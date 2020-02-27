Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 96
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 21
Parking tickets: 5
Alarms: 5
Background checks: 6
Feb. 14 at 8:18 a.m., officers assisted Lamoille County Mental Health checking on the well-being of a Stancliff Road resident, who was OK.
Feb. 14 at 8:49 a.m., a possible burglary on Union Street turned out to be snow that fell off a roof, pushing open some basement windows.
Feb. 14 at 1:52 p.m., minor two-car fender-bender at Cumberland Farms.
Feb. 14 at 5:47 p.m., a tractor-trailer truck was stuck at the intersection of the Morrisville Plaza parking lot and Munson Avenue, blocking traffic, but it got free before police arrived.
Feb. 15 at 1:26 a.m., Allen Robarge, 24, of Hardwick was charged with driving under the influence, criminal refusal, after police stopped him near Harrel Street and Munson Avenue. Police had received reports of vehicles racing north on Route 100 from Stowe and caught up with Robarge on the other side of the village. Robarge refused to provide a blood or breath sample to determine his blood-alcohol level.
Feb. 15 at 9:39 a.m., a woman reported to police that someone had knocked on her door at 3:30 that morning.
Feb. 15 at 5:32 p.m., a car that slid off Route 15 was pulled back on near Silver Ridge Road.
Feb. 15 at 8:22 p.m., police received a call from OnStar on behalf of a man who had been waiting for a tow truck for quite a while on Route 12; the man’s car was out of gas and had a dead battery. A tow truck eventually arrived.
Feb. 16 at 2:36 a.m., two vehicles were towed on Lower Main Street for violating Morristown’s winter ban on overnight on-street parking.
Feb. 16 at 8:20 a.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police in Elmore, where a person was reported sleeping in a truck.
Feb. 16 at 1:43 p.m., Stagecoach Road residents reported drivers constantly speeding there, and asked for more patrol. They got their wish later in the week.
Feb. 16 at 7:09 p.m., police told a man asking for money outside Cumberland Farms to move along.
Feb. 16 at 9:25 p.m., an officer gave verbal warnings to two drivers he stopped on Industrial Park Drive, who admitting blowing doughnuts in a nearby parking lot.
Feb. 16 at 10:15 p.m., in what has become an annual event, a tour bus pulled onto the snowmobile trail near the Sunset Motor Inn and got stuck. The well-groomed trail fools at least one bus driver a year, police say.
Feb. 17 at 3:48 p.m., a woman called police to report her current boyfriend is being harassed by her ex.
Feb. 17 at 4:28 p.m., over the course of 20 minutes, police handed out tickets for unregistered vehicles to two drivers, one stopped on Route 15 and one on Brooklyn Street.
Feb. 17 at 7:01 p.m., officers assisted firefighters at a fire on Route 100.
Feb. 17 at 9:28 p.m., police weren’t sure what the source of a 911 call was, because there was no one in the CVS parking lot when they got there.
Feb. 18 at 7:29 a.m., a woman reported finding a box of carpentry tools on Route 15, but she never dropped them off at the station like she said she planned to.
Feb. 18 at 10:13 a.m., police are investigating a possible sex offense.
Feb. 18 at 2:10 p.m., hit-and-run in the post office parking lot. No injuries.
Feb. 18 at 4:40 p.m., higher-ups at Manufacturing Solutions Inc. were worried a former employee who had been fired would cause problems, but he didn’t.
Feb. 18 at 7:46 p.m., officers assisted state troopers in Elmore after a child reportedly fell.
Feb. 18 at 7:59 p.m., officers assisted firefighters at a chimney fire on Cadys Falls Road.
Feb. 18 at 8:53 p.m., neighbors reported a domestic dispute on Park Street; police decided the argument was only verbal, and asked the pair to quiet down.
Feb. 19 at 7:57 a.m., a vehicle hit some mailboxes on Walton Road, but didn’t do much damage to them.
Feb. 19 at 10:44 a.m., police helped track down a student who left Peoples Academy Middle Level without permission.
Feb. 19 at 10:56 a.m., an unclaimed wallet found at the Maplefields in Jersey Heights was later claimed by its owner, who picked it up at the police station.
Feb. 19 at 12:07 p.m., Matthew Cochran, 40, of Morristown was charged with driving without the proper ignition interlock device, which he is legally required to use, after a traffic stop on the bypass.
Feb. 19 at 1:28 p.m., officers served a court order to a 3rd Street resident on behalf of the Montpelier Police Department.
Feb. 19 at 4:36 p.m., a woman reported a white van nearly hit her head-on on Route 100. The report came well after the fact, though, and police couldn’t locate the pale vehicle.
Feb. 19 at 5:27 p.m., no injuries, hazards or tickets in a two-car crash at the bypass and Stafford Avenue.
Feb. 20 at 12:22 a.m., a driver left a truck running on Brooklyn Street, sparking a noise complaint. Police told the owner to turn it off.
Feb. 20 at 10:10 a.m., police are waiting on surveillance footage to determine who committed a theft at the Maplefields on Route 15.
Feb. 20 at 12:58 p.m., police are investigating a reported fraud.
Feb. 20 at 2:54 p.m., an old dog was reported walking alone down Fairwood Parkway and Elmore Street; an officer located the elderly pooch, and returned her home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.