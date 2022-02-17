Total reported incidents: 72
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 5
Feb. 4 at 6:02 a.m., someone thought a man in dark clothing walking along Route 15 near the Morristown and Hyde Park town line looked suspicious, but the man was just walking to work.
Feb. 4 at 8:23 a.m., the driver of a car that slid off the side of Route 100 seemed intoxicated, but when he agreed to a roadside breath test, he registered a .067 percent blood alcohol concentration, which is within acceptable levels for driving.
Feb. 4 at 4:19 p.m., a Chevy Avalanche in a ditch on Route 12 had to be pulled out by a tow truck.
Feb. 4 at 7:46 p.m., another big Chevy SUV, a Suburban, went into a ditch on Cadys Falls Road and was also pulled out by a tow truck.
Feb. 4 at 7:46 p.m., after a traffic stop near the corner of Portland and Main streets, police arrested the driver, Caroline Badeau, 25, of Hardwick, for driving under the influence and for refusing to submit to sobriety test.
Feb. 5 at 1:13 a.m., a driver told police he picked up a hitchhiker, but the passenger was being a jerk, so he made the thumber get out.
Feb. 5 at 10:13 a.m., a person noticed an “overwhelming smell of burning rubber” at a Brigham Street property, which necessitated a visit from a repair person.
Feb. 5 at 2:23 p.m., police had to deliver a message to someone at Copley Hospital about a fatal crash, on behalf of Hardwick Police Department.
Feb. 5 at 4:03 p.m., someone told police they saw a vehicle with a kid and dog inside and its engine running, in the Hannaford parking lot.
Feb. 5 at 8:02 p.m., after receiving a phone call about a vehicle being driven suspiciously around town, police caught up with the car on Foundry Street and arrested the driver, Douglas Stokowski, 43, of Morristown, for DUI, second offense. Stokowski registered a 0.164 percent BAC, police say.
Feb. 6 at 4:29 p.m., police mediated a dispute between some youths outside the Walgreens drugstore.
Feb. 6 at 7:21 p.m., a Family Dollar employee said someone who had been previously told not to be there was there.
Feb. 6 at 7:21 p.m., someone reported losing a set of keys with an attached carabiner on Portland Street.
Feb. 7 at 2:17 a.m., a person thought they heard someone tapping on her window. Later, she had police issue an unwanted guest a no-trespass order.
Feb. 7 at 4:50 a.m., the driver who crashed into a utility pole on Laporte Road wasn’t injured, but the pole was damaged a bit.
Feb. 7 at 8:21 a.m., a bunch of teens were getting into it at Peoples Academy, and police defused the situation.
Feb. 7 at 9:34 a.m., someone reported a car was weaving along Route 100. Police caught up with the driver, who said they were just tired.
Feb. 7 at 3:03 p.m., someone turned in a key found on Maple Street, but it wasn’t the same one that had earlier been reported lost on Portland Street.
Feb. 7 at 3:46 p.m., a Family Dollar employee reported a thief swiped some lighters.
Feb. 7 at 9:02 p.m., police gave a person in the Morrisville Plaza a ride somewhere because it was cold.
Feb. 8 at 7:51 a.m., responding to a report of tire slashing at a home off Randolph Road, police arrested Lee Carriere, 40, of Morristown, for unlawful trespass.
Feb. 8 at 4:38 p.m., a beige Chevy Equinox was seen by a civilian driving very slowly along Laporte Road, periodically in the wrong lane.
Feb. 8 at 4:45 p.m., police told a man driving around with pallets on the bed of his truck to not do that, since he couldn’t see over or around them while driving.
Feb. 8 at 5:17 p.m., some powder-starved youths were reportedly snowboarding on the roof of the Cadys Falls hydroelectric plant, videotaping their antics.
Feb. 9 at 11:16 a.m., the aforementioned Lee Carriere was issued a temporary restraining order.
Feb. 9 at 2:21 p.m., a vehicle on the side of Route 100 was not broken down, as reported. Rather, the driver had pulled over to place a call.
Feb. 9 at 5:35 p.m., a Bridge Street resident thought someone was shining a flashlight in their bedroom window, but it was just a neighbor coming home.
Feb. 9 at 7:41 p.m., police helped mental health workers deal with an out-of-control juvenile.
Feb. 9 at 7:42 p.m., someone was allegedly harassing the clerks at Morrisville Beverage.
Feb. 10 at 5:46 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender in the Route 15/bypass roundabout.
Feb. 10 at 11:52 p.m., police checked on a disabled vehicle near the corner of Elmore and Sand Hill roads, and after an assessment of the situation arrested Steven Mashtare, 28, of Richford for DUI, second offense, refusing to submit to a sobriety test, driving after criminal license suspension and giving police false information.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
