11 p.m., there was no emergency at a Randolph Road residence; a man giving his dog a bath accidentally made an emergency call during the washing.
Jan. 5 at 1:13 p.m., a man reported being harassed by another man after splitting up with his girlfriend.
Jan. 5 at 3:06 p.m., an ongoing property-line dispute in Pinewood Estates was referred to the state’s attorney’s office.
Jan. 5 at 3:24 p.m., a business transaction involving the sale of an air compressor has gone sideways. Police told the two men involved to seek legal counsel.
Jan. 5 at 7:19 a.m., the horses who escaped from their paddock on Route 15A were back in it before police arrived.
Jan. 6 at 2:07 a.m., a hypodermic needle was found near the Route 15 Maplefields convenience store. Police picked up and destroyed the syringe.
Jan. 6 at 7:21 a.m., a New Hampshire couple staying in their vehicle were asked by security to leave the parking lot at Copley Hospital. They were gone by the time police arrived.
Jan. 6 at 10:05 a.m., on Center Road, police attempted to locate a woman wanted for contempt of court.
Jan. 6 at 11:16 a.m., staff at People’s United Bank called police to report fraudulent checks, then called back to say everything actually checked out fine.
Jan. 6 at 1:15 p.m., a man reported fraudulent activity on his Cash App account.
Jan. 6 at 2:57 p.m., an officer installed a car seat base for a citizen.
Jan. 6 at 3:14 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
Jan. 6 at 8:48 p.m., Jordan Bourgeois, 33, of Johnson was charged with driving under the influence, first offense. Police stopped Bourgeois after seeing his vehicle fishtail up a snow-covered Brooklyn Street. Officers measured Bourgeois’ blood-alcohol level at 0.198 percent.
Jan. 6 at 11:41 p.m., single-car rollover on Route 100; no injuries.
Jan. 7 at 12:03 a.m., an officer intervened when two people in the midst of a divorce were arguing over alimony payments.
Jan. 7 at 1:25 a.m., another parking ticket, this one for a local day care center that left a bus parked overnight in a section of the municipal lot where overnight parking isn’t currently in season.
Jan. 7 at 4:32 a.m., police dispatched a deer that had been hit by a car on Route 15 near Blow & Cote.
Jan. 7 at 11:48 a.m., one customer at Hannaford Supermarkets touched the service dog of another customer without asking, and a profanity-laden argument ensued.
Jan. 7 at 4:21 p.m., police served a subpoena for the state’s attorney.
Jan. 7 at 4:23 p.m., the person driving erratically on Route 100 hadn’t been drinking; he or she was taking a dog to the vet and trying to comfort the animal while driving.
Jan. 7 at 10:55 p.m., a parked vehicle was running in the Northgate Plaza parking lot because someone is staying in it.
Jan. 8 at 1 a.m., a vehicle parked overnight on Lower Main Street was towed so the highway crew could remove snow.
Jan. 8 at 3:17 a.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies on Route 100C in Johnson.
Jan. 8 at 7:01 a.m., police assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services at the Maplefields on Route 15.
Jan. 8 at 8:02 a.m., the same vehicle with New Hampshire plates was spotted again, this time in the Fairgrounds Plaza parking lot, and someone was sleeping in it again.
Jan. 8 at 8:47 a.m., police assisted Morristown EMS on Fenimore Street after a woman reportedly passed out while on the phone with her mother.
Jan. 8 at 2:19 p.m., a woman said she hit something while driving through the roundabout in Hyde Park, but no damage was found.
Jan. 8 at 2:25 p.m., single-car rollover on Randolph Road; no injuries.
Jan. 8 at 3:39 p.m., bad road conditions caused another single-car rollover, this time on Route 100, but everyone was fine in that crash, too.
Jan. 8 at 4:45 p.m., minor two-car fender-bender on Route 100.
Jan. 8 at 5:01 p.m., a vehicle that slid off Route 100 was pulled back on.
Jan. 8 at 6:58 p.m., a person whose vehicle went off Sterling Valley Road called police to report it.
Jan. 8 at 7:15 p.m., a driver said he was forced off Needles Eye Road by an oncoming vehicle, but managed to get back on the road himself.
Jan. 9 at 12:34 a.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff at the first of two calls that day to a Park Street residence.
Jan. 9 at 12:49 a.m., another vehicle was towed so snow could be removed, this time on Portland Street.
Jan. 9 at 12:53 a.m., an Upper Main Street resident wanted another woman removed from her residence; police made sure she left.
Jan. 9 at 8:34 a.m., the same New Hampshire couple were staying in their running vehicle in the Northgate Plaza parking lot, drawing the concern of a passerby.
Jan. 9 at 2:55 p.m., police and Morristown EMS responded to Price Chopper where Keith McNally, 56, of Cambridge was suffering a medical emergency. McNally was taken to Copley Hospital, where he died. See obituaries.
Jan. 9 at 4:45 p.m., after police responded to an incident on 1st Street, Bryant Pierce, 31, of Morristown was charged with domestic assault.
Jan. 9 at 9:03 p.m., a Portland Street resident wanted her house key back from an ex; police made sure it was returned.
Jan. 9 at 10:33 p.m., loud music was reported on 1st Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.