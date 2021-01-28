Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 72
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 4
Parking tickets: 1
Alarms: 8
Foot patrols: 1
Background investigations: 2
Jan. 15 at 11:05 a.m., a vehicle left parked on Sterling Valley Road was moved by its owner before it had to be towed.
Jan. 15 at 5:11 p.m., served a no-trespassing order to someone on behalf of Morrisville Beverage.
Jan. 15 at 6:01 p.m., served a restraining order to someone on Summer Street.
Jan. 15 at 9:36 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a traffic stop on Route 100.
Jan. 15 at 10:04 p.m., Bridge Street residents reported the upstairs neighbors were being noisy. Police had a chat with the alleged source of the cacophony.
Jan. 16 at 3:05 a.m., police are still investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Union Street.
Jan. 16 at 6:18 a.m., a man hanging around Cumberland Farms aroused the suspicions of passersby; police swung by, then gave him a lift across town to Macs Market.
Jan. 16 11:05 a.m., back at Macs Market, an employee reported hearing an alarm system sounding nearby. Turns out an employee at a different business had set it off accidentally.
Jan. 16 at 6:38 p.m., people reported a black Audi and blue Jetta racing around the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. Both vehicles were nowhere in sight when police arrived.
Jan. 16 at 7:44 p.m., police delivered medication from one half of a former couple to another after a less-than-amicable split.
Jan. 16 at 9:38 p.m., police received reports of a black car blowing doughnuts in a lot off Stafford Avenue; police, who think it was probably the same black Audi reported earlier in the night, were able to track the vehicle down and have a chat with the driver.
Jan. 17 at 2:19 p.m., a woman called in a road-rage incident, but police weren’t able to track down the driver who’d gotten so mad at her.
Jan. 17 at 2:56 p.m., one person, Devin Bean, 38, of Dorchester, Mass., was transported to Copley Hospital after a single-car rollover on Sterling Valley Road.
Jan. 17 at 4:04 p.m., a different vehicle that slid off Sterling Valley Road was pulled back on by a tow truck.
Jan. 17 at 7:54 p.m., police supervised at the station while two parents who live in different parts of Vermont met for a custody exchange.
Jan. 18 at 1:47 a.m., a vehicle left parked overnight too long in the municipal lot off Pleasant Street was towed.
Jan. 18 at 2:09 a.m., a vehicle that slid off Mud City Loop was pulled back on.
Jan. 18 at 8:43 a.m., an un-neighborly spat broke among neighbors on Frazier Road over some noisy dogs. Police let one party know how to go about getting a court order to resolve at least part of the problem.
Jan. 18 at 9:58 a.m., the drivers involved in a minor crash at the intersection of Washington Highway and Congress Street both stopped by the station to report it.
Jan. 18 at 10:40 a.m., a man asking for a lift roused the suspicions of passing individuals on Elmore Street. He must have found one, though, because he was gone when police went looking.
Jan. 18 at 10:55 a.m., police received reports that someone was sleeping at Oxbow Riverfront Park. There’s not much the cops can do about that since there’s no town ordinance prohibiting camping there.
Jan. 18 at 2:03 assisted sheriff’s deputies at their station in Hyde Park.
Jan. 18 at 4:04 p.m., served a citation to someone at Copley Hospital on behalf of Hardwick police.
Jan. 18 at 6:27 p.m., police received reports of a crash on Munson Avenue. Further investigation on scene revealed that there actually had been no crash; instead, two people were in the middle of a heated argument. Police told each person involved to leave the other alone.
Jan. 18 at 8:01 p.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for going 52 in a 25-mph zone.
Jan. 18 at 9:05 p.m., someone reported that a woman sitting in a car at the Maplefields on Route 15 was making weird noises. No word on what kind of noises though, because the caller quickly called back to say she’d left.
Jan. 18 at 11:11 p.m., the people involved in a domestic dispute on Elmore Street agreed to separate for the night.
Jan. 19 at 8:04 a.m., a delivery truck parked next to the intersection of Brooklyn Street and Wabun Avenue was blocking the view of oncoming traffic.
Jan. 19 at 2:12 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Moren Loop.
Jan. 19 at 6:55 p.m., a Portland Street resident reported someone trespassing; police gave her information on how to get a restraining order, then had a talk with the man doing the trespassing.
Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., a woman who passersby said was slumped over her steering wheel at Copley Hospital was actually just catching some zzz’s while waiting for someone.
Jan. 19 at 9:39 p.m., a fence was banged up when a vehicle slid off Route 100, but no people were injured.
Jan. 19 at 9:44 p.m., served a restraining order to someone on Stancliff Road.
Jan. 19 at 9:52 p.m., three vehicles — a pickup truck, a blue car and an unidentified third vehicle — were causing a ruckus in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, but there was no sign of them when police arrived.
Jan. 20 at 3:40 a.m., the vehicle left parked at the Oxbow, violating Morristown’s winter ban of on-street, overnight parking, was towed.
Jan. 20 at 12:07 p.m., people have reportedly been fouling up traffic by parking on Bliss Hill Road to go cross country skiing. Police are now checking the area more.
Jan. 20 at 4:50 p.m., police headed to Fenimore Street, where they served Dwight Lipsey, 33, of Morristown with a court order. An arrest warrant had also been issued for Lipsey by authorities in Washington County, so police arrested, cited and released him related to that matter as well.
Jan. 21 at 4:11 a.m., Morristown’s highway crew asked police to have a vehicle parked overnight on Pope Meadow Drive ticketed.
Jan. 21 at 8:43 a.m., served a restraining order to someone who stopped by station.
Jan. 21 at 11:27 a.m., police responded to the Court Street residence of John Winterbottom, 76, after he died. Police do not believe his death was suspicious.
Jan. 21 2:49 p.m., police are investigating a possible case of debit-card fraud.
Jan. 21 at 7:28 p.m., a man asked for police help in locating a vehicle he let a female family member borrow.
Jan. 21 at 10:25 p.m., back on Bridge Street, the upstairs neighbors were being noisy again. Police told the complainants to take it up with their landlord.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.