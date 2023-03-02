Total reported incidents: 70
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 14
Directed patrols: 5
Feb. 17 at 10:48 a.m., a Campbell Road resident said someone was taking photos of him and his home.
Feb. 17 at 12:34 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person and found her to be well.
Feb. 17 at 4:20 p.m., police checked on a person who was reportedly passed out in the Price Chopper parking lot and subsequently arrested Cole Mason, 27, of Eden, for narcotics possession.
Feb. 18 at 11:53 a.m., a husky and a black Lab were running around town together, unleashed and against the rules.
Feb. 18 at 3:12 p.m., police agreed to step up snowmobile patrol on Lower Elmore Mountain Road after reports that riders were speeding past someone’s property.
Feb. 19 at 12:05 p.m., a mom sought help dealing with her kid, and police helped her get in touch with proper services.
Feb. 19 at 1:57 p.m., a person called to report being involved in a fight and was worried about it escalating, so police gave her instructions on how to secure a restraining order, if necessary.
Feb. 19 at 6:21 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Route 15 and Garfield Road, where a car had hit a deer. The deer limped away, but the officer opted for a mercy killing, dropping the deer with a single handgun shot.
Feb. 20 at 9:14 a.m., someone turned over a Motorola Tracfone found at the Sunset Motor Inn, but police couldn’t find the owner, perhaps because it’s a Motorola Tracfone.
Feb. 20 at 12:05 p.m., police referred a woman who reported getting suspicious messages to court to secure a no-stalking order against the man she suspected was behind the sketchy texts.
Feb. 20 at 1:12 p.m., the owner of a vehicle towed back to Morristown discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off, and police referred it to South Burlington police, since the deed had reportedly been done at Spillane’s Service Center in that town.
Feb. 20 at 1:13 p.m., Kinney Drugs staff reported a homeless person had left a bag outside the store, but later reported the man had returned for the bag.
Feb. 20 at 2:46 p.m., following a two-car crash on Route 15 near Gold Course Road, one person, Mark Zmich, 70, of Morrisville, was ultimately transported to University of Vermont Medical Center with what appeared to be very serious injuries.
Feb. 20 at 1:57 p.m., the Lab and husky buddies were once again making their rounds, this time spotted on Union Street.
Feb. 21 at 9:24 a.m., police are investigating a late-reported theft at Aubuchon Hardware, and a man who had previously been trespassed from the store is a suspect.
Feb. 21 at 11:42 a.m., someone reported the theft of packages from a Park Street home.
Feb. 21 at 1:54 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the intersection of Munson Avenue and Industrial Park Drive.
Feb. 21 at 2:42 p.m., a reportedly fake ID passed at Mac’s convenience store ended up being real.
Feb. 21 at 7:35 p.m., a black Mastercard was lost near Black Cap Coffee.
Feb. 22 at 10:13 a.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families in the Pinecrest mobile home park, and everyone who was present seemed OK.
Feb. 22 at 2:23 p.m., Michael Ulrich, 31, of Morristown, was arrested for cocaine possession on Harrel Street.
Feb. 22 at 3:17 p.m., an officer hung out with a driver and their broken-down car on Laporte Road until Triple A came to tow the vehicle away.
Feb. 22 at 5:41 p.m., a cop tailed a vehicle for a while after someone reported it had been reportedly swerving all over but didn’t report any infractions.
Feb. 22 at 7:09 p.m., Lars Howard, 32, of Belvidere, was arrested for driving under the influence, following a complaint about Howard’s driving on Route 15. Howard refused to participate in sobriety exercises, police say.
Feb. 22 at 9:07 p.m., a truck with a plow hit a stack of pallets in the Cadys Falls area, prompting the pallet owners to call police, who informed the caller the pallets were in the plow driver’s right of way.
Feb. 23 at 10:33 a.m., someone allegedly passed a bad check at Menard’s Agway. Police are investigating.
Feb. 23 at 11:13 a.m., a person receiving threatening texts reported it to police just for documentation.
Feb. 23 at 1:32 p.m., someone reported losing a money clip on Lower Main Street.
Feb. 23 at 2:53 p.m., a person fell off a horse at the equine center on Mountain View Meadows Road and was transported to Copley for evaluation.
Feb. 23 at 7:02 p.m., a man who had passed out in Morrisville Plaza was alert when police arrived and refused medical treatment.
Feb. 23 at 7:08 p.m., a man who had been trespassed from Cumberland Farms got upset when he sent a buddy in to buy some smokes and the cashier refused to sell them.
Feb. 23 at 7:33 p.m., a suspicious man at Price Chopper was in the restroom when police arrived and told the cop through the door that he was using the toilet while waiting for a ride.
Feb. 23 at 9:30 p.m., a man sleeping outside Marshall’s with a ski setup next to him said he was homeless and planned on going skiing the next day.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
