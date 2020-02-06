Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 103
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 21
Parking tickets: 4
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 0
Jan. 24 at 7:49 a.m., a caller reported careless driving on Upper Main Street, but couldn’t tell police which way the vehicle headed or what it looked like, so no action was taken.
Jan. 24 at 2:11 p.m., a different caller reported following someone from Wolcott who was driving erratically. Police did locate that driver and vehicle, but didn’t see any sign of impaired or erratic driving.
Jan. 24 at 7:28 p.m., a speeding driver on Route 15 had forgotten to turn the headlights on, but was gone when police went looking.
Jan. 24 at 10:18 p.m., police found nothing malicious or suspicious on Maple Street, despite a barking dog and sounding car alarm nearby.
Jan. 25 at 12:08 a.m., officers assisted Hardwick police with a traffic stop in that town.
Jan. 25 at 1:48 a.m., a driver who left a vehicle in the municipal parking lot on Pleasant Street, a violation of Morristown’s winter parking ban, got a ticket.
Jan. 25 at 2:43 a.m., officers assisted Stowe police with a traffic stop in that town.
Jan. 25 at 5:54 a.m., a dispute at a Cadys Falls Road home led to someone calling 911, but all was safe and secure when police arrived.
Jan. 25 at 9:46 a.m., a 1st Street resident reported being harassed and threatened via phone.
Jan. 25 at 10:52 a.m., a Lower Main Street resident reported a noisy neighbor, who agreed to quiet down when police asked.
Jan. 25 at 1:08 p.m., a driver stopped on Munson Avenue got a ticket for an expired registration.
Jan. 25 at 3:26 p.m., another traffic ticket, this time on Industrial Park Drive for driving without liability insurance.
Jan. 25 at 3:58 p.m., police stopped Anthony Gillespie, 30, of Wolcott on Brooklyn Street when they spotted him driving a vehicle without an inspection sticker. Gillespie was charged with driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release from a previous case, which prohibit him from driving.
Jan. 25 at 10:06 p.m., police told the people embroiled in a dispute over a dog to take the matter to small-claims court.
Jan. 26 at 3 a.m., an intoxicated man was sleeping in his parked vehicle on Portland Street, a violation of the winter parking ban. Police took him to detox and had the vehicle towed, but took no further action.
Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m., police are investigating a possible sexual assault.
Jan. 26 at 3:10 p.m., police served paperwork on behalf of Williston police to a person who stopped by the station.
Jan. 26 at 3:10 p.m., police served a no-trespass order to a person on behalf of a Munson Avenue business.
Jan. 26 at 5:51 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported near Congress Street; turns out it was a private investigator.
Jan. 26 at 8:21 p.m., a car slid into a ditch on Route 100; no injuries.
Jan. 26 at 10:51 p.m., police asked a woman to leave Cumberland Farms after she roused the suspicions of staff, and she agreed to.
Jan. 27 at 9:22 a.m., the suspicious-seeming person at Copley Hospital checked out.
Jan. 27 at 2:19 p.m., police reported an incident on Park Street to Lamoille County Mental Health.
Jan. 27 at 3:54 p.m., a Morristown resident told police a family member was possibly being abused by a partner, but police found nothing to substantiate that.
Jan. 27 at 4:46 p.m., over the next 13 minutes, police ticketed one driver in the Morrisville Plaza and another on Brooklyn Street for lack of inspection stickers.
Jan. 27 at 5:20 p.m., an officer provided security at a basketball game between Peoples Academy and Lamoille Union High School.
Jan. 27 at 7:46 p.m., callers reported a white Subaru speeding on Elmore Street.
Jan. 27 at 9:36 p.m., a person asked police for tips on how best to get some belongings back from an ex.
Jan. 27 at 10:35 p.m., a 1st Street resident doesn’t appreciate the cat wandering the area.
Jan. 28 at 1:03 a.m., a woman who roused the suspicions of people at Cumberland Farms was leaving when police arrived, and officers didn’t find anything suspicious when talking to her.
Jan. 28 at 5:34 a.m., police investigated the death of Faye Chauvin, 82, and ruled she died of natural causes.
Jan. 28 at 9:10 a.m., police responded to Peoples Academy after receiving reports that inappropriate texts were being sent.
Jan. 28 at 9:53 a.m., someone’s been stealing 5-Hour Energies from the Route 15 Maplefields.
Jan. 28 at 5:42 p.m., an erratic driver was passing vehicles on Route 100, but no one could describe the vehicle for police.
Jan. 29 at 9:45 a.m., officers assisted the Department for Children and Families staff on Colonial Manor Road.
Jan. 29 at noon, after completing an investigation into alleged shoplifting at Kinney Drugs, police charged Scott Gowen, 62, of Johnson with retail theft.
Jan. 29 at 3:51 p.m., a snowplow was vandalized on 2nd Street.
Jan. 29 at 3:51 p.m., one driver, Claire Potter, 81, of Stowe, was taken to Copley Hospital with possible injuries after a two-car crash at Stafford Avenue and the bypass.
Jan. 29 at 4:19 p.m., officers assisted the Morristown Fire Department at a call on Vanasse Road.
Jan. 29 at 9:49 p.m., a car hit a utility pole on Route 15 near the Wolcott town line after the driver fell asleep; the crews were still replacing the pole and repairing damage five days later.
Jan. 30 at 7:36 a.m., a divorced couple still living together on Route 100 had a spat, but police helped resolve it.
Jan. 30 at 10:17 a.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police picking up someone for questioning on Harrel Street.
Jan. 30 at 2:08 p.m., police removed a woman from a residence off Congress Street, then served her a no-trespass order for the locale later.
Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m., other drivers on Elmore Street reported someone driving, at most, 15 mph. Whoever the leisurely driver was, he or she had puttered away by the time police went looking.
Jan. 30 at 8:58 p.m., a person driving erratically on Route 100 got a written warning for defective equipment.
Jan. 30 at 10:38 p.m., Richard Spaulding III, 47, of Morristown was taken into custody on Brooklyn Street; an in-state warrant for Spaulding’s arrest had been issued.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.