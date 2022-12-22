Total reported incidents: 104
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 20
Directed patrols: 7
Agency assists: 12
Erica Levaggi, 28, of Johnson, was arrested for fentanyl trafficking, felony and misdemeanor cocaine possession, and violating conditions of release, following a traffic stop on Upper Main Street.
Dec. 9 at 2:07 a.m., a person who was camped out in Oxbow Riverfront Park near a sign that says no camping was asked to move along.
Dec. 9 at 5:21 a.m., the same person entered Cumberland Farms before they were open to the public and was allegedly enough of a nuisance that police were summoned to make him leave there, too.
Dec. 9 at 7:28 a.m., the same man was reportedly wrapped up in a tarp back down by Oxbow Park but had left by the time police arrived.
Dec. 9 at 7:30 a.m., Spring Hill Road residents, for the third week in a row, were complaining about barking dogs.
Dec. 9 at 8:13 a.m., the driver of a car that was seen driving erratically on Brooklyn Street told police the morning sun was in her eyes, and she hit a curb.
Dec. 9 at 3:38 p.m., a teen went to the community center but found it closed, so he went to the police station and police gave him a ride home.
Dec. 9 at 8:07 p.m., someone complained a Maple Street resident playing his music too loud while he had a campfire on his property. He agreed to turn down the tunes.
Dec. 10 at 1:02 a.m., Bruno Braga, 37, of Essex, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Route 100.
Dec. 10 at 6:35 p.m., an officer kept an eye on things at Peoples Academy’s winter ball dance.
Dec. 11 at 12:41 a.m., Amanda Hoffman, 35, of Irasburg, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, following a traffic stop on Route 100. Police say Hoffman registered a 0.103 percent blood alcohol concentration during a sobriety test.
Dec. 11 at 9:49 a.m., no one was injured when two cars backed into each other on Upper Main Street.
Dec. 12 at 9:03 a.m., the person who had earlier been sleeping in the Oxbow and bugging people at Cumby’s was reportedly causing a traffic hazard by pushing a shopping cart along Route 100.
Dec. 12 at 5:42 p.m., police referred a landlord and tenant dispute to the civil court docket.
Dec. 12 at 11:36 p.m., an officer sat on Congress Street for a spell listening for a dog someone was complaining about but didn’t hear a bark.
Dec. 13 at 6:56 a.m., a person who set up a tent in front of the entrance to North Country Federal Credit Union was in the way as bank employees were trying to open for the day and was asked to move along.
Dec. 13 at 8:04 a.m., Vermont Transportation Agency workers were summoned after someone allegedly busted the pedestrian button at the intersection of Bridge Street and the bypass.
Dec. 13 at 12:23 p.m., a person who took a bunch of pills was rushed to the hospital and was later released in good condition.
Dec. 13 at 1:18 p.m., police arrested Adam Moodie, 40, no address given, on an active warrant, after seeing him at the Hannaford grocery store.
Dec. 13 at 1:34 p.m., a wayward dog wandering around near the police station was taken into custody and reunited with its owner.
Dec. 13 at 9:36 p.m., a few vehicles driven by youths engaging in that rite of passage known as blowing doughnuts were shooed from the municipal parking lot.
Dec. 14 at 12:54 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a fence on the Country Home Center property and the driver left the scene without owning up to it.
Dec. 14 at 6:16 a.m., a car left on Spring Hill Road blocking the snowplow was towed away so the town could clear the road.
Dec. 14 at 9:49 a.m., police did some community outreach, talking to the kiddos at Wee Explorers Preschool.
Dec. 14 at 1:36 p.m., someone called concerned about smoke emanating from an Elmore Street home, but it was just the wood-pellet stove firing up.
Dec. 14 at 4:11 p.m., a man got stuck on his roof after the ladder fell away, but police were able to help get him down without necessitating use of the ladder truck.
Dec. 15 at 12:18 p.m., James Russell, 38, no address given, was arrested on an active warrant after police saw him walking along Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 15 at 12:22 p.m., police are investigating a possible theft of services from Peck’s Flower Shop.
Dec. 15 at 1:19 p.m., MSI asked police to issue a no-trespass order to the person camping out around town, after he was seen camped out on its property.
Dec. 15 at 2:39 p.m., police gave a person a ride to the homeless shelter after his remote court appearance.
Dec. 15 at 4:23 p.m., Price Chopper reported multiple people left the store with a bunch of stolen merchandise, and police are waiting for video footage.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
