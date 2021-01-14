Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 48
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 5
Parking tickets: 1
Civil tickets: 1
Alarms: 1
Foot patrols: 3
Background investigations: 2
Jan. 1 at 12:49 a.m., Stowe police called Morristown’s department to let them know a vehicle reported to be all over Route 100 was headed their way, but Morristown officers didn’t spot it.
Jan. 1 at 1:29 p.m., police served a restraining order against someone on Sunset Drive.
Jan. 1 at 10:07 p.m., helped Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a car chase.
Jan. 2 at 8:39 a.m., no one was injured when a car slid off Route 100 near Joe’s Pond Road.
Jan. 2 at 9:03 a.m., another vehicle slid off Route 100; no one was injured in that crash either, and police made sure both vehicles got pulled back onto the road.
Jan. 2 at 10:29 a.m., callers were concerned about a man standing close to the road on Brooklyn Street.
Jan. 2 at 10:31 p.m., 3rd Street residents’ suspicion — and slumber — was roused from an unidentified pounding noise nearby.
Jan. 3 at 1:11 a.m., police wrote a ticket for the person who left their vehicle parked overnight on Cherry Street, violating Morristown’s winter ban of on-street, overnight parking.
Jan. 3 at 5:21 a.m., four hours later, police contacted the owner of a vehicle left parked overnight on Cross Street and had them move it.
Jan. 3 at 2:14 p.m., someone reported that their car had been keyed on Summer Street.
Jan. 4 at 12:45 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen on Bridge Street. Police are waiting for more information before investigating.
Jan. 4 at 1:24 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Jan. 4 at 1:57 p.m., helped the Morristown Fire Department after dark smoke was spotted coming out of a pipe at Black Diamond Barbecue.
Jan. 4 at 2:03 p.m., helped Lamoille County Mental Health at Copley Hospital.
Jan. 4 at 3:14 p.m., helped Department for Children and Families staff at an undisclosed location.
Jan. 4 at 4:16 p.m., served a restraining order against someone on Summer Street.
Jan. 4 at 4:32 p.m., helped Morristown firefighters with a structure fire on Almeron Drive, as reported last week.
Jan. 4 at 7:28 p.m., after a traffic stop on Morristown Corners Road, a driver received a written warning for speeding and a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
Jan. 4 at 11:04 p.m., a custodial dispute on Union Street was referred to family court.
Jan. 5 at 10:59 a.m., another custodial dispute in town was also referred to family court.
Jan. 5 at 12:34 p.m., police tracked down the person who made a 911 call and found there was no emergency.
Jan. 5 at 2:11 p.m., Scott Gowen, 63, who police said is homeless, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after police recognized and stopped him on Elmore Street.
Jan. 5 at 3:53 p.m., police again helped hospital and Lamoille County Mental Health staff at Copley Hospital.
Jan. 5 at 5:15 p.m., served a restraining order against someone on Sunset Drive.
Jan. 5 at 6:53 p.m., a man waiting in a vehicle outside Dunkin’ Donuts roused the suspicions of staff and passersby; he was simply waiting for a different ride and decided to do that somewhere else.
Jan. 5 at 7:06 p.m., no one was injured when a vehicle ended up in the ditch on Stagecoach Road, but it had to be towed out.
Jan. 6 at 3:26 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff were back at Copley Hospital, again helping staff there.
Jan. 6 at 7:17 p.m., two people agreed to separate for the night after a domestic dispute on Park Street.
Jan. 6 at 8:10 p.m., a man who’d had too much to drink at the Sunset Motor Inn wasn’t causing a public disturbance, so police took no action.
Jan. 6 at 8:34 p.m., while still at the Sunset Motor Inn, officers served a restraining order against a different man there.
Jan. 7 at 12:04 p.m., helped Vermont State Police investigate dogs reported as stolen, allegedly being kept at a Golf Course Road home in Morristown.
Jan. 7 at 1:45 p.m., police responded to the same Golf Course Road home, where someone in a parked car was blocking traffic while they waited to recover said dogs.
Jan. 7 at 9:16 p.m., a man become disoriented while at McDonalds. Police gave him a lift home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
