Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 14
Jan. 7 at 8:29 a.m., a car and a Rural County Transit bus collided at the corner of Congress and Union streets. Police say there were very minor injuries and the car had to be towed away.
Jan. 7 at 9:39 a.m., car versus utility pole on Route 12 between Lower and Upper Elmore Mountain roads. There were no injuries, and the pole was OK. The car, not so much.
Jan. 7 at 3:39 p.m., a man told police he thought someone had tried to saw off his vehicle’s exhaust pipe. An officer checked down there and determined it had just broken off.
Jan. 7 at 5:39 p.m., a fishy transaction on Court Street involved someone needing mental health help, so police assisted them in finding the right resources.
Jan. 7 at 6:24 p.m., an intoxicated man was reported in the area of Brooklyn Street. Police determined he hadn’t been driving, so they gave him a ride.
Jan. 7 at 7:22 p.m., one car sideswiped another one in the Morrisville Beverage parking lot.
Jan. 7 at 11:38 p.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families at Copley Hospital.
Jan. 8 at 11:24 a.m., a man said his ex-roommate was posting things for sale and using as an address the place they once shared. It turned out to be an old post from when they were still roommates, but the ex-roomie took down the notice nonetheless.
Jan. 8 at 5:32 p.m., a man was reportedly causing a disturbance near the intersection of Route 100 and Morristown Corners Road and took off headed toward Stowe. Police went all the way to the town line and didn’t find him but passed on the word to the neighboring police department.
Jan. 8 at 11:28 p.m., an officer spotted a person on an all-terrain vehicle without any headlights or taillights driving south on Route 100, and attempted to follow, but gave up for safety’s sake.
Jan. 9 at 9:16 a.m., a truck took off from the north end Maplefields with the gas nozzle still attached the rig. The driver agreed to settle any damages with the business.
Jan. 9 at 5:16 p.m., a tow truck saved pulled a broken-down car away from its resting spot on Park Street.
Jan. 9 at 7:25 p.m., police helped a man having suicidal thoughts get in touch with mental health services.
Jan. 9 at 8:29 p.m., after a Main Street tenant complained about the argument being held upstairs, police convinced the arguers to go to their separate rooms for the night.
Jan. 9 at 9:17 p.m., a Christmas tree was reported in the middle of Brooklyn Street but appeared to have blown away, like some Vermont version of a tumbleweed.
Jan. 10 at 8:43 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into the night before at Sterling Autobody on Cadys Falls Road. Police are investigating and have posted a surveillance camera video of the incident with hopes to identify the perpetrator.
Jan. 10 at 10:54 a.m., police caught up with a car that was swerving all over Route 15, and talked to the driver, who was not intoxicated but had mental health issues.
Jan. 10 at 4:01 p.m., a man told police to say he’d accidentally clipped a mailbox on Stagecoach Road, adding he’d called the owners to tell them, too.
Jan. 11 at 7:50 a.m., with a little Facebook sleuthing, police were able to find the owner of a car that had been hit in the Northgate Plaza so the person who clipped the car could tell the owner.
Jan. 11 at 11:03 p.m., police gave a man who’d run out of gas on Brooklyn Street a lift to the gas station for a resupply.
Jan. 12 at 2:54 p.m., police cited Michael Celia, 42, of Morristown for disorderly conduct, after Celia allegedly had an angry outburst at the police station, yelling and swearing and banging on the front desk’s shatter-proof window.
Jan. 13 at 6:18 a.m., no one was hurt in a two-car crash at the corner of Bridge and Portland streets, but traffic tickets were issued to the drivers.
Jan. 13 at 4:29 p.m., Michael Celia was cited again for disorderly conduct one day after his first citation, this time for an outburst at Copley Hospital.
Jan. 13 at 9:02 p.m., following a traffic stop on Route 15 near Silver Ridge, police cited the driver, Cyrus Normandin-Salvas, 23, of Milton, Conn., for driving after criminal license suspension.
Jan. 13 at 11:27 p.m., Tawnya Kennison, 39, and James Russell, 37, both listed as homeless, were taken into custody after an officer saw them around the Hannaford parking lot and recognized them for having warrants out for their arrest.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
