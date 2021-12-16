Total reported incidents: 70
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 7
Dec. 3 at 7:38 a.m., a Harrison Street resident said someone egged her car. It was a single egg, but the temperatures were well below freezing, so it stuck fast and solid.
Dec. 3 at 7:59 a.m., someone reported seeing a deer on the Lamoille River ice under the bypass bridge, but it was gone when police arrived.
Dec. 3 at 8:29 a.m., a vehicle sideswiped another on Portland Street, causing minor damage but no injuries.
Dec. 3 at 8:53 a.m., police checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in Oxbow Riverfront Park and found the owner just taking a nap.
Dec. 3 at 7:41 p.m., on Cady’s Falls Road, someone reported seeing a suspicious person roll up in a car and rummage through a mailbox. However, no one reported any mail theft.
Dec. 3 at 9:41 a.m., police showed up to a broken-down vehicle on Route 100 just as a tow truck arrived, so police ceded the scene to the bigger vehicle.
Dec. 4 at 5:02 a.m., some bags of trash on the side of Cady’s Falls Road must have fallen off the back of a truck, the person to whom the trash belonged told police. They came back and removed the bags.
Dec. 4 at 8:26 a.m., police investigated a possible child custody issue.
Dec. 4 at 10:12 a.m., a deer was killed after being hit by a car on Route 15. The driver wasn’t hurt, but the car was damaged a bit.
Dec. 4 at 10:42 a.m., a suspicious person was reported at the North Country Federal Credit Union but had left the bank before police arrived.
Dec. 4 at 12:26 p.m., a witness reported a car speeding along Brooklyn Street and passed on the license plate number to police, who called the car owner. The owner said they weren’t driving but would give the driver what for.
Dec. 4 at 12:35 p.m., a suspicious bag was reported on the side of Stagecoach Road. It was indeed litter, of the used kitty kind.
Dec. 4 at 1:35 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender in the Hannaford parking lot.
Dec. 4 at 3:21 p.m., a person said their ex-partner was harassing them, and police referred them to the restraining order hotline.
Dec. 4 at 3:25 p.m., if you’re missing your eyeglasses, police have a pair that someone turned in.
Dec. 4 at 8:56 p.m., someone reported a car blowing doughnuts in the Turtle Fur parking lot. Police saw a bunch of tracks making tell-tale patterns in the snow, but the vehicle had already left.
Dec. 4 at 9:25 p.m., a man at the Sunset Motor Inn was so drunk he had to be taken by ambulance to Copley Hospital’s detox center, from where he was later released to a family member.
Dec. 4 at 10:53 p.m., a possible domestic dispute called in by a neighbor involved a washing machine but didn’t rise to the level of needing police intervention.
Dec. 5 at 12:51 a.m., police helped a mother get her sick, and very tall, at 6’2”, into her car so she could drive him to the hospital.
Dec. 5 at 1:41 a.m., as reported last week, two unknown males allegedly entered a home on Second Street and robbed the occupants at gunpoint, making off with an undetermined amount of money. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 802-888-4211.
Dec. 5 at 11:45 a.m., the folks who looked suspicious at a vacant house on Cady’s Falls Road said they were just waiting on the landlord to show them the place.
Dec. 5 at 3:19 p.m., police mediated a child custody dispute.
Dec. 5 at 5:51 p.m., a resident of the Pinecrest trailer park said he thinks someone broke into his home the night before and then did some spinouts on in the dooryard.
Dec. 6 at 9:17 a.m., a regular commuter along Cochran Road says there is frequently a woman who walks in the middle of the road shining a flashlight into drivers’ faces.
Dec. 7 at 3:24 p.m., someone reported shots fired near Morrisville Plaza, but it was just a person making their vehicle backfire.
Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., a vehicle was reported driving erratically, and police spotted the car parked at McDonald’s. The driver said he had trouble seeing at night, so he was just hugging the white line to be safe.
Dec. 7 at 6:09 p.m., a woman called to say she hadn’t heard from her friend in some time. Police checked with neighbors, who said the subject had been out of town for a couple of weeks.
Dec. 8 at 11:49 a.m., a would-be scam victim nearly fell for a Western Union money transfer scheme but thought better of it at the last minute and was able to cancel the transaction.
Dec. 8 at 2:22 p.m., police provided blue lights on a blind hill on Stagecoach Road, while a fuel truck that had gotten stuck on the side of the road got itself unstuck.
Dec. 8 at 11:14 p.m., after a traffic stop on Route 15 near the roundabout, police cited Elijah Phelps, 39, listed as homeless, for driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Dec. 9 at 7:18 a.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies and other officers in arresting four people in conjunction with a convenience store break-in in Johnson.
Dec. 9 at 3:56 p.m., an argument in the Pinecrest trailer park resolved itself when one of the participants agreed to leave for the day.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
