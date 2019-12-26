Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 76
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 7
Parking tickets: 9
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 2
Dec. 13 at 12:51 a.m., another night, another ticket for a driver who violated Morristown’s winter ban on overnight, on-street parking, this time on Upper Main Street.
Dec. 13 at 1:02 a.m., people causing a ruckus on Portland Street had left by the time police arrived.
Dec. 13 at 7:30 a.m., car vs. deer crash on Garfield Road. No people were injured, and the deer ran off.
Dec. 13 at 9:39 a.m., a couple got into an argument at a Park Street residence, then reported the matter to police to catalog damage to their apartment.
Dec. 13 at 12:20 p.m., a 2nd Street resident wanted police to know someone was spreading rumors around the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park.
Dec. 13 at 3:10 p.m., a vehicle that broke down in the middle of Upper Main Street must have limped away, because it was gone when police went looking.
Dec. 14 at 6:05 a.m., on Elmore Mountain Road, a driver couldn’t make it up an uphill section of road, and was worried his or her vehicle was going to get hit. Aid was eventually sent.
Dec. 14 at 10:04 a.m., a person was using an account at an auto-parts store that didn’t belong to them. Police are investigating.
Dec. 14 at 11:18 a.m., the people screaming at each other on 1st Street had calmed down by the time police arrived, and one had gone to bed.
Dec. 14 at 1:05 p.m., a U-Haul truck drove over a curb on Munson Avenue and got stuck; a tow-truck eventually had to be called to pull the rental back on the road.
Dec. 14 at 1:47 p.m., Gordon Eldred, 75, of Hyde Park was charged with driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, after a traffic stop on Bridge Street. Other drivers had reported Eldred’s vehicle for erratic operation as he headed into town on Route 15; police measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.142 percent.
Dec. 14 at 2:19 p.m., one of the two people involved in a landlord-tenant dispute on Stagecoach Road wanted police to know about the fracas.
Dec. 14 at 7:26 p.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police serving court paperwork to a resident just off Route 12.
Dec. 14 at 7:34 p.m., residents of a Route 100 residence told police no one there had called 911, despite an apparent call for help from that address.
Dec. 14 at 7:39 p.m., a third party asked police to check on the well-being of a Bridge Street resident, who was OK.
Dec. 15 at 1:03 a.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police troopers with a possible drunken driver on Cadys Falls Road.
Dec. 15 at 1:06 a.m., officers assisted the Stowe Police Department when a driver refused to pull over on Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 15 at 2:19 a.m., police handed out five tickets to the owners of cars parked all over the village, violating the winter parking ban.
Dec. 15 at 6:29 a.m., officers assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Hyde Park.
Dec. 15 at 1156 a.m., someone vandalized a vehicle that had been parked on Cadys Falls Road for several months.
Dec. 15 at 3:36 p.m., Luis Martinez, 41, of Morristown was taken into custody on Elmore Street. An in-state warrant for Martinez’s arrest had been issued; he later posted bail and was released.
Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m., a driver on Route 100 lost control of a vehicle in slippery road conditions and it struck an oncoming vehicle near the airport. No people were seriously injured, but a dog was, and later had to be put down.
Dec. 15 at 5:09 p.m., the same slick roads led to a single-car rollover on Route 100; the driver was out of the vehicle when police arrived, but later ended up at Copley Hospital.
Dec. 15 at 5:49 p.m., Route 100 claimed another victim, but the driver was OK and his or her Jeep was towed back onto the road.
Dec. 15 at 6:26 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a Union Street resident.
Dec. 16 at 1:01 a.m., a broken-down vehicle left on Bridge Street was later towed.
Dec. 16 at 9:58 a.m., a Brooklyn Street business reported someone had taken a vehicle without paying for the repairs made to it. The vehicle owner called the garage soon after with plans to settle up.
Dec. 16 at 11:37 a.m., a caller reported a possible drug deal near Upper Main Street.
Dec. 16 at 12:47 p.m., a woman wanted police to check in on her adult daughter, who hadn’t been heard from in several days. Police located her later that day, and she was OK.
Dec. 16 at 5:02 p.m., a driver realized that the deer she or he hit on Route 12 had actually damaged the vehicle only after returning home, and called police to report the damage.
Dec. 16 at 7:46 p.m., a person reported being approached by a suspicious-seeming female outside Hoagies restaurant.
Dec. 16 at 7:54 p.m., over the next two hours, one officer issued written warnings to four drivers stopped in Morristown Corners and on Walton Road and Upper Main Street; three of the warnings were for speeding, and one for faulty equipment.
Dec. 17 at 10:23 a.m., police are investigating a case of shoplifting at Rock Art Brewery.
Dec. 17 at 2:23 p.m., a Clark Avenue woman told police someone had taken out a Home Depot card in her name.
Dec. 17 at 3:02 p.m., a woman left Copley Hospital unexpectedly; police later tracked her down to make sure she was OK.
Dec. 17 at 4:05 p.m., several people were injured in a two-car crash on Route 100 near the Morristown Corners Road intersection. A passenger in one vehicle, Franco Di Paola Freyre, 19, of Stowe, was transferred to UVM Medical Center after being taken to Copley Hospital. On Friday, Dec. 20, he was listed as being in serious condition at UVM. See related brief, page 11.
Dec. 17 at 5:48 p.m., one-car crash on Route 100, this time near the airport. The car was simply pulled back on the road.
Dec. 17 at 10:41 p.m., police are investigating another crash on Route 100; one person involved fled the scene, and charges are possible.
Dec. 18 at 12:52 a.m., four vehicles parked on Upper Main and Bridge streets and in the municipal lot were towed for violating the winter parking ban.
Dec. 18 at 4:07 p.m., Victoria Sherman, 28, listed as transient, was charged with violating an abuse prevention order after police found her closer than allowed to someone she’s been ordered to stay away from.
Dec. 19 at 2:31 a.m., two more vehicles parked in the wrong section of the municipal lot were towed for violating the winter parking ban.
Dec. 19 at 12:50 p.m., a driver backed into a building on Portland Street, smashing his own rear window and damaging his bumper.
Dec. 19 at 2:26 p.m., police defused a conflict between customer and staff member at Dunkin Donuts after an order was fouled up.
Dec. 19 at 8:48 p.m., Dakota Stancliff, 30, of Morristown was taken to the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to detox after being charged with aggravated assault, felony unlawful mischief and reckless endangerment after an incident on Stancliffe Road. See related brief, page 11.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.