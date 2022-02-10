Total reported incidents: 59
Arrests: None
Traffic stops: 8
Jan. 28 at 1:05 p.m., a person checking out their surveillance camera thought they recognized a person on their property, but there was no signs of damage or other malfeasance, so the case was closed.
Jan. 28 at 1:36 p.m., an ongoing neighbor dispute involved an abandoned car and questions of whose property the car was left on.
Jan. 28 at 10:27 p.m., no one was injured in a single-car crash on Walton Road, or so it seems — no one was with the vehicle when it was spotted.
Jan. 29 at 12:10 a.m., a person’s vehicle ran out of gas near Copley Hospital, and police put the owner in touch with a tow truck service.
Jan. 29 at 8:02 p.m., a car was on the side of the road near Morristown Corners, but it wasn’t blocking traffic and the owner told police AAA was on the way.
Jan. 30 at 5:26 a.m., police answered an open 911 call for the sheriff’s department dispatch center and discovered it was just a small child playing with a cell phone.
Jan. 30 at 10:30 p.m., there was lots of hollering in the Pinecrest mobile home park, but nothing nefarious was going on.
Jan. 31 at 9:25 a.m., someone complained that there were snowmobiles parked at Peoples Academy, which doesn’t have any trails for snowmobile access, at least not legally.
Jan. 31 at 4:06 p.m., as officers brought a cruiser to a Waterville shop that works with emergency vehicle lights and sirens, they saw what looked like a fight on Hogback Road, but it wasn’t anything serious.
Jan. 31 at 4:20 p.m., a person sought a temporary restraining order against another person in their home.
Jan. 31 at 4:36 p.m., a person washing her car at the Manosh car wash said a man a couple of cars behind her got out of his car and yelled at her for taking so long.
Feb. 1 at 12:43 p.m., police got ahold of a person who had been reportedly swerving as she was driving along Route 100, and she apologized, saying she was elderly.
Feb. 1 at 12:52 p.m., police investigated a possible theft at the Dollar General store.
Feb. 1 at 2:14 p.m., a person who lost their wallet said their credit or debit card was being used in other towns. Police passed on the information to law enforcement in those towns.
Feb. 1 at 2:27 p.m., a car parked on the side of Walton Road belonged to a person who was just taking photos of a bridge.
Feb. 1 at 6:43 p.m., police investigated the possible pilfering of prescription drugs from a home on Washington Highway.
Feb. 1 at 9:37 p.m., a call came in about a dispute among people driving through the village. Police caught one of the cars and, although they couldn’t prove any fighting, they did ticket the driver for blowing a stop signal and other traffic violations.
Feb. 1 at 11:21 p.m., an officer came upon an abandoned vehicle in a ditch off Elmore Mountain Road, but let it lay since it wasn’t impeding traffic.
Feb. 2 at 2:59 p.m., another person was reportedly being aggressively rude at the car wash.
Feb. 2 at 3:38 p.m., a driver pulled over to the side of Laporte Road to take a picture but pulled over too far and got stuck.
Feb. 2 at 3:49 p.m., one car left after reportedly hitting another in the post office parking lot, but the license plate number relayed to police didn’t match any vehicle.
Feb. 2 at 5:29 p.m., police are investigating whether a person who entered a business where there was also a person who had a restraining order against him violated that order.
Feb. 3 at 8:05 a.m., a Cady’s Falls-area resident saw footprints in the snow near their home. Police didn’t see any signs of unlawful entry, and suggested the homeowner install security cameras.
Feb. 2 at 5:31 p.m., someone called to report they’d seen a car parked on Portland Street with its hatchback up, so dispatch called the owner and told them.
Feb. 2 at 10:22 p.m., a vehicle appeared to hit a road sign near the monument in Memorial Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
