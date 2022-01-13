Total reported incidents: 88
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 19
Dec. 31 at 1:50 a.m., police helped Hardwick cops deal with a child custody dispute.
Dec. 31 at 8:07 a.m., a woman sought advice on what to do about a person harassing her at work.
Dec. 31 at 9:19 a.m., a silver and tan Toyota pickup and a black hatchback were reported racing each other along Stancliffe Road.
Dec. 31 at 3:58 p.m., someone reportedly got a vehicle stuck in the Manosh car wash garage bay but were able to get it out.
Dec. 31 at 4:42 p.m., yes, it would be a violation for someone with court-ordered conditions of release to post about his ex on social media, police told the person inquiring.
Dec. 31 at 9:47 p.m., a car was broken down on Feline Lane, but police allowed it to stay there until the next day — or the next year, in this case — when the owner could get it moved.
Jan. 1 at 12:13 p.m., a man was seen and heard in the middle of Lower Main Street, screaming at cars.
Jan. 1 at 12:26 p.m., a woman told police she lost her credit card at either McDonald’s or CVS.
Jan. 1 at 1:43 p.m., police checked on a suspicious vehicle in the Kinney Drugs parking lot. The driver said he was getting some shut eye, and he didn’t show any signs of impairment, so police let him sleep.
Jan. 1 at 2:01 p.m., a man reported as being “all strung out” at the north-end Maplefields turned out to have a warrant out for his arrest, so police apprehended the man, Theodore Farnham, 51, of Stowe, and transported him to jail in St. Johnsbury for the night.
Jan. 1 at 3:04 p.m., a man was seen stumbling along Route 100, but had almost made it his destination, so he didn’t need a ride.
Jan. 1 at 3:45 p.m., after police asked a man on Congress Street to turn down his loud music, he did.
Jan. 1 at 4:44 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Elmore Mountain Road, causing a lot of damage to the vehicle, a small amount of damage to the pole and no damage to the driver.
Jan. 1 at 5:42 p.m., police are investigating a crash at Copley Hospital in which one of the vehicles left the scene.
Jan. 1 at 9:21 p.m., a dead dog was found in a plastic tote on the side of Feline Lane. Yes, you read that correctly. Police passed the information on the town animal control officer.
Jan. 1 at 9:23 p.m., a man acting out at Copley Hospital left after police contacted him about his outburst.
Jan. 2 at 7:46 a.m., police checked on a car double parked with the engine running in the Northgate Plaza and found a female sleeping in it. She said she was homeless and didn’t have a place to stay and was heading north from southern Vermont.
Jan. 2 at 9:33 a.m., a debit card found at the north-end Maplefields was turned over to police, who still have it.
Jan. 2 at 12:31 p.m., no one was hurt in a fender bender in the Northgate Plaza.
Jan. 2 at 3:07 p.m., the man acting out the previous night was back at Copley, and police gave him a ride to a house.
Jan. 2 at 4:43 p.m., a man dressed in camouflage and carrying a backpack seemed suspicious to someone who saw him, despite the garb.
Jan. 2 at 4:27 p.m., a car had to be pulled back onto Moren Loop after sliding off.
Jan. 2 at 10:45 p.m., a woman walking along Route 100, hunched over in the cold, was given a ride.
Jan. 3 at 3:18 a.m., a person seen going door to door on Washington Highway seemed suspicious, but he was just looking for help with a flat tire.
Jan. 3 at 7:39 a.m., a car and Super Duty pickup collided on Elmore Mountain Road, and the driver suffered minor injuries.
Jan. 3 at 2:28 p.m., police called Consolidated Communications about one of its wires hanging too low near the corner of Harrel and Brooklyn streets but got sick of waiting at the scene for someone to show up and left. By the next day, a truck had clipped the wire and severed it.
Jan. 3 at 4:06 p.m., police served a person a temporary restraining order on behalf of the Washington County court.
Jan. 4 at 8:08 a.m., a person reported missing from Copley Hospital later turned up in Milton.
Jan. 4 at 11:15 a.m., police arrested Theodore Farnham, the same person they arrested on New Year’s Day, this time for retail theft at the south-side Maplefields.
Jan. 4 at 3:26 p.m., a car was spray-painted with an unsightly line of paint, which the car owner believes was an act of retribution for some perceived misdeed.
Jan. 4 at 7:17 p.m., a deer ran away and the car that hit it on Route 100 near Stancliffe Road had to be towed away. Police told Fish and Wildlife about it, though, in case the deer was injured and needed to be put down.
Jan. 5 at 8:05 a.m., a man with known mental health issues was reported disturbing the peace or seeming to be in distress multiple times over the next two days. Police, who are trusted by the man, helped each time.
Jan. 6 at 1:54 p.m., police looked into an assault at McDonald’s and were still investigating it as of press deadline.
Jan. 6 at 8:27 p.m., an abandoned vehicle on Route 15 was towed to make way for the plow trucks.
Also last week, police arrested Dean Lovejoy, 36, of Morristown, for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, after an incident on Dec. 27 at the branch office of the Department for Children and Families.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
