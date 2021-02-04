Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 59
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 18
Alarms: 4
Foot patrols: 2
Jan. 19 at 9:39 p.m., after completing their investigation into a crash on Route 100 police accused Morton Pecor, 62, of Morristown, of leaving the scene of an accident and driving after criminal license suspension.
Jan. 22 at 1:22 a.m., police towed a vehicle left parked on Lower Main Street in violation of Morristown’s ban of on-street, overnight parking.
Jan. 22 at 10:54 a.m., a vehicle that slid off Route 100 had already been pulled back on by the time police arrived.
Jan. 22 at 1:48 p.m., working with other law enforcement agencies, police conducted a patrol to check to make sure local snowmobilers were abiding by the rules.
Jan. 22 at 6:50 p.m., assisted the Morrisville Fire Department after a fire broke out in the hopper of a pellet stove at a Cadys Falls Road home.
Jan. 22 at 8:27 p.m., a man showed up at a Brooklyn Street residence where his ex was staying and started pounding on the door. He left before police arrived, and officers told her to call 911 immediately if he returned.
Jan. 22 at 8:41 p.m., a vehicle that went over the bank near the intersections of Routes 15 and 15A was pulled back on the road, and the driver went on their way.
Jan. 23 at 10:01 a.m., police located the owners of cows that were wandering around on Randolph Road and asked them to round them up.
Jan. 23 at 1:23 p.m., an officer located the people who parked in the road near the intersection of Stancliff and Randolph roads and asked them to park elsewhere the next time they are going for a walk.
Jan. 23 at 4:09 p.m., police tracked down the drivers of two trucks racing around the Northgate Plaza parking lot and gave each a written warning for squealing tires.
Jan. 23 at 6:10 p.m., a Bridge Street resident told police someone had vandalized her property, but she didn’t provide any proof of the vandalism.
Jan. 24 at 3:05 a.m., a driver stopped on Center Road got a ticket for driving without liability insurance and a pair of written warnings, one for a lack of registration and one for driving with license plates that didn’t belong to the vehicle.
Jan. 24 at 3:39 a.m., a man who called to report he’d gone off the road on Lower Elmore Mountain Road hung up on the dispatcher before more details were given. Police sent a tow truck.
Jan. 24 at 6:05 a.m., an elderly man roused the suspicions of Cumberland Farms staff after he sat in his truck without doing anything for quite some time. He told police he was just tired, and had fallen asleep.
Jan. 24 at 11:57 a.m., while out on another patrol checking local snowmobile trails, police gave one snowmobiler a ticket for operating without the proper equipment.
Jan. 25 at 2:38 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS after an elderly woman fell on Maple Street.
Jan. 25 at 6:34 a.m., Dunkin’ Donuts staff reported a customer slamming things around, but the person left before police arrived and staff couldn’t ID him or her. Police told workers to call them if the angry patron ever returned.
Jan. 25 at 11:54 a.m., a woman called police because she wasn’t receiving important financial paperwork, or her pay, from her employer. Police referred her to the state department of labor.
Jan. 25 at 5:42 p.m., what was reported as a car off the road was actually just a groomer out on local snowmobile trails.
Jan. 26 at 6:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported just off Congress Street. Police served a restraining order on the man involved in the fight later that day.
Jan. 26 at 3:54 p.m., a Randolph Road resident told police someone stole his “Take Back Vermont” sign. Police don’t have any leads, but he’s already hung up a new one.
Jan. 26 at 4:14 p.m., police served a restraining order to someone who stopped at the station.
Jan. 26 at 6:37 p.m., a couple who recently separated are arguing about a dog that appears to be sick. Police relayed information between the two parties.
Jan. 27 at 8:47 a.m., one man told police he’s being bothered by another man. Police gave him tips on how to block the alleged harasser.
Jan. 27 at 2:02 p.m., passersby reported a man standing at the four-way intersection downtown, holding a pointy stick. Police checked on him, but decided no crime was being committed and no other action was taken.
Jan. 27 at 2:48 p.m., Lily Lane residents reported the neighbors for being noisy. Turns out it was just some kids playing.
Jan. 27 at 5:11 p.m., police weren’t able to track down the black pickup and red sedan that were reported to be racing up and down Munson Avenue and in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Jan. 27 at 5:16 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 100 got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension and a written warning for speeding.
Jan. 27 at 6:28 p.m., no one was injured when a vehicle slid off Stancliff Road, and it was soon pulled back on.
Jan. 28 at 1:50 a.m., a driver stopped near the intersection of Brooklyn and Harrel streets got one ticket for driving after civil license suspension and another for driving without insurance.
Jan. 28 at 7:46 a.m., a heavy-footed driver stopped on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for going 67 in a 50-mph zone.
Note: Charges filed by police are reviewed by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.