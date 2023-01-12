Total reported incidents: 132
Arrests: 8
Traffic stops: 61
Motor vehicle complaints: 8
Agency assists: 6
Sierra Abbott, 31, of Morristown, was arrested for disorderly conduct, following an Oct. 23 incident on Cochran Road.
Matthew Myette, 63, of Morristown, was arrested for simple assault, following a Dec. 20 fracas at the Route 15 Maplefields.
Dec. 30 at 2:21 a.m., a person who appeared to be homeless was resting in the ATM vestibule at TD Bank, until moved along.
Dec. 30 at 12:02 p.m., a man said someone smashed an egg on his car on Upper Main Street.
Dec. 30 at 1:51 p.m., an hour or so after they were shooed away for allegedly trespassing at the Dollar Tree, Tanya Hammel and Michael Sylvester, both 34 and both of Morristown, were arrested on in-state warrants after they were spotted near the municipal parking lot.
Dec. 30 at 3:16 p.m., police were able to determine who left the pile of junk at the corner of First Street and Cochran Road and the person who deposited it there came and withdrew it.
Dec. 30 at 9:46 p.m., smoke was reported on Cherry Avenue, but no fire went with it.
Dec. 30 at 9:49 p.m., no one was injured in a crash on Laporte Road.
Dec. 31 at 2:24 a.m., a suspicious person was reportedly smoking weed on First Street.
Dec. 31 at 11:44 a.m., Tammy Lashomb, 48, of Johnson, was arrested on a warrant.
Dec. 31 at 1:34 p.m., a person reported receiving threatening text messages.
Dec. 31 at 4:32 p.m., a person who was thought to be either passed out or shooting up in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot was gone when police arrived.
Dec. 31 at 6:13 p.m., staff at Mac’s Market reported a possible drunk driver in the parking lot but didn’t know which way the person went upon leaving.
Jan. 1 at 3:34 a.m., Molly Reed, 27, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence on Cote Hill Road. Police say Reed registered a 0.90 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Jan. 1 at 4:07 a.m., a car with a loud muffler was too loud for a Randolph Road resident, who complained about it.
Jan. 1 at 2:46 p.m., no one was injured in a crash on Park Street.
Jan. 1 at 11:14 p.m., David Clifford, 44, of Hyde Park, was arrested for DUI, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Stagecoach and Morristown Corners roads. Police are waiting on toxicology results.
Jan. 2 at 1:17 p.m., police mediated a domestic dispute about personal property.
Jan. 2 at 5:05 p.m., Lamoille County Cannabis reported someone tried to use a fake ID to — unsuccessfully — procure pot products.
Jan. 2 at 5:22 p.m., a troublemaker was told he is no longer welcome at the Route 15 Maplefields.
Jan. 3 at 8:16 a.m., police responded to Colonial Manor, where a resident there, 53-year-old Michael West, had died of apparently natural causes.
Jan. 3 at 8:34 a.m., the parent of one of the Peoples Academy kids involved in a fight called police, who referred the incident back to school administration.
Jan. 3 at 6:57 p.m., someone was reportedly staying with their dog in an RV on Gallery Lane but were gone when police checked it out.
Jan. 3 at 6:52 p.m., responding to reports of fireworks at the Washington Highway end of Congress Street, police found the cardboard launching tube, but no ordnance operator.
Jan. 3 at 9:08 p.m., a person wanted by the court, Taylor Machia, 30, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Route 15.
Jan. 4 at 9:24 a.m., police responded to a supposed broke-down car on Route 12 and found the car had just pulled over so the driver could use the phone.
Jan. 4 at 3:46 p.m., a man near rk Miles raised someone’s suspicions, but he and some other people were just headed to the homeless shelter.
Jan. 5 at 12:48 a.m., police had an abandoned vehicle ditched halfway off the side of Stancliff Road towed away.
Jan. 5 at 2:41 p.m., a security camera at Big Lots recorded someone stuffing items in their pockets and leaving the store. Police are investigating.
Jan. 5 at 4:28 p.m., a fire reported on Cadys Falls Road was a controlled burn and no cause for alarm.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
