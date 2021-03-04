Total reported incidents: 63
Arrests: 5
Feb. 3, an earlier alleged drunken driving crash led to the arrest last week of Gerard Belliveau Jr., 56, of Morristown. A blood sample taken from Belliveau showed a blood alcohol concentration of .235 percent, police said.
Feb. 19 at 7:34 a.m., an employee at Green Mountain Support Services received harassing emails.
Feb. 19 at 8:57 a.m., police mediated an argument between a former couple regarding rights to a vehicle.
Feb. 19 at 12:34 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash the old post office parking lot on Lower Main Street.
Feb. 19 at 4:58 p.m., there was something fishy about a person trying to get information on everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination at Copley Hospital.
Feb. 19 at 5:17 p.m., less fishy, perhaps: A fish and wildlife employee removed a dead deer from a snowbank.
Feb. 19 at 8:27 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check on behalf of a New York police department, and the person in question was fine.
Feb. 19 at 10:26 p.m., Kelly Miller, Jr., 31, of Johnson, was pulled over for sporting blue-tinted headlights, then arrested for driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Feb. 20 at 1:52 a.m., police assisted Stowe’s department during a DUI arrest on Pucker Street.
Feb. 20 at 8:42 a.m., an Upper Main Street tenant said a neighbor was blaring music all day.
Feb. 20 at 11:05 a.m., a dispute between a man and his ex was referred to the Department for Children and Families.
Feb. 20 at 12:49 p.m., there didn’t seem to be much credence to a complaint that someone was blocking a car into a driveway, since the car in question was fully encased in snow.
Feb. 20 at 1:38 p.m., no one was hurt in a parking lot collision at Price Chopper.
Feb. 20 at 3:19 p.m., police helped a driver whose car was stuck in a snowbank and awaiting a wrecker.
Feb. 21 at 10:12 a.m., police arrested Mindy Champagne, 41, of St. Albans, for unlawful trespass, after she was caught at a home where she wasn’t supposed to be. Champagne told police she was someone else. That, and an active arrest warrant, got two extra charges tacked on to her trespass arrest.
Feb. 21 at 8:41 p.m., neighbors on Union Street got into an argument about appropriate noise levels.
Feb. 22 at 9:38 a.m., police stopped a propane truck to tell the driver they’d left the landing gear down.
Feb. 22 at 4:23 p.m., the aforementioned ex-couple with the vehicular dispute were now arguing about insurance on said vehicle.
Feb. 22 at 5:57 p.m., a woman reported losing a green wallet somewhere in the Northgate Plaza.
Feb. 23 at 1:06 a.m., a person was reportedly causing problems at the Copley Hospital emergency department.
Feb. 23 at 1:47 p.m., Are they yours? A set of house keys was turned over to police, who still had them as of press deadline.
Feb. 23 at 1:59 p.m., the other person involved in the Feb. 3 crash that led to Belliveau’s arrest said he noticed that some items that had been in his car before it was towed away were now missing.
Feb. 23 at 3:31 p.m., the Hannaford parking lot was the scene of a fender-bender.
Feb. 23 at 4:02 p.m., a man asked police to issue a no-trespass order to another man. They did.
Feb. 23 at 4:51 p.m., after responding to a report of a vehicle off the side of the road just south of the Bishop Marshall school, police arrested Christopher Gehrt 32 of Babylon, N.Y., for driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Feb. 23 at 9:09 p.m., police arrested Dylan Peake, 26, of Hyde Park, for retail theft after a Cumberland Farms employee said Peake had shoplifted a Coke and a cereal bar.
Feb. 23 at 10:27 p.m., the Union Street neighbors were complaining about each other’s noise again.
Feb. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Morristown police gave a man a ride to Stowe, and Stowe police later gave him a ride to Waterbury.
Feb. 24 at 1:39 a.m., a car was stopped for a long time at the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 15 and Brooklyn Street. The driver said they were very tired, so pulled into a parking lot to catch some shut-eye out of the way of early morning traffic.
Feb. 24 at 2:04 a.m., a vehicle violating the winter parking ban was towed away.
Feb. 24 at 2:39 p.m., a Crystal Rock water delivery truck reportedly hit a mailbox on Barre Avenue.
Feb. 24 at 3:01 p.m., sheriff’s deputies asked for police dog Viper to help catch a man who took off on them, but they were able to nab him before Viper could give chase.
Feb. 24 at 3 p.m., police helped a woman secure a no-stalking order against people who had been driving back and forth, yelling at her.
Feb. 25 at 2:33 a.m., a man towing a load of hay was seen leaving a grassy wake and later got a flat tire, so police helped him change it, and told him about his flyaway hay.
Feb. 25 at 10:05 p.m., no one was hurt in a parking lot crash at Maplefields south.
Feb. 25 at 3:50 p.m., a black and red car sporting the words “Financial Mistake” in red writing was spotted racing with a blue Subaru WRX along Route 100, but police didn’t find the vehicles.
Feb. 25 at 6:33 p.m., one of the people in an argument on Upper Main Street left for the night, thus ending the fight.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
