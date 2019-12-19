Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 101
Arrests: 8
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 11
Parking tickets: 8
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 2
Dec. 2 at 4:28 p.m., after investigating a two-car crash at Route 15 and Houle Avenue, police charged Heather Morse, 41, of Hardwick with driving after criminal license suspension. One person involved in the crash, Doreen Farquharson, 64, of Morristown, was treated at Copley Hospital for minor injuries and released later that night.
Dec. 5 at Dec. 6 at 7:38 a.m., a man hanging around Morristown Elementary School, trying to talk to kids, raised the suspicions of several passersby, who called police. The man was gone when officers arrived.
Dec. 6 at 9:36 a.m., police visited a Randolph Road residence, where they had a chat with a young child regarding behavior while at school.
Dec. 6 at 1:58 p.m., Morristown’s K-9 officers — both man and dog — headed to Eden to help Vermont State Police troopers and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with an incident there.
Dec. 6 at 2:14 p.m., the inspection sticker stuck to the windshield of a car stopped on Bridge Street belonged on another vehicle, which earned the driver a ticket.
Dec. 6 at 2:51 p.m., an officer recognized and stopped Jordy Beddie, 33, of Barre on Route 15. Beddie, whose car was also missing an inspection sticker, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 6 at 4:45 p.m., a person could smell propane on Bridge Street. A technician was called, and a small leak discovered and fixed.
Dec. 6 at 9:35 p.m., no one was injured when a truck slid off Sterling Valley Road.
Dec. 7 at 1:11 a.m., two people who had been drinking got into an argument at a Cadys Falls Road residence. The woman was later taken to detox locally by police, while the man involved stayed home to sober up.
Dec. 7 at 10:24 a.m., the cover was missing on a storm drain on Fairwood Parkway; police made sure it was safely marked until the highway department could respond.
Dec. 7 at 10:34 a.m., a loud argument, which included screaming and lots of arm-waving, in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot drew the attention of police. After investigating, police discovered that Timothy Thompson, 31, and Tamika Thompson, 25, both of Jeffersonville, had been arguing with someone else. Both Timothy and Tamika Thompson were charged with unlawful mischief.
Dec. 7 at 11:13 a.m., someone reported a missing wallet; the money-holder had already been lost for some time.
Dec. 7 at 4:19 p.m., police stood watch and directed traffic during Morrisville’s Festival of Lights.
Dec. 7 at 6:50 p.m., a different officer supervised a dance at Peoples Academy.
Dec. 7 at 9:45 a.m., a driver stopped on Route 100 got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
Dec. 7 at 11:56 p.m., a Duncan Road resident reported hearing a strange noise in the house; it was the carbon monoxide alarm, which needed new batteries.
Dec. 8 at 1:38 a.m., over the course of two hours, police doled out five parking tickets for vehicles parked on Harrison Avenue and Upper Main, Bridge and Richmond Streets. All five were in violation of Morristown’s winter ban on overnight, on-street parking, which remains in effect until May 15.
Dec. 8 at 1:46 p.m., a plugged chimney pipe at a Berry Avenue home led to a small fire, but everyone made it out OK.
Dec. 8 at 2:13 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff on Washington Highway.
Dec. 8 at 2:44 p.m., a caller asked police to check on his or her adult son, who was OK.
Dec. 8 at 4:22 p.m., a person cruising 1st Street and nearby roads on a snowmobile told police he’d just gotten the machine fired up. They asked him to be more respectful of his neighbors.
Dec. 8 at 5:16 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
Dec. 8 at 5:22 p.m., a caller reported an open, unsecure door at Aubuchon Hardware. Store staff members were there, just closing up, when police arrived.
Dec. 9 at 4:09 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Police Department on Mountain Road.
Dec. 9 at 9:05 a.m., Nolan Schmidlein, 26, of Waltham, Mass., was taken to Copley Hospital to be checked out after his vehicle slid off Route 12 and hit a utility pole.
Dec. 9 at 10:03 a.m., someone parked a gasoline-powered vehicle in front of the electric-vehicle charging station in the municipal lot. Police attempted to track down the owner, but no luck.
Dec. 9 at 11:39 a.m., no injuries or hazards in a two-car crash on Route 15.
Dec. 10 at 11:38 a.m., a person reported receiving graphic nude images via text, but deleted them before calling police. With no evidence, officers took no action.
Dec. 10 at 12:23 p.m., police responded to a report of an attempted suicide on Cadys Falls Road, where they found the person in question OK and with family.
Dec. 10 at 2:13 p.m., an unruly juvenile student at East Meadow School was later charged with disorderly conduct.
Dec. 10 at 2:38 p.m., Morristown and Stowe police took part in a highway safety detail during the afternoon, making 11 traffic stops around town that eventually led to two arrests.
Dec. 10 at 3:21 p.m., during that expanded patrol, an officer recognized and stopped Mandy Lowell, 43, of Elmore. Lowell was charged with violating conditions of release from a previous case, which prohibit her from driving, and also got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
Dec. 10 at 4:02 p.m., in Jersey Heights, the same officer recognized and stopped Jeremy Barbour, 39, of Morristown. Barbour was charged with possession of cocaine and driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car, rear-end crash on Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 10 at 9:37 p.m., the much-maligned alarm system at Tractor Supply was sounding falsely again.
Dec. 10 at 10:49 p.m., police served paperwork to a person on Stagecoach Road on behalf of the St. Albans Police Department.
Dec. 11 at 3:35 a.m., three more parking tickets for violating the winter parking ban, this time on Maple and Union streets and in the municipal parking lot.
Dec. 11 at 8 a.m., no one was injured when a vehicle lost a tire on Richmond Street. Police stood by until a wrecker arrived.
Dec. 11 at 12:10 p.m., a man and woman involved in a dispute on 1st Street were both taken into protective custody. Each had had too much to drink. She was taken to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox while he was taken somewhere local to sober up.
Dec. 11 at 12:33 p.m., a person reported a wallet stolen at Tractor Supply, then called back to say it had been found.
Dec. 11 at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a Maple Street residence after reports of suspicious activity. Police later charged Corey Cochran, 43, of Wolcott with felony unlawful trespass and stalking; Cochran was taken to the Northeast Correctional Complex later in the day to detox.
Dec. 11 at 8:07 p.m., two people yelling at each other on Bridge Street each showed some signs of impairment; neither had done anything wrong, though, so police let them go on their way.
Dec. 11 at 9:47 p.m., high winds set off the security alarms at Tractor Supply again.
Dec. 11 at 9:50 p.m., police assisted Stowe police in that town.
Dec. 11 at 10:02 p.m., police helped capture dogs running loose near Maplefields on Route 15.
Dec. 12 at 12:29 a.m., a group of people hanging around Jersey Heights aroused the suspicions of passersby, but police thought they checked out and let them go on their way.
Dec. 12 at 6:51 a.m., Morristown’s K-9 officers assisted U.S. Marshals with a search in Johnson.
Dec. 12 at 10:55 a.m., an officer served court paperwork to someone on Farr Avenue.
Dec. 12 at 2:31 p.m., all was OK after someone dialed 911 and then hung up at Lamoille County Mental Health’s Copley House.
Dec. 12 at 3:14 p.m., police responded to Hoagies with Lamoille County Mental Health staff after a person ordered a meal he or she couldn’t pay for.
Dec. 12 at 3:34 p.m., a handbag was found at Northgate Plaza; police have been unsuccessful in contacting the owner so far.
Dec. 12 at 4:02 p.m., another 911 call from Lamoille County Mental Health’s Copley House; all was OK this time, too.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.