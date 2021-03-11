Total reported incidents: 64
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 10
Feb. 26 at 8:57, a person whose car was hit sometime in a parking lot off of Stafford Avenue reported it late for insurance.
Feb. 26 at 2:42 p.m., a couple, or a former one, had an argument over the use of a shared car.
Feb. 26 at 8:50 p.m., someone reported seeing a couple of cars at a sober living house, and assumed the people in the cars were up to no good.
Feb. 26 at 10:16 p.m., responding to reports of a possible overdose at that same house, police found Danielle Benoit, 31, of Morristown, dead at the scene. The cause of death is unknown, pending an investigation by the chief medical examiner’s office.
Feb. 27 at 7:31 a.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies with a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
Feb. 27 at 9:18 p.m., a man said his ex was saying he was drunk and he wanted police to come out and administer a sobriety test. Police declined the request.
Feb. 27 at 10:39 p.m., when police found a vehicle that had been witnessed speeding along Bridge Street, they found the car parked in a snowbank, no driver nearby, thus necessitating an investigation and a call to the towing company.
Feb. 28 at 1:23 a.m., police helped out a person whose car had broken down on Route 100 near the bypass.
Feb. 28 at 9:01 a.m., no one was hurt in a fender bender near the corner of Munson Avenue and Route 15.
Feb. 28 at 9:15 a.m., a man told police he’d lost his wallet.
Feb. 28 at 2:09 p.m., police stood by while someone had their car pulled out of a snowbank on Route 15.
Feb. 28 at 6:14 p.m., an officer helped a man get in touch with his brother, whom he hadn’t heard from in a while.
Feb. 28 at 10:36 p.m., a store employee asked police to take back a no-trespass notice against someone heretofore unwelcome in the establishment.
March 1 at 5:42 a.m., police assisted Stowe cops at the site of a possible overdose in their town.
March 1 at 4:16 p.m., another entry in a continuing saga of Union Street tenants who just don’t like each other and call police to phone in noise complaints about the other.
March 2 at 6:21 a.m., Morristown rescue responded to a possible overdose off Harrell Street.
March 2 at 10:37 a.m., the sale of a deceased person’s belongings on Laporte Road is a matter for probate court, police said.
March 2 at 2:56 p.m., police helped a person having a mental health crisis find help at Copley Hospital.
March 3 at 6:33 p.m., police arrested Hilary Whitaker, 38, of Morristown, for driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a sobriety test, after being pulled over on Munson Avenue.
March 3 at 9:25 p.m., police safely disposed of a hypodermic needle someone found in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
March 4 at 3:51 a.m., people on Demars Road thought a few cars pulling into a neighbor’s driveway seemed suspicious.
March 4 at 6:18 a.m., a girl called police, concerned for her mother, who was going through some relationship problems.
March 4 at 9:18 a.m., police explained how landlord-tenant issues are best resolved, after one of the latter emailed asking how best to get a roommate kicked out.
March 4 at 12:34 p.m., a recently-fired Copley Hospital subcontractor was causing a headache for staff, who called police to complain.
Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.