Total reported incidents: 88
Arrests: 2
Directed patrols: 7
Feb. 18 at 12:23 a.m., a suspicious-seeming person was pacing back and forth and talking to himself, at the north end Maplefields.
Feb. 18 at 9:08 a.m., the driver of a propane truck that broke down near Jersey Heights told police the rig’s universal joint broke, but a tow truck was on the way.
Feb. 18 at 9:27 a.m., a car was able to be driven away after a tow truck pulled it from its place of repose off the side of Park Street.
Feb. 18 at 2:18 p.m., someone reported seeing a vehicle swerving along Stafford Avenue, proffering a middle finger as it drove by.
Feb. 18 at 2:55 p.m., police received an anonymous letter saying someone had ditched a refrigerator on the side of Stagecoach Road. Police asked the town health officer to pen a letter to the litterer ordering the fridge removed.
Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m., for the second week in the row, some snowball-toting youths were pelting a home in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
Feb. 19 at 7:27 a.m., a car off the side of the road near Morristown Elementary School had to be towed to an autobody shop, with apparent damage to the undercarriage.
Feb. 19 at 9:39 a.m., police mediated a child custody dispute.
Feb. 19 at 9:53 a.m., a vehicle was extricated, undamaged, from the curb in front of the southside Maplefields.
Feb. 19 at 5:29 p.m., a Brooklyn Street resident said a homeless person came into their home uninvited, but the resident declined to press charges.
Feb. 19 at 7:16 p.m., police arrested William Metzler, 66, of Morristown, for driving under the influence and negligent operation, after a traffic stop on Campbell Road.
Feb. 19 at 9:25 p.m., a request from Stowe police for help with a bar fight was canceled en route.
Feb. 20 at 9:04 a.m., police again mediated a child custody dispute.
Feb. 20 at 1:58 p.m., some of the new recruits got in some shooting practice at the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club.
Feb. 20 at 2:14 p.m., another person reported receiving a middle-finger salute, this time from the driver of a black Toyota Tacoma with a cap, allegedly tailgating the caller along Laporte Road.
Feb. 21 at 10:12 a.m., a tractor trailer truck navigating Hutchins Street near the Village Center apartment construction site collided with a couple of vehicles. No one was injured, but the vehicles were damaged.
Feb. 21 at 11:53 a.m., police issued a no-trespass order to an unwanted Maplefields patron.
Feb. 21 at 1:40 p.m., someone reported a suspicious person in an abandoned house on Bridge Street, but it was just a maintenance worker prepping the home for demolition.
Feb. 21 at 3:03 p.m., a caller said someone was driving “like an a—hole” around town in a blue Cadillac.
Feb. 21 at 4:41 p.m., a lawnmower engine fell out of the back of a truck in the middle of the roundabout, but someone had scooped it up by the time the owner realized and went back for it.
Feb. 21 at 8:11 p.m., police received two calls within one minute of each other of vehicles driving erratically along Route 100, one near the airport and another a ways down the road.
Feb. 21 at 8:38 p.m., also near the airport, a big dead raccoon was causing a traffic hazard.
Feb. 22 at 10:53 a.m., an irate customer refused to leave the Northgate Plaza Union Bank, but left after police were summoned, before they got there.
Feb. 23 at 12:22 p.m., Morristown EMS needed both crew members in the back of the ambulance with a patient, so a police officer drove the vehicle, lights and sirens activated, to Copley Hospital.
Feb. 23 at 1:31 p.m., a woman who refused to leave Maplefields was gone when police arrived, but they have a no-trespass order with her name on it, the next time they see her around town.
Feb. 23 at 3:18 p.m., a man spotted laying in a snowbank on Route 100 was later seen by police around town on his own two feet.
Feb. 23 at 10:42 p.m., a bunch of cars were off the road near the Bourne’s propane filling station on Route 100, as the weather got snowier.
Feb. 23 at 10:52 p.m., more cars off the side of Route 100, down the road a bit.
Feb. 24 at 7:44 p.m., responding reports of a suspicious person at Cumberland Farms, police arrested a juvenile male for driving under the influence of drugs and for possession of narcotics.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
