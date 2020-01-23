Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 88

Arrests: 1

Traffic tickets: 1

Traffic warnings: 18

Parking tickets: 3

Alarms: 3

Background checks: 1

Jan. 10 at 7:48 a.m., police received reports of a couple arguing outside a church on Upper Main Street, but no one matching that description was around when an officer arrived.

Jan. 10 at 10:50 a.m., a thief filched some beer from the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15. Police are investigating.

Jan. 10 at 11:42 a.m., a Randolph Road resident thinks a neighbor may be the culprit in the “Case of the Broken Fence.” Police let the caller know that’s a civil matter.

Jan. 10 at 3:03 p.m., police are looking into an incident involving a juvenile at Peoples Academy Middle Level.

Jan. 10 at 3:45 p.m., an abandoned roof rake was causing a traffic hazard on Route 15 until police removed it.

Jan. 11 at 1:23 a.m., in a recurring event, a car was left parked overnight in a section of the municipal lot where overnight parking isn’t allowed in the winter. Like several of its predecessors, the vehicle was towed. Morristown’s ban on overnight, on-street parking between midnight and 7 a.m. remains in effect until May 15.

Jan. 11 at 10:16 p.m., a Portland Street resident called police because a black F-150 pickup truck was circling the block. Turns out it was just a local mechanic taking a vehicle out for a test drive.

Jan. 11 at 10:33 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Union Street.

Jan. 12 at 12:43 a.m., police assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Route 100.

Jan. 12 at 1:28 a.m., officers were still with Morristown EMS when a speeding Jeep pulled into the Route 15 Maplefields, and Jeep and driver were gone by the time an officer could get there.

Jan. 12 at 9:39 a.m., officers assisted Hardwick police at a domestic dispute near Route 14 in that town. (See related brief, Page 8)

Jan. 12 at 2:40 p.m., police believe a running vehicle in the Northgate Plaza parking lot belongs to someone who is living out of it at the moment.

Jan. 12 at 10:16 p.m., an Upper Main Street resident wanted police to know a neighbor plays loud music.

Jan. 13 at 3:38 a.m., the owner of a vehicle parked overnight on Bridge Street got a ticket for violating the winter parking ban.

Jan. 13 at 9:20 a.m., police removed a large tote bag lying in the middle of Route 15.

Jan. 13 at 9:58 a.m., a caller reported someone driving erratically on Route 100. Police caught up with the vehicle near the roundabout, followed it, and determined there was no erratic driving.

Jan. 13 at 12:18 p.m., police are investigating an alleged domestic assault on Sunset Drive.

Jan. 13 at 2:31 p.m., an officer served court paperwork to a man involved in the Hardwick domestic dispute while he was still at Copley Hospital.

Jan. 13 at 2:43 p.m., a woman calling from out-of-state asked police to check on her mother, who wasn’t home when police stopped by.

Jan. 13 at 3:31 p.m., back at Copley Hospital, police served a restraining order on the man involved in the domestic dispute in Hardwick the day before.

Jan. 13 at 5:34 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff responded to a Union Street residence where an assault was reported. No charges were filed.

Jan. 13 at 5:51 p.m., a man called to report being harassed on Facebook. Police are investigating.

Jan. 13 at 10:19 p.m., back on Upper Main Street, the same neighbors were having another dispute about loud music. Police told them to take it up with the landlord.

Jan. 13 at 10:52 p.m., officers assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff on Route 12 after a possible attempted suicide; the person was OK.

Jan. 13 at 11:52 p.m., a Route 100 resident dialed 911 when she thought she heard someone breaking into her home, but all was safe and secure when police responded.

Jan. 14 at 2:24 a.m., a woman called to tell police she hadn’t seen a friend in quite some time. Officers later located him, and he was OK.

Jan. 14 at 2:19 p.m., a woman called to report someone was harassing her ex-husband. He never reported the matter, though, so police took no action.

Jan. 14 at 3:47 p.m., officers assisted the Department for Children and Families staff on Colonial Manor Road.

Jan. 14 at 6:21 p.m., officers assisted Stowe police in looking for a vehicle that nearly clipped some pedestrians crossing the road in Stowe.

Jan. 15 at 1:22 a.m., another vehicle parked overnight was towed, this time on Bridge Street.

Jan. 15 at 5:59 a.m., Cynthia Radcliffe, 35, of Bennington was taken into custody near Jersey Heights. An in-state warrant for Radcliffe’s arrest had been issued.

Jan. 15 at 11:04 a.m., back at Copley Hospital, police took a statement from the man who had been served a restraining order two days prior.

Jan. 15 at 11:38 a.m., officers helped Vermont State Police execute a search warrant in Waterville.

Jan. 15 at 1:59 p.m., officers assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff at Union Bank.

Jan. 15 at 4:03 p.m., a driver on Bridge Street got a written warning for driving a vehicle without a front license plate.

Jan. 15 at 4:41 p.m., another written warning for a driver, this time on Park Street for using a handheld cellphone while driving.

Jan. 15 at 5:09 p.m., officers assisted Department for Children and Families staff back on Colonial Manor Road.

Jan. 15 at 5:16 p.m., pedestrians on Park Street reported nearly being hit by a passing vehicle; officers are tracking down the driver.

Jan. 15 at 5:40 p.m., the man involved in the domestic dispute in Hardwick has a home in Morristown, and got an updated restraining order from police on Union Street.

Jan. 15 at 10:08 p.m., a driver stopped on Brooklyn Street got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension. The license plates on the vehicle also belonged on a different one, so those were seized and the vehicle was towed.

Jan. 15 at 11:15 p.m., a 3rd Street resident reported a neighbor working outside was causing a racket. The man told police he simply lost track of time while working, and was headed to bed.

Jan. 16 at 6:36 a.m., someone was shining red, white and green lasers into a home on Foss Street.

Jan. 16 at 9:35 a.m., a privately owned plow truck backed onto Route 100 and collided with a passing vehicle, but no one was injured.

Jan. 16 at 10:03 a.m., police are looking into reports that a juvenile was smoking in the bathroom at Peoples Academy Middle Level.

Jan. 16 at 10:56 a.m., a woman reported putting pills into baggies at the Maplefields convenience store was actually just taking her prescriptions, so police took no action.

Jan. 16 at 3:53 p.m., police referred a custody dispute to family court.

Jan. 16 at 6:11 p.m., an officer on his way home told sheriff’s deputies know a car had gone off Route 15 in Johnson.

Jan. 16 at 11 p.m., officers assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff on Park Street.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

