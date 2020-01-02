Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 65
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 6
Traffic warnings: 10
Parking tickets: 1
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 1
Dec. 17 at 10:41 p.m., after completing their investigation into a single-car crash on Route 100, police ticketed the driver for driving too fast for road conditions and driving after civil license suspension.
Dec. 20 at 12:17 a.m., after an argument in a vehicle on Brooklyn Street, one person jumped out and fled behind a building. Police checked on everyone, determining they were all OK.
Dec. 20 at 2:16 a.m., a driver who parked in the wrong section of the municipal lot off Pleasant Street got a ticket for violating the winter parking ban.
Dec. 20 at 12:56 p.m., a driver stopped on Randolph Road got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
Dec. 20 at 3:36 p.m., Vermont State Police asked Morristown officers to help locate a person, then quickly cancelled that request after the person was found.
Dec. 20 at 4:54 p.m., a driver swerving all over Route 100 reportedly almost hit an oncoming vehicle, but had meandered out of the area by the time police could get there.
Dec. 20 at 7:40 p.m., officers assisted state police at with a traffic stop near Routes 15 and 100.
Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m., back at the roundabout at Routes 15 and 100, officers again assisted state police with a traffic stop.
Dec. 21 at 7:43 a.m., the driver of a vehicle with New York plates pumped $67 in fuel at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15 and then fled without paying. Staff members at the store reported the theft, but didn’t get the right license plate, so police couldn’t do much about it.
Dec. 21 at 4:23 p.m., officers assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies at a verbal spat that broke out in Morrisville.
Dec. 21 at 6:51 p.m., over the next 20 minutes, an officer stopped three drivers, two on Elmore Street and one on Route 15, and gave all three written warnings for defective equipment on their vehicles.
Dec. 21 at 7:27 p.m., police stopped a driver on Munson Avenue for a malfunctioning taillight, and discovered the driver’s license had been suspended in Massachusetts, which warranted a ticket.
Dec. 21 at 7:27 p.m., over the next two and a half hours, police issued seven written warnings to six drivers stopped all over town — three for speeding, two for faulty equipment, one for an expired registration and one for running a stop sign.
Dec. 22 at 3:05 a.m., people could be heard talking in the background after someone dialed 911, but no one was speaking directly into the phone. Police called back to make sure the call was accidental, and it was.
Dec. 22 at 11:13 a.m., assisting the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, police put down an injured deer on Randolph Road.
Dec. 22 at 12:06 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a driver pulled over on Route 100; the person was OK.
Dec. 22 at 4:37 p.m., police are investigating a possible case of road rage on Fitzgerald Road.
Dec. 22 at 7:12 p.m., a child who was being disciplined by his mother at the Sunset Motor Inn called police, who determined that he was fine.
Dec. 23 at 1:45 a.m., the security alarm at Tractor Supply was sounding falsely again, for the second time in three days. Staff there told police they think a stray cat is setting off the alarm, and are working to remedy the problem.
Dec. 23 at 3:44 a.m., passersby reported a man appeared to have passed out in his running vehicle on the side of Route 15. Police checked on him, and he told them he was simply driving to work and had pulled over to nap.
Dec. 23 at 10:54 a.m., police stood by until a wrecker came to pick up a car broken down on Route 100.
Dec. 23 at 11:27 a.m., the driver other motorists were complaining about on Washington Highway wasn’t up to anything amiss; he just likes to drive slowly.
Dec. 23 at 1:37 p.m., a woman serving time in the penal system thought her dog was being mistreated and asked police to check on the pooch; officers thought the pup was fine.
Dec. 23 at 2:07 p.m., a package left on the front steps of the Lamoille Civic Center roused suspicions. Lots of packages get delivered to the wrong address around the holidays, though, and police determined the mystery parcel was harmless and an example of such a mix-up.
Dec. 23 at 2:47 p.m., a Green Mountain Transit bus and a smaller vehicle traded paint, but no real damage was done and no one was hurt.
Dec. 23 at 3:34 p.m., a speed of 76 mph earned a driver a ticket on Stagecoach Road, which is posted at 50 mph along that stretch.
Dec. 23 at 5:32 p.m., a homeowner on Elmore Street reported a suspicious vehicle caught on camera in the driveway, but it was gone when police went looking for it.
Dec. 23 at 10:26 p.m., someone looted a Gulf Course Road mailbox; police are still looking for the thief.
Dec. 24 at 4:41 p.m., a customer of the Laundromat on Portland Street reported a load of clothes stolen; turns out another patron had taken the laundry out of a dryer by mistake, and returned it all the next day.
Dec. 25 at 2:47 a.m., in a Christmas morning conundrum, a 3rd Street resident claimed to have heard someone walking around his or her residence, but police saw no prints of any kind or any actual people in the area.
Dec. 25 at 6:18 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies on Route 100C in Johnson.
Dec. 25 at 6:32 p.m., a Sunset Drive resident reported a neighbor being noisy; police ultimately took one woman into protective custody, then to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox.
Dec. 26 at 3:07 p.m., passersby saw kids walking on the frozen Lamoille River near Bridge Street. Police tracked the youths down, and warned them of the dangers of being on ice over moving water.
Dec. 26 at 4:42 p.m., a tow truck was needed to remove the now three-wheeled vehicle in the ditch on Needles Eye Road.
Dec. 26 at 6:26 p.m., a deer hit on Lower Elmore Mountain Road ran off. No people were injured, and the collision was reported for insurance purposes.
Dec. 26 at 8:01 p.m., police served court paperwork to a person on Bridge Street.
Dec. 26 at 8:04 p.m., a driver on Upper Main Street got a ticket for failing to yield to oncoming traffic when pulling onto the road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.