Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 82
Arrests: 12
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 10
Parking tickets: 2
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 3
Jan. 21 at 8:06 a.m., after investigating who stole Twisted Tea from the Maplefields convenience store in Jersey Heights, police charged Amy Joyal, 42, of Wolcott with retail theft.
Jan. 31 at 8:29 a.m., complaints about threats at Peoples Academy proved unfounded.
Jan. 31 at 8:42 a.m., Ashley Stoudt, 31, of Johnson met officers at the station, where she was charged with retail theft based on an investigation into the theft of 5-Hour Energy containers from the Maplefields on Route 15 earlier in the week. While she was at the station, police discovered an in-state warrant for Stoudt’s arrest had been issued by Washington County court officials, so she was cited for that as well.
Jan. 31 at 12:24 p.m., Kemisola Oladoyin, 31, of Greenwood, Ind., was charged with unlawful trespass after returning to a locale near Congress Street where she’s prohibited from going.
Jan. 31 at 3:43 p.m., three hours later, Kemisola Oladoyin, 31, of Greenwood, Ind., was charged with another count of unlawful trespass after she was being disruptive and refused to leave Morristown Centennial Library. When police responded, they discovered that a warrant for Oladoyin’s arrest had been issued by Washington County court officials, and she was processed for that as well.
Jan. 31 at 4:53 p.m., police weren’t able to locate a man reported taking pictures of vehicles on Elmore Street.
Jan. 31 at 5:14 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a man living along Route 100; he was OK.
Jan. 31 at 7:11 p.m., officers assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Feb. 1 at 2:04 p.m., a family dispute on Westside Court never turned physical, so police took no action.
Feb. 1 at 9:34 p.m., a Foss Street resident thought someone was shining LED lights into his or her windows, but police found no evidence of that.
Feb. 1 at 9:50 p.m., passersby reported a suspicious-seeming vehicle parked near Munson Avenue; a person was sleeping in the vehicle, and left after talking with police.
Feb. 1 at 10:13 p.m., police helped a Route 100 resident get back into his or her apartment after being locked out.
Feb. 1 at 11:52 p.m., a strange orange glow spotted on Randolph Road wasn’t a structure fire, just a powerful light.
Feb. 2 at 8:08 a.m., passersby reported a pedestrian who may have been drunk in the middle of Brooklyn Street; police checked, and found no signs of intoxication.
Feb. 2 at 11:41 a.m., police helped mediate after a woman reported being the object of unwanted attention from a man at Hannaford Supermarket.
Feb. 2 at 11:54 a.m., officers served as mediators again, this time after a domestic dispute at a Route 100 home.
Feb. 2 at 4:53 p.m., a driver stopped on Harrel Street got a ticket for driving without liability insurance.
Feb. 3 at 8:35 a.m., after an incident on Bridge Street, Larry Bohannon, 52, of Wolcott was charged with violating an abuse prevention order.
Feb. 3 at 6:21 p.m., an officer spoke to a driver education class at Peoples Academy.
Feb. 3 at 8:54 p.m., police served court paperwork to someone who stopped by the station.
Feb. 4 at 12:58 a.m., police responded to Route 15 near Mac’s Market, where a vehicle pulled to the side of the road was sticking out into traffic. Police found Anna Berger, 39, of Sheffield asleep at the wheel; Berger was later charged with resisting arrest, possession of cocaine and driving under the influence, criminal refusal.
Feb. 4 at 12:11 p.m., what was reported as trespassing on Stagecoach Road turned out to be a simple dispute, and police helped resolve it.
Feb. 4 at 4:15 p.m., possible overdose in a parked vehicle reported on Washington Highway. No one had overdosed, but police discovered the driver of the vehicle, Garland Bowen, 38, of Lake Wales, Fla., didn’t have his license; Bowen was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
Feb. 4 at 4:54 p.m., police recognized and stopped Zachary Goodell, 29, of Morristown on Upper Main Street, then charged him with driving after criminal license suspension.
Feb. 4 at 6 p.m., a driver reported having a confrontation with a person walking on Stagecoach Road, but police found no sign of the pedestrian.
Feb. 4 at 6:28 p.m., a domestic dispute on Route 100 never turned physical, but police told one party how to get a court order if one was needed.
Feb. 4 at 10:39 p.m., officers assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
Feb. 4 at 11:38 p.m., two customers threatening each other in Cumberland Farms had both left the store, and the neighborhood, when police arrived.
Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m., police executed a search warrant on a vehicle that had been seized.
Feb. 5 at 1:21 p.m., officers assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on 3rd Street after a person dropped a knife on his or her foot.
Feb. 5 at 10:18 p.m., Caroline Veinot, 23, of Rocky Hill, Conn., was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after in a single-car crash on Route 100. Police measured Veinot’s blood-alcohol level at 0.123 percent.
Feb. 6 at 1:11 a.m., Elmore Street residents reported seeing a vehicle in their yard on a surveillance camera, but it vanished before police arrived.
Feb. 6 at 2:46 p.m., people are parking in the fire lane at Morristown Elementary School during student pickup and drop-off, so police patrolled the area to put a stop to the practice.
Feb. 6 at 2:47 p.m., police served an abuse prevention court order to a woman at a Route 100 residence. Police said the woman, Charlotte Hill, 56, of Morristown, immediately violated the terms of the order and was charged.
Feb. 6 at 3:10 p.m., after a dispute and alleged assault at a Route 15 business, police served one person involved with a no-trespass order.
Feb. 6 at 5:05 p.m., a Golf Course Road resident wanted police to know her son hadn’t gotten home yet, then called back later to say he’d been found.
Feb. 6 at 7:06 p.m., a screaming match on Bridge Street caused neighbors to worry, but the couple thought to have been doing the hollering told police there had been no dispute, noisy or otherwise.
Feb. 6 at 9:05 p.m., the people in a parked vehicle on Maple Street weren’t doing drugs, despite what passersby reported to police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.