Total reported incidents: 88
Arrests: 7
Traffic stops: 39
Motor vehicle complaints: 7
Agency assists: 6
Fingerprint services: 6
Jan. 6 at 12:02 p.m., police dealt with a mental health incident.
Jan. 6 at 1:10 p.m., Erica Levaggi, 28, of Johnson, was arrested on an in-state warrant following a traffic stop on Route 15.
Jan. 6 at 5:20 p.m., two dogs were running around, sans owners, on Winter Street. An officer was able to find someone who knew the dogs’ owner and get them back inside.
Jan. 6 at 7:54 p.m., a person “known to law enforcement” with no-trespass orders against him from multiple Morristown businesses can add another one to the list: Hannaford grocery store.
Jan. 6 at 8:48 p.m., Taylor Machia, 30, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating conditions of release after police found him doing something he wasn’t supposed to be doing.
Jan. 7 at 4:03 p.m., police and emergency medical rescue workers responded to Portland Street, where a man had gone down and wasn’t breathing. He responded well to care and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Jan. 7 at 8:05 p.m., police helped get a vehicle extricated from its spot in the middle of Moren Loop.
Jan. 8 at 10:20 a.m., Trey Lalime, 27, of Morristown, was arrested for disorderly conduct and negligent operation after he allegedly flashed a handgun at someone on Portland Street in what police called an act of road rage.
Jan. 8 at 2:04 p.m., police apprehended a Wisconsin man on Hutchins Street with a warrant out for his arrest, but the state’s attorney said to release him because there was not enough cause to hold him. He was issued a no-trespass letter.
Jan. 8 at 9:01 p.m., someone was reportedly drinking in a car parked at the Route 15 Maplefields, but police couldn’t see any evidence of a sit-and-sip.
Jan. 8 at 9:58 p.m., following a traffic stop on Upper Main Street, Dylan Lamare, 18, of Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence, and later refused to blow into the toxicology machine.
Jan. 9 at 4:29 p.m., a person thought it suspicious when someone from the Avis rental car company called to say the person didn’t return a car that the person insists they never rented.
Jan. 10 at 8:18 a.m., the local U-Haul outfit received a rental truck return that the company had flagged as stolen, but police couldn’t find any record of it being reported stolen in any law enforcement database.
Jan. 10 at 10:17 a.m., a counterfeit $100 bill — and a pretty shoddy fake, police noted — was confiscated by Fred’s Energy after someone tried to pay for something with the bogus Benjamin.
Jan. 10 at 8:02 p.m., an officer asked for, and was granted, permission to use a Stagecoach Road resident’s driveway to park his cruiser and run radar.
Jan. 11 at 12:59 a.m., police responded to a dispute on Union Street that ended up being much ado about nothing. However, while at the address, police ended up apprehending Amber Wheeler, 46, of Derby, who had a federal warrant out for her arrest.
Jan. 11 at 10:26 a.m., someone was reported sleeping in the underpass tunnel at the intersection of the bypass and Jersey Heights, but was gone when police checked the scene.
Jan. 11 at 11:37 a.m., a kid known for frequently running away from school escaped into the woods near Morristown Elementary but was found and dealt with by school staff.
Jan. 12 at 1:34 a.m., given the time and place, someone thought a car parked on Foundry Street seemed out of place.
Jan. 12 at 3:35 p.m., a Sterling Valley Road resident reported having some packages stolen only to later find them open and in the middle of the road.
Jan. 12 at 5:54 p.m., Brandon Jones, 24, of Johnson, was arrested for negligent operation and eluding the law after police tried to stop him for driving with a busted taillight on Route 100 and Jones instead sped off and passed a bunch of cars before finally allowing himself to be pulled over.
Jan. 12 at 8:43 p.m., police are investigating a possibly fraudulent check passed at Hannaford.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
