Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 16
Feb. 11 at 9:48 a.m., police received a report of harassment at Peoples Academy.
Feb. 11 at 11:42 a.m., Travis Ward, 24, of Stowe, was cited into court on an active arrest warrant.
Feb. 11 at 2:54 p.m., a woman reported being harassed by her ex, who was doing so from another country.
Feb. 11 at 4:52 p.m., an Elmore Road resident reported his pickup truck keys had been lost or stolen.
Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m., the TD Bank canopy was clipped by a truck, and not for the first time.
Feb. 11 at 9:30 p.m., police assisted the fire department with a hood fire at Hoagies. No serious damage was reported.
Feb. 11 at 10:12 p.m., Tacos and Taps, located right across the street from the police department, was issued a noise complaint.
Feb. 12 at 8:29 a.m., someone called to reiterate that people speed a lot along Cadys Falls Road.
Feb. 12 at 10:51 a.m., a woman said her ex was driving without a valid license. Police reminded him he was under suspension and ought to find someone else to drive him around.
Feb. 12 at 12:53 p.m., a wallet found at the post office was soon reunited with its owner.
Feb. 12 at 3 p.m., one half of a couple going through a breakup asked for advice on how to get the other person to leave his house.
Feb. 12 at 6:25 p.m., a dog was being a nuisance in Morristown Corners.
Feb. 13 at 10:20 a.m., a man having an argument with his girlfriend opted to leave, thus defusing the spat.
Feb. 13 at 1:20 p.m., a possible scam was reported to the attorney general’s office.
Feb. 13 at 4:43 p.m., police arrested Jonathan Plante, 24, of Hinckley, N.Y., for driving under the influence, after receiving a complaint about a car swerving along Route 100. Plante was taken to jail in St. Johnsbury after police measured his blood-alcohol concentration at 0.331 percent, more than four times the legal limit for driving.
Feb. 13 at 5:05 p.m., police reminded a landlord of the town noise ordinance after a landlord-tenant dispute on Cadys Falls Road.
Feb. 13 at 6:08 p.m., some kids were allegedly throwing snowballs at a trailer in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
Feb. 14 at 7:43 a.m., one person complained about back pain after a crash on Spring Hill Road, but no one had to be taken to the hospital. One car was towed away from the scene, though.
Feb. 14 at 4:18 p.m., a Lower Elmore Mountain Road resident said someone had been driving snowmobiles on her property, and police saw the telltale tracks in the snow, but couldn’t identify who did it based on those clues alone.
Feb. 15 at 7:19 p.m., after responding to a car crash near the intersection of Stagecoach and Gold Course roads, police arrested the driver, Robert Raspanti, 30, of Morristown, for DUI. Raspanti registered a 0.131 percent BAC at the station.
Feb. 16 at 10:56 a.m., police tried to get rid of three boxes of used or discarded hypodermic needles left at the police station’s drop box, but the hospital didn’t have the capacity.
Feb. 16 at 11:52 a.m., a woman said someone tried to break into her home. Police are investigating.
Feb. 16 at 2:26 p.m., a man with mental health issues was shadowboxing near Northgate Plaza.
Feb. 17 at 6:45 a.m., police lent a paw to sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop, as K9 officer Kubo sniffed things out.
Feb. 17 at 3:47 p.m., police looked around Jersey Heights for a reported drunken driver, but to no avail.
Feb. 17 at 6:01 p.m., a man allegedly tried to steal a cart full of groceries from Hannaford but didn’t get far enough with the cart to actually be arrested for theft.
Feb. 17 at 8:41 p.m., police responded to Elmore Mountain Road for a car in a ditch, but the tracks there indicated it had been pulled back onto the road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.