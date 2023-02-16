Total reported incidents: 58
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 5
Direct patrols: 5
Agency assists: 6
Feb. 3 at 1:58 a.m., a woman thought some people were messing with her car on Portland Street. Some people nearby denied any wrongdoing to police but also left the scene.
Feb. 3 at 11:05 a.m., someone had concerns about dealing with an ex who lived nearby.
Feb. 3 at 1:17 p.m., a suspicious car was reported parked between McDonalds and Kinney Drugs. The vehicle’s occupants told police they were homeless but were just passing through.
Feb. 3 at 4:41 p.m., a person dressed all in black was hitchhiking along Route 100.
Feb. 3 at 5:58 p.m., a person reported losing a blue iPhone 14 and didn’t have the find-the-phone feature enabled.
Feb. 4 at 8:40 a.m., a truck broke down on a blind curve on Route 15 and an officer posted his cruiser nearby for visibility while waiting for a tow truck.
Feb. 4 at 11:03 a.m., someone passed a bogus $20 bill at Morrisville Beverage. Police are investigating.
Feb. 4 at 2:33 p.m., a carefree cow wandered along Randolph Road but was wrangled back home by its owner.
Feb. 5 at 10:43 p.m., police arrested Maria Machia, 26, of St. Albans on an active in-state warrant.
Feb. 6 at 11:53 a.m., police escorted a woman to her ex’s place so she could retrieve some belongings.
Feb. 6 at 7:29 p.m., a James Road resident said someone was shining a light into their home, but police didn’t see anything suspicious.
Feb. 7 at 1:03 a.m., someone reported having their phone charger stolen from the Route 15 Maplefields.
Feb. 7 at 9:34 a.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Stafford Avenue, but no one needed medical attention.
Feb. 7 at 1:39 p.m., no one was injured in a parking lot fender bender at Northgate Plaza.
Feb. 7 at 5:04 p.m., people looking for their dogs parked their car near the intersection of Route 100 and Joe’s Pond Road, causing a traffic hazard, and police asked them to move it out of the road.
Feb. 7 at 5:19 p.m., a minor car crash nearby on Route 100 might have been attributed to the aforementioned bad parking job.
Feb. 7 at 7:23 p.m., police arrested Kevin Hachman, 42, of Morristown, for unlawful trespass after he was spotted in Cumberland Farms in violation of his no-Cumby’s court order.
Feb. 8 at 10:57 a.m., police responded to the untimely death of Christopher Fitzgerald, 39, of Morristown, at a Randolph Road home.
Feb. 8 at 12:34 p.m., police investigated alleged trespassing at Pinewood Estates.
Feb. 8 at 2:09 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the Bishop Marshall School end of the bypass, but it sure looked bad, and police are investigating.
Feb. 9 at 9:15 a.m., a wallet found in the middle of Main Street was turned over to police, which got it back to the owner.
Feb. 9 at 11:25 a.m., a previously evicted tenant allegedly tried to get back into their former apartment without permission.
Feb. 9 at 4:06 p.m., car versus fence on Laporte Road. No one was injured, but the vehicle was totaled and police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
