Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 10
Agency assists: 5
Directed patrols: 6
Feb. 10 at 1:02 a.m., staff at the Route 15 Maplefields said someone stole multiple cell phone chargers off the rack. Police are investigating.
Feb. 10 at 5:17 p.m., no one was injured when two vehicles collided in the entrance/exit to the parking lot between Union Bank and Bourne’s Energy.
Feb. 10 at 4:06 p.m., James Russell, 39, listed as homeless, was arrested on an active in-state warrant after being spotted in the Morrisville Plaza shopping center.
Feb. 10 at 5:21 p.m., in the same place at nearly the same time, Trevor Barry, 38, of Eden, was also arrested on a warrant, as well as for possession of cocaine.
Feb. 10 at 7:23 p.m., a man dressed in dark clothing was seen pushing a shopping cart along Route 15 but was gone when police checked out the area.
Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., someone turned over a debit card, and police are likely going to turn it over to the bank, since they couldn’t locate the owner.
Feb. 11 at 1:40 p.m., Dylan Lamare, 18, of Morristown, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, after allegedly being found behind the wheel in the parking lot of the Route 15 Maplefields.
Feb. 11 at 3:34 p.m., a snowmobile was seen ditched on the side of Center Road, but police let it be since it wasn’t blocking the roadway.
Feb. 11 at 5:43 p.m., police told a woman who said someone flipped her the bird and called her names might be a jerk, but it didn’t break any laws. They told her to apply for a stalking order if the bad behavior continued.
Feb. 11 at 9:39 p.m., discourse about horses outdoors along Elmore Street proved unfounded, of course.
Feb. 12 at 2:43 p.m., no one was hurt when a delivery truck and a car collided in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Feb. 13 at 8:57 a.m., police talked over stuff with a man experiencing a mental health episode, helping him avert a crisis.
Feb. 13 at 5:51 p.m., some hypodermic needles were discovered at the Route 15 Maplefields.
Feb. 13 at 8:42 a.m., some kids got into a dustup on Union Street.
Feb. 14 at 10:28 a.m., someone reported being harassed over the phone. Police are investigating.
Feb. 14 at 10:39 a.m., the person with mental health issues from the day before again sought succor from police.
Feb. 14 at 9:31 p.m., police headed to Hardwick to help the local constabulary deal with a fight.
Feb. 15 at 9:37 a.m., someone reported suspicious footprints in the snow outside their house, later determining they were from a municipal water meter reader.
Feb. 15 at 11:20 a.m., police wrangled up a pair of pooches in front of the department and got them back to their owner.
Feb. 15 at 2:59 p.m., police issued a no-trespass order against a person who was no longer wanted at the Jersey Heights Maplefields.
Feb. 15 at 3:29 p.m., an intoxicated Copley Hospital patient was testing the staff’s patience, so police drove the person to the St. Johnsbury correctional center to detox.
Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m., someone said a person was passed out in a car in the Hannaford parking lot, but he told police he was just taking a break from a long road trip and catching some shuteye.
Feb. 15 at 5:55 p.m., a Mac’s convenience store employee said someone stole a beer and proceeded to engage in harassing behavior over the phone.
Feb. 16 at 12:11 p.m., a highway department employee thought someone was filching a truckload of sand from the town garage on Old Creamery Road, but police determined it wasn’t an unreasonable load for residential anti-slip use.
Feb. 16 at 4:58 p.m., some overly aggressive Portland Street panhandlers were told to tone it down a bit.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
