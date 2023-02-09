Total reported incidents: 65
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 10
Jessica Goodwin, 41, of Johnson, was arrested for grand larceny and Shawn McAllister, 52, also of Johnson, was arrested for possession of stolen property, following an investigation into a string of December car break-ins around downtown Morrisville.
Dan Mason, 59, of Morristown, was arrested for possession of narcotics, after an investigation into a traffic stop Jan. 2 on Route 15.
Jessica Oszajca, 40, of Stowe, was arrested for possession of narcotics, after investigation into a suspicious event at Cumberland Farms that was reported Jan. 25 by store staff.
Jan. 27 at 8:57 a.m., no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Upper Main Street.
Jan. 27 at 4:25 p.m., folks in a senior living apartment building were arguing among themselves.
Jan. 27 at 5:03 p.m., Cumberland Farms workers told police a person who was in the store was unwelcome.
Jan. 28 at 8:24 a.m., police patrolled the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, using a pair of police department snowmobiles.
Jan. 28 at 4:22 p.m., someone reported a green Toyota Tundra driving erratically and headed east on Route 15, so Morristown police passed the word on to Hardwick police so they could be on the lookout.
Jan. 29 at 1:31 a.m., a reportedly loud argument on Union Street ended up just being an anecdote being retold perhaps too loud and animated for the neighbors in the wee hours
Jan. 29 at 11:31 a.m., police checked on a car on the side of the road, but the driver said he was just having issues with his wipers and had pulled over to try and fix them.
Jan. 29 at 3:56 p.m., the snowmobile patrol was back on rail trail, this time in Cambridge.
Jan. 30 at 10:41 a.m., police arrested Travis Adams, 41, of Marshfield on an active warrant and for driving after criminal license suspension, on Green Mountain Drive. During the same incident, Reuben Adams, 45, of Stowe — police say they are brothers — was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession of narcotics and violation of conditions of release.
Jan. 30 at 3:31 p.m., an officer found a necklace on the ground in the Union Bank/Bourne’s parking lot Lower Main Street, and it’s being kept safe at the police department.
Jan. 30 at 3:46 p.m., a tiny Pomeranian dog somehow managed to dodge, Frogger style, all the vehicles on Lower Main Street before being scooped up and rescued by a human.
Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m., police went looking for a person wanted on an arrest warrant, but they had bad intel and didn’t find the person.
Jan. 30 at 6:42 p.m., a person on Sunset Drive was issued a temporary restraining order.
Jan. 31 at 9:23 a.m., Union Bank sent over a possible case of bank fraud for police to investigate.
Jan. 31 at 2:53 p.m., police said a homeless man allegedly stole from a Union Street resident who let him stay over, earning him a no-trespass order from the home.
Jan. 31 at 3:20 p.m., a person with a mental health disorder called multiple times to report trespassing at her home, but police said she doesn’t live there.
Jan. 31 at 3:30 p.m., management at the south side Maplefields didn’t want to press charges against a scofflaw youth, but did want him to stay away, so police issued him a no-trespass order.
Feb. 1 at 10:34 a.m., a car parked in the Jersey Way neighborhood for more than an hour raised suspicions, but as police came to check it out, the vehicle drove away.
Feb. 1 at 5:34 p.m., someone reported a tractor trailer truck driving along Laporte Road near dark with its lights off. Police saw three semis along that stretch of road and all had their lights on.
Feb. 1 at 5:50 p.m., an intoxicated person was causing problems at Copley Hospital.
Feb. 2 at 7:48 a.m., a man walking along Stagecoach Road was given a lift by police to wherever he was headed.
Feb. 2 at 1 p.m., the owner of an unregistered dog that allegedly bit someone on Golf Course Road was given a warning to get the pooch the proper paperwork.
Feb. 2 at 5:29 p.m., a man working to extricate his car from the side of the Road on Route 12 was hit by another car, which turned into a three-car crash. No one was injured.
Feb. 2 at 7:58 p.m., a Dodge car lived up to its name after allegedly almost hitting some pedestrians on Laporte Road. Alas, the licence plate provided by a witness didn’t match any vehicle, rendering moot any police pursuit.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
