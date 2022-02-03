Total reported incidents: 95
Arrests: 0
Traffic stops: 34
Jan. 21 at 1:39 p.m., a broken-down vehicle blocking the intersection at Bridge and Brooklyn streets was towed away.
Jan. 22 at 1:52 p.m., a vehicle sideswiped another on Bridge Street, but no one was hurt.
Jan. 22 at 4:41 p.m., someone reported the traffic light on Brooklyn Street wasn’t working.
Jan. 22 at 9:11 p.m., a person throwing up was whisked away by EMS, which police say saved the day.
Jan. 23 at 2:10 p.m., an officer posted up at a snowmobile crossing on Earl Grey Road, to conduct safety checks on the machines and their drivers.
Jan. 23 at 10:27 p.m., an out-of-town driver pulling out of the post office parking lot onto Portland Street was at the receiving end of some road rage by a person who angrily pointed out that ingress is not an egress.
Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m., at the request of an outside agency, police served a temporary restraining order on a woman who just happened to be passing through town.
Jan. 24 at 3:20 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash at the four-way blinking light intersection in the village.
Jan. 24 at 5:17 p.m., a verbal dispute at Colonial Manor was resolved when the parties went their own ways.
Jan. 24 at 5:33 p.m., someone complained that a car was parked in the municipal parking lot for longer than the allotted three days, but police said the car’s battery was dead, so it was unknown when it could be moved.
Jan. 24 at 10:35 p.m., a car crashed into a tree near the corner of Stagecoach and Golf Course roads and, although the airbag deployed, the driver was not injured.
Jan. 25 at 10:11 a.m., a customer at Dollar Tree was acting out of control, but she left after police were summoned.
Jan. 25 at 11:42 a.m., another officer manned a snowmobile crossing, this one on Stafford Avenue by the rail trail.
Jan. 25 at 2:18 p.m., a kid’s dog got away from him while on a walk along Cote Hill Road and was jumping excitedly on a person who was not as excited to be jumped upon.
Jan. 25 at 5:04 p.m., a repair person at the wrong home found themselves the subject of a call to police.
Jan. 25 at 10:08 p.m., a 911 call somehow got patched through to cops in Pennsylvania. Ultimately, it was just an argument that resolved itself.
Jan. 26 at 3:26 p.m., a man with mental health issues walked almost all the way to Stowe before police heard about it and drove there to bring him home.
Jan. 26 at 3:49 p.m., a bus driver said a dark-colored Hyundai passed the bus while it was stopped on Park Street, but the license plate given didn’t match up with any registered car.
Jan. 26 at 7:39 p.m., a drunk woman who stumbled into Tacos and Taps was not given anything else to drink but was given a ride by police to the woman’s correctional facility in South Burlington to sleep it off.
Jan. 27 at 4:01 p.m., a man called police to say that he was the subject of a bunch of stickers plastered around town accusing him of nefarious deeds with women, something he denied.
Jan. 27 at 4:07 p.m., police assisted the attorney general’s office in a computer investigation.
Jan. 27 at 9:20 p.m., a propane leak caused an olfactory response, and Fred’s Energy fixed the problem.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.