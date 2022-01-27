Total reported incidents: 71
Arrest: 1
Traffic stops: 13
Last week, police arrested Colby Griffin, 26, of Eden, for driving after criminal license suspension, following the investigation of a crash that occurred Jan. 3 near the intersection of Route 12 and Lower Elmore Mountain Road.
Jan. 14 at 7:46 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a person living on Lower Elmore Mountain Road, and found all was well.
Jan. 14 at 2:55 p.m., a crash between two vehicles near the southside Maplefields didn’t injure anyone, but at least one of the vehicles sprung a leak, necessitating a cleanup. Police issued tickets to the drivers.
Jan. 14 at 6:49 p.m., a car slid off the side of Lawrence Farm Road, and no one was hurt.
Jan. 14 at 6:57 p.m., semi-retired four-legged officer Kubo was brought in to assist his old pals at Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop on Laporte Road.
Jan. 14 at 10:26 p.m., police gave a man whose car was broken down in Northgate Plaza a ride home.
Jan. 15 at 12:11 p.m., police assisted Copley Hospital twice in an hour with two different people having mental health issues.
Jan. 15 at 3:14 p.m., the driver of a vehicle that slid off the side of Route 15A wasn’t injured but was ticketed for not having valid vehicle registration.
Jan. 16 at 1:41 a.m., police lent the sheriff’s department a hand with a noise complaint on East Elmore Road in Wolcott that involved loud music and, possibly, a firearm.
Jan. 17 at 5:45 a.m., a car and a town highway truck collided on Cadys Falls Road. No one was injured, and the town truck wasn’t damaged much, but the car was pretty banged up.
Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m., police mediated a family argument on the Pinecrest mobile home park.
Jan. 17 at 4:44 p.m., a fight between juveniles on Golf Course Road was resolved with minimal police involvement.
Jan. 17 at 7:59 p.m., a man who was worried because he hadn’t heard from his sister in a while later discovered her phone had been broken.
Jan. 17 at 8:25 p.m., a man who had been nearly hit numerous times as he walked along Cochran Road was given a ride home.
Jan. 17 at 8:14 p.m., police assisted EMS with a 90-something woman who couldn’t get out of bed.
Jan. 18 at 7:41 a.m., folks on Mac Miller Road complained about how a truck deposited just-plowed driveway snow into the roadway.
Jan. 18 at 1:38 p.m., another snow-in-the road complaint came from Stancliff Road, where the plow person agreed to come back and remove the snow.
Jan. 18 at 3:54 p.m., a witness reported seeing someone toss a McDonald’s bag out of a car near Morristown Elementary School.
Jan. 19 at 7:18 a.m., someone complained that a vehicle had been parked in the municipal parking lot for numerous days.
Jan. 19 at 1:07 p.m., another person complained about someone depositing snow in the road, this time on Brooklyn Street.
Jan. 20 at 10:08 a.m., a Stagecoach Road resident reported suspicious people around his house. They were tax assessors doing their job, police determined.
Jan. 20 at 8:33 p.m., some people had an argument about who had rightful ownership of a video game controller. Police said that’s a case for the civil docket.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
