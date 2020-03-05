Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 101
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 20
Parking tickets: 2
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 2
Feb. 21 at 4:25 a.m., a man walking around Bridge Street roused the suspicions of passersby, but he was just waiting for a ride.
Feb. 21 at 6:44 a.m., two-car crash at Portland and Lower Main streets; no injuries or hazards.
Feb. 21 at 10:49 a.m., an ongoing dispute between an estranged couple led to threats; police told one party how to get a court order.
Feb. 21 at 12:35 p.m., single-car crash on Route 12; the driver was treated on scene for minor injuries and the vehicle was towed back onto the road.
Feb. 21 at 12:59 p.m., single-car rollover on Cole Hill Road; no serious injuries.
Feb. 21 at 4:23 p.m., passersby reported three young children were left unattended in a vehicle in the Northgate Plaza parking lot, but children and car were gone when police arrived.
Feb. 21 at 8:26 p.m., police contacted the Department of Corrections after an ongoing dispute led to a possible violation of a court order; Morristown’s detective is also investigating.
Feb. 21 at 8:38 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 15 was ticketed for driving after civil license suspension.
Feb. 21 at 11:19 p.m., Jacob Dufresne, 32, of Williamstown was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police stopped Dufresne near Bridge and Brooklyn streets because a headlight was out.
Feb. 22 at 1:19 a.m., a suspicious vehicle reported on Mud City Loop belonged to a couple of backpackers who had lost their way. Police gave them directions back to civilization.
Feb. 22 at 5:19 a.m., officers assisted Hardwick police in that town.
Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., Cherry Avenue residents reported a neighbor had a weapon; police found there was no weapon, and it was all a big misunderstanding.
Feb. 22 at 8:52 p.m., a driver stopped on Cadys Falls Road got a speeding ticket.
Feb. 22 at 11:52 p.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police processing an alleged drunken driver at the station.
Feb. 22 at 11:55 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies on Route 15.
Feb. 23 at 1:38 p.m., an officer recognized and stopped Chad Foss, 42, of Morristown on Golf Course Road. Foss was charged with driving after criminal license suspension and possession of cocaine.
Feb. 23 at 1:45 p.m., a garbage can in the middle of Route 100 was already being removed by Vermont Agency of Transportation staff when police arrived.
Feb. 23 at 3:17 p.m., officers assisted state police at a family fight in Elmore.
Feb. 23 at 4:16 p.m., one of the people involved in a dispute on Randolph Road agreed to leave for the night.
Feb. 23 at 4:41 p.m., a driver was ticketed for driving after civil license suspension on Portland Street.
Feb. 23 at 7:50 p.m., police were flagged down by a person outside the Maplefields store in Jersey Heights. The person was upset because the store appeared to have closed shop during a power outage, but nothing was actually amiss.
Feb. 23 at 10:22 p.m., police told a group of snowmobilers parked at Northgate Plaza they shouldn’t be driving on roads that far into town.
Feb. 24 at 11:03 a.m., officers assisted Morristown’s animal control officer on Sunset Drive.
Feb. 24 at 12:32 p.m., a vehicle owner told police items were missing after the vehicle was towed.
Feb. 24 at 1:39 p.m., Enterprise Rent-A-Car reported a rental vehicle stolen when it wasn’t returned on time; police helped recover it, and the investigation is ongoing.
Feb. 24 at 3:07 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Northgate Avenue.
Feb. 24 at 3:50 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Feb. 24 at 5:27 p.m., police advised a local woman in a long-distance argument with her estranged husband in New Hampshire on how to get a court order.
Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., minor crash on Congress Street; no injuries or hazards.
Feb. 24 at 11:13 p.m., police couldn’t hear the dogs reported to be barking on Congress Street.
Feb. 25 at 12:48 a.m., Timothy Clary, 42, of Morrisville was charged with driving under the influence, criminal refusal, after police responded to a vehicle off Route 100. Clary refused to provide police with a blood or breath sample to determine his blood-alcohol level.
Feb. 25 at 11:32 a.m., a caller on Professional Drive reported hearing someone in a bathroom conducting a drug deal on speakerphone. Police didn’t have enough information to make an arrest, but collected some information.
Feb. 25 at 12 p.m., police assisted staff from the Department for Children and Families at the police station.
Feb. 25 at 12:52 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Feb. 25 at 2:12 p.m., a vehicle-related dispute on Randolph Road is still being investigated.
Feb. 25 at 2:41 p.m., someone took a repaired vehicle from a repair shop on Brooklyn Street without paying for the work; police are helping to resolve the matter.
Feb. 25 at 3:29 p.m., Sunset Drive residents reported local kids writing nasty messages on doors, and asked police to speak to them about it.
Feb. 25 at 4:15 p.m., back on Sunset Drive, the parents of those kids told police the neighbors were screaming at their children. Officers mediated the situation.
Feb. 25 at 6:48 p.m., police assisted Department for Children and Families staff on Colonial Manor Road.
Feb. 25 at 7:55 p.m., a woman asked police to check on her mother; she was OK.
Feb. 26 at 7:54 a.m., police against assisted Department for Children and Families staff on Colonial Manor Road.
Feb. 26 at 11:47 a.m., working with Lamoille County Mental Health staff, police checked on the well-being of a resident on Route 100. The person was OK.
Feb. 26 at 7:41 p.m., police told one person to stop harassing another, and the harasser agreed to cease and desist.
Feb. 27 at 1:42 p.m., two-car crash at Brooklyn and Bridge streets; no injuries or hazards.
Feb. 27 at 2:11 p.m. staff at North Country Animal League told police someone tried to scam them.
Feb. 27 at 5:05 p.m., officers refereed a dispute on Elmore Mountain Road.
Feb. 27 at 5:05 p.m., minor two-car crash on Stagecoach Road; no injuries.
Feb. 27 at 10:26 p.m., the neighbors didn’t appreciate the snowblowing going on at such a late hour on Elmore Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.