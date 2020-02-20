Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 124
Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 9
Parking tickets: 3
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 5
Feb. 7 at 2:53 a.m., Morristown’s highway crew was clearing snow on Brigham Street and needed a vehicle parked there, in violation of Morristown’s winter parking ban, out of the way. Police had it towed.
Feb. 7 at 8:45 a.m., a tractor-trailer truck was tailgating someone on Route 15, so police took down the truck’s information and called the trucking company’s corporate office to complain about the driver’s behavior.
Feb. 7 at 12:38 p.m., police were asked to check on the welfare of a child on Colonial Manor Road who was thought to be with the wrong parent. The kid was OK when police checked, and with the proper parent.
Feb. 7 at 1:03 p.m., no injuries or hazards in the two-car crash at the intersection of Brooklyn Street and the Fairground Plaza parking lot.
Feb. 7 at 3:59 p.m., someone was attempting to make his or her way somewhere on foot during heavy snowfall, so police gave the pedestrian a lift.
Feb. 7 at 4:56 p.m., police told Route 15 residents that they could have the unwanted Jeep left on their property towed if they so desired.
Feb. 7 at 6:35 p.m., no one was injured when a vehicle ended up on its side just off Route 100.
Feb. 7 at 6:57 p.m., in what would prove to be a trend over the next 24 hours, another vehicle slid off Route 100.
Feb. 7 at 9:52 p.m., a tree was down across Route 15, fouling up traffic.
Feb. 7 at 10:05 p.m., back on Route 100 another vehicle slid off the road, but no one was injured.
Feb. 8 at 3:46 a.m., after a five-hour break police headed back to Route 100, where another car needed to be towed back onto the road near the airport.
Feb. 8 at 5:44 a.m., the stretch of Route 100 near the airport claimed another victim that morning, and then a third 40 minutes later. Tow trucks were needed to get both rigs back on the road.
Feb. 8 at 8:18 a.m., road conditions on Route 100 weren’t getting any better, causing a pickup truck to slide off the road.
Feb. 8 at 8:57 a.m., police didn’t get far from Route 100 before they were called back for one last vehicle in the ditch. Luckily, no one was injured in any of the many minor crashes caused by heavy snowfall and poor road conditions along that stretch of the state highway.
Feb. 8 at 1:27 p.m., police helped an Elmore Road resident get some information on how to get a court order.
Feb. 8 at 4:20 p.m., in a change of pace a car slid off Route 15 and had to be towed back onto the roadway.
Feb. 8 at 4:54 p.m., a cow loose on Route 100 near Cochran Road was causing a traffic hazard, but the critter was being corralled by the owner when police arrived.
Feb. 8 at 7:28 p.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Route 15 after a single-car crash.
Feb. 8 at 9:33 p.m., a Golf Course Road resident reported hearing a drone flying around his or her residence, but police saw no sign of anything in the night sky.
Feb. 9 at 3:25 p.m., Jerry Denis, 37, of Albany was charged with driving after criminal license suspension and providing false information to police after a traffic stop on the bypass. Police stopped Denis, who lied about his identity, when they spotted him using a cellphone while driving. The officer also discovered an in-state warrant for Denis’ arrest had been issued, and he was cited for that as well.
Feb. 9 at 4:18 p.m., a vehicle lost a front tire near the intersection of Harrel and Brooklyn streets, so police called a tow truck.
Feb. 9 at 8:44 p.m., a case of road rage was reported on Route 15 near the snack bar.
Feb. 9 at 11:43 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Gulf Road in Wolcott.
Feb. 10 at 4:16 a.m., a Union Street resident thought his or her roommate was acting strangely and asked police to help get the quirky individual settled down for the night.
Feb. 10 at 6:03 a.m., the driver of the tractor-trailer truck pulled over on Munson Avenue was simply napping, and agreed to relocate to the Price Chopper parking lot to finish resting up.
Feb. 10 at 6:09 a.m., someone called to report a missing coworker who hadn’t been heard from in awhile; police located the individual in question, and found that he or she had made like a goose and headed south.
Feb. 10 at 7:51 a.m., another day, another vehicle that needed to be towed back onto Route 100.
Feb. 10 at 11:34 a.m., a third party called police to report two people fighting on Park Street. Police responded and later charged Jordan Lehouillier, 21, of Morristown with violating his conditions of release from a previous case, which prohibit him from being near someone.
Feb. 10 at 2:27 p.m., police gave a group of Boy Scouts a tour of the station.
Feb. 10 at 2:41 p.m., an officer determined that what was first reported as a stolen vehicle on Park Street was actually more of a family dispute, and decided to take no further action.
Feb. 10 at 2:41 p.m., assisted Department for Children and Families staff with an incident at their offices on Professional Drive.
Feb. 10 at 8:23 p.m., staff at Morrisville Beverage wanted police to know they’d refused to sell someone alcohol.
Feb. 10 at 9:29 p.m., police caught Tyler Blauvelt, 20, of Burlington in the act as he was trying to steal the Mac Miller Road sign in town. Blauvelt was charged with unlawful mischief and petit larceny. The sign has been repeatedly stolen, police say, probably because it bears the same name as deceased rapper Mac Miller. The sign has been purloined even more frequently since Miller died in 2018.
Feb. 11 at 2:05 a.m., an argument between a couple on Portland Street ended when he took a vehicle without asking, but he soon returned it.
Feb. 11 at 11:46 a.m., other drivers reported a green station wagon driving very slow on Morristown Corners Road, which seemed suspicious.
Feb. 11 at 4:57 p.m., a shoplifter was detained at Price Chopper until police arrived; Megan Draper, 36, of Wolcott was later charged with retail theft.
Feb. 11 at 7:33 p.m., a caller was worried about her adult daughter, who she thought had a no-trespass order against an ex-boyfriend who had shown up looking for her on Harrel Street. There was no order in place though, so police gave out some advice on how to go about getting one.
Feb. 12 at 10:18 a.m., the man trying to get into cars and yelling at people on Portland Street raised the suspicions of passersby. Police responded with Lamoille County Mental Health staff, then gave the man a lift to McDonalds.
Feb. 12 at 10:50 a.m., assisted Department for Children Families staff at their offices again.
Feb. 12 at 6:20 p.m., Amy Joyal, 42, of Wolcott was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop near the intersection of Randolph and Stancliff roads.
Feb. 12 at 6:26 p.m., Jeremy Barbour, 39, of Morristown was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, and driving after criminal license suspension after another traffic stop near the intersection of Randolph and Stancliff roads. Police measured Barbour’s blood alcohol level at .127 percent; an officer stopped Barbour after recognizing him, and later found an in-state warrant for his arrest had also been issued.
Feb. 13 at 12:33 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Feb. 13 at 1:39 p.m., checked on the well-being of a 2nd Street resident, who was OK and just watching television.
Feb. 13 at 6:16 p.m., police responded to a two-car crash on Route 12. One woman had to be extricated from her vehicle on scene; no other details were available at press time.
Feb. 13 at 9:25 p.m., Edward Grimes, 40, of Stowe was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after police stopped him on Route 100. An officer located, followed and stopped Grimes after police received reports of someone driving erratically and swerving in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot; police measured Grimes’ blood alcohol level at .114 percent.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.