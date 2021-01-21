Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 64
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 8
Parking tickets: 2
Alarms: 3
Foot patrols: 2
Jan. 8 at 7:34 a.m., a vehicle left in the municipal lot on Pleasant Street for months was finally reported as abandoned; the owner later told police they were having long-term issues with the battery.
Jan. 8 at 8:14 a.m., an ongoing dispute on Golf Course Road about the ownership of two large dogs warranted intervention by Morristown officers, who were there assisting Vermont State Police.
Jan. 8 at 10:59 a.m., someone smashed the window of a Bridge Street home; police are investigating.
Jan. 8 at 12:46 p.m., Dakota Stancliff, 31, of Morristown, was accused of domestic assault and violating his conditions of release from a previous case after police responded to a dispute at a Stancliff Road home. Stancliff was later transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to be temporarily housed.
Jan. 8 at 1:53 p.m., a juvenile reported being threatened online. The responding officer turned the matter over to local detectives.
Jan. 8 at 4:10 p.m., a dog vs. cat spat broke out at Guy’s Farm and Yard after a visiting pooch ran afoul of the store’s resident feline. Police took no action, but referred the dog’s owner to another agency.
Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m., Lower Elmore Mountain Road residents reported someone rifling through mailboxes. Nothing appears to have been stolen, but the caller wanted police to know about the matter.
Jan. 8 at 8:59 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on James Road.
Jan. 9 at 12:04 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road in town.
Jan. 9 at 7:10 a.m., other drivers reported a dark-colored Jeep all over Route 15; police weren’t able to track it down based on that limited description, though.
Jan. 9 at 8:09 a.m., police checked a Route 100 address for a missing juvenile from St. Albans; the address in question is now the home of a business, and everyone who used to live there is long gone.
Jan. 9 at 10:04 a.m., a driver on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for going 76 in a 50-mph zone.
Jan. 9 at 2:48 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police with investigating a gas drive-off.
Jan. 9 at 5:14 p.m., tempers got heated after one Wok N Roll customer hit another with the door to the business. Threats ensued, but both customers went their respective ways before police arrived.
Jan. 9 at 9:34 p.m., as reported last week, a high-speed chase on Route 15 led to four individuals from Philadelphia being accused of drug-related crimes. The driver, Brameir Johnson, 18, was accused of trafficking cocaine, providing false information to police, negligent operation and attempting to elude. The other three individuals, Dymirr Culbreath, age 18; Love Johnson, age 20; and Jimmy Reynolds, 22, were all also accused of trafficking cocaine. The charges against all four were later reduced, and the cases for the two 18-year-olds were referred to family court.
Jan. 10 at 9:02 a.m., Cumberland Farms staff called police when a customer became very, very irate about not being allowed to have a plastic straw for his beverage. He left before police arrived.
Jan. 11 at 9:07 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Jan. 11 at 11:03 a.m., a Summer Street resident reported being harassed by someone. The alleged harassment is related to the ongoing case about some possibly stolen dogs that may or may not be located at a Golf Course Road residence, so police referred the matter to the Vermont State Police, who are investigating it all.
Jan. 11 at 2:10 p.m., a man passersby said was looking into other vehicles in the Hannaford parking lot told police he was simply there to meet someone and complete an online business deal. The other person never showed, though, so he left shortly after police arrived.
Jan. 11 at 6:11 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health.
Jan. 11 at 8:22 p.m., after a traffic stop on Elmore Street, a driver got one written warning for speeding and another for driving without registration.
Jan. 12 at 12:12 p.m., police are still investigating the theft of some boots from Caplan’s Shoe & Apparel.
Jan. 12 at 5:52 p.m., what was reported as a suspicious vehicle parked on B Street turned out to be a few people listening to some tunes.
Jan. 12 at 9:05 p.m., a noise complaint on Portland Street was referred to the landlord.
Jan. 12 at 9:53 p.m., what was reported as a possible domestic dispute on Westside Court was referred to the Department for Children and Families.
Jan. 13 at 11:55 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Jan. 13 at 2:15 p.m., officers assisted the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department with looking for someone on Maple Street.
Jan. 13 at 3:23 p.m., in an ongoing property-line dispute in Pinewood Estates, police fielded the call but took no action as they are still waiting on a judge’s ruling on the matter.
Jan. 13 at 5:59 p.m., a car vs. utility pole crash was reported in the Tractor Supply parking lot, but neither the car or pole suffered any damage.
Jan. 13 at 11:29 p.m., someone called in reports of shots being fired near Stagecoach Road; turns out it was just someone who shot off a firework from their vehicle.
Jan. 14 at 9:07 a.m., assisted firefighters after a large amount of smoke was spotted coming from a building near the intersection of Randolph and Campbell roads. The smoke was just from a woodstove that wasn’t working quite right.
Jan. 14 at 10:45 a.m., a case of debit-card fraud was reported and is being investigated.
Jan. 14 at 11:31 a.m., again assisted St. Albans police with looking for a missing teen, but there was still no sign of the juvenile.
Jan. 14 at 1:39 p.m., checked on the well-being of a woman on Upper Main Street, who was later screened by Morristown Emergency Medical Services and Lamoille County Mental Health.
Jan. 14 at 6:36 p.m., the group of people horsing around in front of Dollar General were gone when police stopped by.
Jan. 14 at 7:21 p.m., police couldn’t hear any dog barking on Union Street, despite several complaints, so they referred the matter to the town animal control officer.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
