Total reported incidents: 72
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 7
Feb. 25 at 2:30 a.m., a person was sleeping on a bench outside the Price Chopper grocery store but denied any need for assistance.
Feb. 25 at 9:59 a.m., a Summer Street mailbox was struck by a wintertime vehicle.
Feb. 25 at 11:22 a.m., a car got stuck at the intersection of Cadys Falls and Stagecoach roads but got itself unstuck without any extra help.
Feb. 25 at 12:54 p.m., at the request of Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Morristown police located a reportedly stolen vehicle on Route 12 and had it towed to the police department so its rightful owner could come get it.
Feb. 25 at 2:09 p.m., a car slid partially off the side of Route 12, and a state transportation truck driver helped to get the vehicle back onto the road.
Feb. 25 at 3:15 p.m., no one was injured in a single-car crash at the corner of Route 100 and Brook N Pine Road.
Feb. 25 at 3:36 p.m., the people involved in a domestic dispute agreed to go their separate ways for the night.
Feb. 25 at 5:21 p.m., police are investigating a domestic dispute on Cochran Road.
Feb. 25 at 6:08 p.m., someone reported a vehicle blowing doughnuts in the Peoples Academy parking lot. The vehicle was gone when police got there, but the tracks weren’t.
Feb. 26 at 11:45 a.m., responding to complaints of vehicle swerving along Laporte Road, police caught up with the driver, John Fahey, 33, of Topsham, and arrested him for driving under the influence of drugs, based on the observations of a drug recognition expert from Stowe Police Department.
Feb. 26 at 1:31 p.m., one car rear-ended another on Houle Avenue, but no one was injured.
Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m., a person driving along Route 15 said the car in front of them was brake-checking them.
Feb. 26 at 3:25 p.m., a person who parked his truck on the side of Randolph Road while he tapped some maples came back to find his truck windows smashed.
Feb. 27 at 3:45 p.m., a two-car crash on Laporte Road near Planeview Road didn’t result in injuries, but both vehicles had to be towed away.
Feb. 28 at 4:06 p.m., a person either moving into or out of the Fenimore Street neighborhood suspects the moving company workers stole his Nintendo Switch.
Feb. 28 at 7:23 p.m., an animal lover reported dogs were in a car parked near the rail trail on Railroad Street, but police said they seemed content.
March 1 at 12:01 p.m., police disposed of three used syringes found at the north-side Maplefields.
March 1 at 4:38 p.m., a man was accused of harassing someone on social media.
March 1 at 7:54 p.m., police helped a parent calm their out-of-control child.
March 1 at 11:08 p.m., no one was injured in a single-car crash on Route 15.
March 2 at 12:03 a.m., a car off the side of the road near the Cadys Falls/Stagecoach Road intersection had to be pulled back onto the road. While on the scene, police arrested the car’s occupant, Karria Tanner, 21, of Johnson, on an active arrest warrant.
March 2 at 1:44 a.m., no one came to claim a car on East High Street, so police had it removed.
March 2 at 3:08 a.m., Stowe police asked for help investigating a burglary at the Main Street Maplefields and executing a search warrant of the suspect’s property.
March 2 at 3:04 p.m., a snowbank helped cushion a car’s unplanned exit from Washington Highway.
March 2 at 4:19 p.m., People’s United Bank in the Morrisville Plaza asked police for help in issuing a no-trespassing order.
March 2 at 7:16 p.m., a plow truck was spotted driving very fast toward Elmore.
March 2 at 7:39 p.m., a dog in a car parked along Lower Main Street seemed happy, police determined.
March 2 at 9:08 p.m., a fight went down at the Price Chopper, but the scufflers had dispersed by the time police arrived.
March 2 at 11:02 p.m., car versus tree on Elmore Road. The tree was destroyed, and police gave the driver a ride home after his damaged vehicle was towed away.
March 3 at 11:48 a.m., a man was reportedly slumped over the wheel of his car in the parking lot of the Citgo on Route 15. When police checked it out, they cited the driver into court for driving after criminal license suspension.
March 3 at 2:54 p.m., two more used syringes were found at the north-end Maplefields, and police safely disposed of them.
March 3 at 7:11 p.m., police mediated a Cadys Falls conflict about too much noise.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
