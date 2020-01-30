Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 82
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 3
Parking tickets: 2
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 0
Jan. 17 at 8:07 a.m., a woman reported her purse and backpack were stolen out of her car, which she says was locked, in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
Jan. 17 at 10:41 a.m., staff at Kinney Drugs, reviewing security footage, informed police about a pair of possible shoplifters. Officers are investigating.
Jan. 17 at 11 a.m., people were spotted in a 3rd Street residence where no one is supposed to be. The people were simply getting their belongings out of the building.
Jan. 17 at 11:33 p.m., further review of security footage at Kinney Drugs led police to charge Tina Colbeth, 47, of Morristown with retail theft.
Jan. 17 at 11:34 p.m., Danielle Ashline, 39, of Johnson was charged with retail theft in another Kinney Drugs case. Ashline was also charged with a second count of retail theft based on an incident at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15 earlier this month.
Jan. 17 at 12:51 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff at a Union Street residence, then returned there just over an hour later to assist them again.
Jan. 17 at 3:48 p.m., an officer installed a car seat base for a person at Copley Hospital.
Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., police provided security at a dance at Peoples Academy.
Jan. 17 8:36 p.m., an intoxicated man at Cumberland Farms was released into the custody of his sister.
Jan. 17 at 9:24 p.m., a woman was worried about the well-being of her adult daughter, but the two were able to connect before police found her.
Jan. 17 at 10:07 p.m., a Foss Street resident reported someone was shining green lasers into his or her home.
Jan. 18 at 12:31 a.m., officers assisted Stowe police with a man who’d had too much to drink.
Jan. 18 at 5:38 p.m., a woman living on Route 100 told police her husband was drunk and walking down the state highway, then called back to say he’d made it home.
Jan. 18 at 11:58 p.m., Tyler Foster, 24, of Morristown was charged with retail theft at the Maplefields on Route 15.
Jan. 19 at 2:57 a.m., the village highway crew asked police to get rid of a vehicle parked overnight in the lot off Richmond Street, in violation of the winter parking ban.
Jan. 19 at 5:05 a.m., a vehicle couldn’t make it up the hill to Copley Hospital, so police asked the highway crew to scrape and sand Washington Highway. Once that was done, the vehicle got up the hill.
Jan. 19 at 10:33 a.m., later that morning, the highway crew told police a vehicle had gone off Stagecoach Road; police contacted a tow truck to get it out.
Jan. 19 at 12:32 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at the station.
Jan. 19 at 10:55 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Route 15.
Jan. 20 at 2:41 a.m., staff at the Route 15 Maplefields told police a person’s credit card had been declined, so the individual would have to come back and settle up.
Jan. 20 at 3:33 a.m., car vs. deer collision on Center Road. Police had to put down the 60-pound deer.
Jan. 20 at 10:05 a.m., something thrown into a Dumpster at Wok n’ Roll caught fire, setting fire to the contents of the entire container. Police and firefighters responded.
Jan. 20 at 10:43 p.m., Morristown’s K-9 officer and his partner gave a demonstration to a Boy Scout troop in Johnson.
Jan. 20 at 2:24 p.m., snow reportedly pushed into Pleasant Street was gone when police went to investigate.
Jan. 20 at 11:57 p.m., as reported last week, a three-car crash shut down Route 100 for a few hours, and several people were taken to Copley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jan. 20 at 2:52 p.m., police removed trash in the middle of Route 15 near Blow & Cote.
Jan. 21 at 12:33 a.m., police assisted Copley Hospital staff.
Jan. 21 at 8:06 a.m., beer was stolen from the Maplefields in Jersey Heights. Police are investigating.
Jan. 21 at 3:14 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estate.
Jan. 21 at 3:54 p.m., one 3rd Street resident told police another 3rd Street resident is throwing snow against his or her home.
Jan. 21 at 4:21 p.m., a caller reported a child had been left alone at home on Colonial Manor Road; police relayed the report to the Department for Children and Families.
Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m., a dog dropped off at the station was reunited with its human.
Jan. 21 at 4:36 p.m., a car that went off Moran Loop was pulled back on.
Jan. 21 at 5:16 p.m., a child reported missing wasn’t actually missing, but was actually with a different parent.
Jan. 21 at 9:48 p.m., on 3rd Street, police determined that the substance found in a container was not crystal meth. They disposed of it anyway.
Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff on Moren Loop after receiving reports that a man may have been suicidal; everyone was OK.
Jan. 22 at 5:20 a.m., a deer hit by a car on Route 12 was already dead when police arrived to put it down.
Jan. 22 at 6:08 a.m., a Maple Street resident told police the hatch to her vehicle had been opened overnight, but nothing seemed to be missing.
Jan. 22 at 6:49 a.m., two-car crash on Route 100. No injuries.
Jan. 22 at 10:40 a.m., a transient man was reported outside a business on Route 100; police gave him a lift to where he needed to go.
Jan. 22 at 11:36 a.m., two-car crash near Bridge Street and the bypass. No injuries.
Jan. 22 at 2:36 p.m., a suspicious person in a car in the North Country Credit Union parking lot was just talking on a cellphone, which isn’t illegal if the vehicle is in park.
Jan. 22 at 3:45 p.m., police gave the same transient man a lift to Waterbury, where he could catch a bus.
Jan. 22 at 5:44 p.m., deer vs. car on Route 12. No people were injured, and the deer ran off.
Jan. 22 at 9:14 p.m., a man rifling through a Dumpster on Brigham Street was looking for recyclables.
Jan. 23 at 8:49 a.m., two-car crash on Route 100 near Ryder Brook Road. A passenger in one vehicle, Gregory Owens, 72, of Orleans was transported to Copley Hospital as a precaution.
Jan. 23 at 1:22 p.m., the driver of a vehicle with New Jersey plates left a toddler alone in a car in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. The vehicle was gone when police arrived, and the caller didn’t get a full plate number.
Jan. 23 at 1:38 p.m., back in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, an anonymous caller told police a kid wasn’t in a safety seat or belted in the back seat of a silver car with red rims. That vehicle was also gone when police arrived.
Jan. 23 at 2:36 p.m., a purple Toyota RAV4 was reported speeding on Munson Avenue, but police saw no sign of the vehicle when they went looking.
Jan. 23 at 6:01 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health after someone left the Copley Hospital emergency room when they shouldn’t have.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.