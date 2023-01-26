Total reported incidents: 79
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 27
Jan. 13 at 2:14 a.m., Josh Levaggi, 30, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active in-state warrant.
Jan. 13 at 9:16 a.m., a gray Chevy crashed near the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Valley View Lane, causing minor damage to electrical guy wire, but nothing serious. The driver was not injured but the Chevy was towed.
Jan. 13 at 10:19 a.m., Copley Hospital reported receiving suspicious phone calls. Police are investigating.
Jan. 13 at 3:06 p.m., police responded to a neighbors’ dispute at Colonial Manor and returned five hours later for more of the same.
Jan. 14 at 10:17 a.m., a Fuse mountain bike was reported stolen from Wabun Avenue.
Jan. 14 at 11:56 a.m., someone reported a break-in on Brooklyn Street, but it was just the property owner.
Jan. 14 at 2:04 p.m., no one was injured after a fender bender in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
Jan. 14 at 11:32 p.m., a couple of juveniles on Congress Street got into a tiff.
Jan. 16 at 8:24 a.m., someone reported losing a set of keys at the Morristown Centennial Library.
Jan. 16 at 3:52 p.m., police made themselves available as EMS cared for a person who fell on Mayo Road.
Jan. 17 at 9:57 a.m., some people were allegedly yelling at each other while running up Portland Street.
Jan. 17 at 11:16 a.m., the Colonial Manor neighbors were arguing again.
Jan. 17 at 11:41 a.m., police are investigating an alleged case of road rage near the intersection of routes 15 and 100.
Jan. 17 at 11:44 a.m., a couple of people were engaging in some vehicular mayhem on Park Street and Fitzgerald Road, allegedly in a fight over a girl. Police are investigating.
Jan. 17 at 4:13 p.m., police served a temporary restraining order against the Colonial Manor disputers, either ending the shenanigans or making them worse.
Jan. 17 at 4:43 p.m., police checked on a suspicious person seen near the Cadys Falls hydro dam structure, but the person was just photographing the scene.
Jan. 17 at 7:53 p.m., a Portland Street family fight fizzled out when the parties separated for the night.
Jan. 17 at 9:06 p.m., someone allegedly broke into a truck at the VFW and stole some stuff. Police are investigating.
Jan. 17 at 10:34 p.m., police spoke to some Union Street roommates who were in a fight, and the situation improved when they each decamped to their respective rooms for the night.
Jan. 18 at 2:56 a.m., Jessica Goodwin, 41, of Johnson, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Jan. 18 at 2:20 p.m., someone at Peoples Academy reported having checks stolen from a checkbook. Police are investigating.
Jan. 18 at 3:13 p.m., a person staying at an Airbnb rental on Worcester View Lane reported losing an iPhone.
Jan. 18 at 7:20 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender in the Cumberland Farms parking lot.
Jan. 18 at 7:39 p.m., someone allegedly stole some shopping carts from Dollar Tree, leaving one behind in the rush. Police are trying to determine if there was anything in the carts.
Jan. 18 at 10:12 p.m., police investigated a car that was parked on Park Street. The Park Street parker was practicing precaution by pulling over to place a phone call.
Jan. 19 at 6:38 a.m., it looked like someone tried to break into the coin machine at the Manosh car wash, police said.
Jan. 19 at 7:13 a.m., no one was injured in a crash at the corner of Route 100 and Morristown Corners Road, but fluids were leaking from one of the vehicles, necessitating a clean-up crew.
Jan. 19 at 10:56 a.m., a loud white dog was running at large on Lanphear Road, causing a nuisance. Police told the owners to keep it under control.
Jan. 19 at 8:06 p.m., police issued a pair of temporary restraining orders to two people on Pinewood Estates for their roles in a series of disputes over the week leading up to the orders.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
