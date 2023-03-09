Total reported incidents: 60
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 4
Alarms: 7
Feb. 24 at 6:18 a.m., a suspicious vehicle that was seen on surveillance camera footage at the Mountain River School turned out to belong to an electrician doing work there.
Feb. 24 at 6:38 a.m., a man who reported his cellphone stolen called back soon after to report he’d found it.
Feb. 24 at 11:35 a.m., police went to Ron Terrill Road, out in the far reaches of the Sterling Valley, where Thomas O’Brien, 79, had died at home.
Feb. 24 at 11:56 a.m., Northeast Kingdom Human Services reported getting a suspicious phone call from someone in Morristown. Police are investigating.
Feb. 24 at 2:09 p.m., an officer had to offer testimony about a case in court.
Feb. 24 at 11:09 p.m., management at the Route 15 Maplefields asked police to issue no-trespass orders against two people, one of whom received the notice and another who took off before police arrived.
Feb. 25 at 2:24 a.m., the other woman Maplefields wanted trespassed came back to the convenience store, and police were able to give her a notice of her own.
Feb. 25 at 11:09 a.m., police did snowmobile patrol on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Feb. 25 at 12:47 p.m., an unwelcome Morristown Beverage patron was issued a no-trespass order.
Feb. 25 at 6:48 p.m., state troopers asked for assistance in using the drunk driver processing equipment at the police station.
Feb. 26 at 12:06 a.m., Stowe police requested help in dealing with someone who was reportedly pushed from a car at the Main Street and Mountain Road intersection.
Feb. 26 at 7:08 a.m., no one was injured after a vehicle crashed and rolled over near the corner of Stagecoach and Sterling Valley roads, but the vehicle had to be towed away.
Feb. 27 at 6:55 a.m., a person said she lost her wallet at Cumberland Farms and when it was returned, there were items missing.
Feb. 27 at 1:02 p.m., someone else lost their wallet. It’s not clear where it was lost, but it is brown.
Feb. 27 at 2:13 p.m., a person undergoing a mental health crisis was transported by ambulance to Copley Hospital for further evaluation.
Feb. 28 at 10:48 a.m., a portion of Washington Highway was shut down after police went to arrest the suspected gun thief and a person jumped out the window and holed himself in a shed. After a while, the person — Sharad Collier, 25, of Hartford, Conn. — surrendered and was arrested for heroin trafficking, cocaine possession, unlawful trespass and resisting arrest.
Feb. 28 at 2:17 p.m., a missing person was later found by the same person who earlier reported the absence.
Feb. 28 at 3:23 p.m., police ran blue lights near the intersection of Walton and Cote Hill roads as folks got a vehicle unstuck from a slide-off.
March 1 at 2:09 a.m., Justin Perry, 34, of Hardwick was arrested after police pulled over a vehicle on Laporte Road and discovered Perry, in the passenger seat, had an active warrant with his name on it.
March 1 at 7:14 p.m., a person said their car was dented while parked at a repair shop.
March 1 at 9:18 p.m., police mediated a domestic issue that was resolved after both parties agreed to separate for the evening.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.