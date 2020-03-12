Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 99
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 6
Traffic warnings: 11
Parking tickets: 3
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 2
Feb. 28 at 2:05 a.m., the owner of a vehicle parked overnight in the municipal parking lot, in violation of Morristown’s winter parking ban, moved it for police.
Feb. 28 at 6:29 a.m., the owner of the vehicle partially blocking traffic on Goddard Nisbet Road couldn’t be located right away, so it was towed.
Feb. 28 at 10:09 a.m., police served paperwork on behalf of Colchester police.
Feb. 28 at 5:11 p.m., a driver reportedly throwing beer cans out his car window on Route 100 had cruised out of the area by the time police arrived.
Feb. 28 at 6:53 p.m., police stood by while a tow truck pulled a vehicle out of a ditch on Stagecoach Road.
Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police in Elmore.
Feb. 29 at 5:05 p.m., a parked vehicle on Bridge Street was blocking a driveway; police helped a driver get around the obstacle.
Feb. 29 at 9:37 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Feb. 29 at 11:14 p.m., deer vs. car on Stagecoach; all the people were fine, and the deer was nowhere to be found.
March 1 at 10:21 a.m., the owner of an Airbnb just off Route 100 asked police to check on whether some tenants had left; they had.
March 1 at 4:37 p.m., an officer patrolled the village on foot, and found nothing amiss.
March 1 at 7:03 p.m., someone tried to buy a car using counterfeit bills. The seller recognized the fake currency, vetoed the transaction and the counterfeit cash was seized. Police are investigating.
March 2 at 11:56 a.m., a car was reported stolen near Cumberland Farms, but the owner soon called back to report the vehicle had simply been parked somewhere else.
March 2 at 5:10 p.m., a driver on Center Road got tickets for driving without liability insurance and for driving after civil license suspension.
March 2 at 5:48 p.m., an officer stood by at Peoples Academy for the annual meeting of the merged school district covering Elmore, Morristown and Stowe.
March 2 at 7:47 p.m., a driver was ticketed for driving after civil license suspension in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
March 2 at 10:29 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 15 got a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle.
March 3 at 4:57 a.m., a woman who’d been hanging around Cumberland Farms for a while appeared to need assistance; police gave her a lift.
March 3 at 7:45 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Portland Street.
March 3 at 8:14 a.m., a caller had questions about coronavirus.
March 3 at 8:46 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at the same Portland Street address.
March 3 at 12:34 p.m., after a dispute at a Route 100 home, police explained how to go about filling out statements.
March 3 at 12:57 p.m., a driver on Congress Street got a ticket for uninspected car.
March 3 at 1:46 p.m., a driver on Route 100 got a ticket for not having liability insurance.
March 3 at 2:29 p.m. an elderly person was driving erratically on Route 100; police stopped the vehicle and gave the driver a lift home.
March 3 at 3:12 p.m., police checked to make sure a registered sex offender was still living on Bridge Street, and later did the same on Needles Eye Road. Everything checked out.
March 3 at 11:26 p.m., Jessica Lawson, 43, of Morristown was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. An officer said he stopped Lawson on Brooklyn Street after seeing her drive through a parking lot and down the street without headlights. Police measured Lawson’s blood-alcohol level at 0.145 percent.
March 4 at 9:45 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services just off Center Road.
March 4 at 11:34 a.m., assisted Hardwick police at the station in Morrisville.
March 4 at 3:12 p.m., police told a person it’s illegal to walk around the village with an open alcoholic beverage; the reveler got rid of the libation.
March 4 at 6:57 p.m., cash was stolen from a car left unlocked in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. Police remind everyone to lock their vehicles when leaving them unattended, especially when valuables are inside.
March 4 at 10:42 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police at the station.
March 5 at 1:57 a.m., a vehicle parked overnight in the municipal lot the night before was found parked on Portland Street the following night, again violating Morristown’s winter ban of on-street, overnight parking. The car owner got a parking ticket the night before, but the vehicle was towed for the second violation.
March 5 at 9:29 a.m., three-car crash on Route 100 near the site where a fuel truck had broken down in an unrelated incident. No details on the crash or possible injuries were available at press time.
March 5 at 9:43 a.m., police are investigating a possible case of sexting at Peoples Academy.
March 5 at 10:25 a.m., all the fuel had to be offloaded from the truck broken down on Route 100; police stood by while that was done and the truck was towed away.
March 5 at 10:36 a.m., Morristown’s K-9 officer and his partner conducted training in town.
March 5 at 11:18 a.m., police checked on the whereabouts of another person on the state’s sex offender registry, this time on Harrel Street.
March 5 at 1:49 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
March 5 at 5 p.m., again assisted Morristown EMS at the same home just off Center Road.
March 5 at 8:53 p.m., Maple Street residents called police to report someone banging on the door; turns out it was officers from the Vermont Department of Corrections, trying to check up on someone. They had the wrong address.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.