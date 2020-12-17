Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 55
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 2
Parking tickets: 3
Alarms: 4
Trainings: 1
Dec. 4 at 2:17 a.m., someone left their car parked overnight on Pleasant Street, violating Morristown’s ban of on-street, overnight parking, which runs from Nov. 15-May 15. Police ticketed the driver.
Dec. 4 at 4:32 p.m., a wallet reported as lost was later reported as found.
Dec. 4 at 8:43 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies after a car went off Black Farm Road.
Dec. 4 at 10:41 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies again, this time in Johnson.
Dec. 5 at 7:57 a.m., people living on Ferland Pit Road thought a truck parked on the road seemed suspicious; turns out it just belonged to the neighbors, who are trying to sell it.
Dec. 5 at 9:40 a.m., a man near the intersection of the Route 100 bypass and Bridge Street wasn’t drunk, despite passersby believing that to be the case.
Dec. 5 at 11:52 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 5 at 9:37 p.m., a domestic dispute on Upper Main Street ended when the couple separated for the night. Police gave the woman involved information on how to seek a court order.
Dec. 5 at 9:50 p.m., someone pulled a large sign in the middle of Brooklyn Street out of the road before police arrived on the scene.
Dec. 5 at 11:50 p.m., a driver told police that a man in a silver pickup truck was following them; the driver of the pickup told police he was following the other driver after that person honked his or her horn at him during a traffic tiff. The pickup-truck driver didn’t have insurance though, and got a ticket for that slip-up.
Dec. 6 at 6:53 a.m., someone kicked in a door at Guy’s Farm and Yard, but it doesn’t look like anything was taken.
Dec. 6 at 9:11 a.m., one driver fled after a minor two-car crash on Route 15. Police eventually tracked him down and accused Kevin Fradette, 28, of East Hardwick, of violating his conditions of release from a previous case.
Dec. 6 at 4:45 p.m., some Grinch cut the electrical cord to Christmas decorations at a Bliss Hill Road residence.
Dec. 6 at 6:53 p.m., the people involved in a domestic dispute at a Route 12 residence agreed to separate for the night.
Dec. 7 at 9:47 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health with a call somewhere in the Sterling valley area.
Dec. 7 at 4:07 p.m., police lent a hand after a juvenile got a bit out of control on Goeltz Road.
Dec. 7 at 9:07 p.m., served a subpeona to someone on Stafford Avenue.
Dec. 7 at 9:38 p.m., after a family dispute over a flat tire erupted at a Center Road home an officer gave one person involved a lift to work.
Dec. 8 at 1:34 a.m., a driver hit a garage on Route 12, then drove off. Police are investigating.
Dec. 8 at 3:53 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies after an alleged overdose in Johnson.
Dec. 8 at 11:02 a.m., an officer mediated a family dispute on Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 8 at 1:54 p.m., an officer served a court order to someone living at the Route 12 residence where police had been two days earlier.
Dec. 8 at 9:07 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Stancliff Road.
Dec. 9 at 4:42 a.m., someone broke into Vianor; police are still investigating.
Dec. 9 at 5:50 a.m., just over an hour later, an unidentified individual attempted to rob Mac’s convenience store on Route 15; the attempt was unsuccessful and the perp was chased off. Police are also investigating this incident, and are unsure if the two incidents are related. Anyone with information about either should call Morristown police at 888-4211.
Dec. 9 at 11:57 a.m., no one was injured when a car slid off Sterling Valley Road.
Dec. 9 at 3:09 p.m., a Morristown officer on his way to work let the sheriff’s department know a car had slid off Plot Road in Johnson.
Dec. 9 at 4:29 p.m., rumors were swirling that an elderly Essex man who’d gone missing was staying at the Sunset Motor Inn. Police found that to be untrue, and the man’s body was later found in Woodbury.
Dec. 10 at 10:23 a.m., police are still investigating an alleged assault or fight that took place between a father and his adult son on Lower Main Street.
Dec. 10 at 6:11 p.m., police alerted sheriff’s deputies that a Subaru reported tailgating other vehicles on Route 15 was headed their way.
Dec. 10 at 8:47 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
Dec. 10 at 9:16 p.m., police believe a smashed-up mailbox on Randolph Road was hit by a car or truck.
Dec. 10 at 11:07 p.m., after a domestic dispute was reported near Congress Street, the man involved left for the night. Police gave the woman involved information on how to get a court order.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
