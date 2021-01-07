Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 71
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings: 13
Parking tickets: 2
Alarms: 3
Foot patrols: 3
Background investigations: 1
Dec. 14 at 11:49 a.m., Jess Fitzgerald, 56, of Morristown, was accused by police of possession of stolen property and theft of services after police completed an investigation into an electricity meter that was reported stolen. According to police, Fitzgerald stole the meter from Morrisville Water and Light weeks ago and was using it to steal electricity.
Dec. 25 at 1:01 a.m., Rocking around the Christmas Tree? Police asked the Portland Street resident playing loud music to turn it down.
Dec. 25 at 4:52 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Cote Hill Road.
Dec. 25 at 5:15 a.m., police headed back to 1st Street, where a couple who have been in an off-again, on-again argument for months were back at it. One of them had left by the time police arrived.
Dec. 25 at 7:33 a.m., passing drivers called police to report a utility pole that was leaning dangerously on Route 100. Police let Morrisville Water & Light know.
Dec. 25 at 7:40 a.m., strong winds across the region on Christmas Day knocked down some trees on Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 25 at 8:33 a.m., passersby reported a man acting strangely near the fire station in the village.
Dec. 25 at 11:50 a.m., police responded to Best Street after the death of Floyd Pecor, 42, of Morristown. Police do not believe Pecor’s death was suspicious.
Dec. 25 at 8:44 p.m., a driver appeared to have gone off the road near the intersection of Randolph and Neuland roads and hit some trees, but there was no sign of driver or vehicle when police arrived.
Dec. 26 at 10:05 a.m., the man passersby thought was acting strangely at Dunkin’ Donuts was simply waiting for his girlfriend to finish her shift.
Dec. 26 at 3:31 p.m., callers reported a vehicle left on Center Road, facing oncoming traffic, but it had disappeared by the time police arrived.
Dec. 26 at 7:02 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 26 10 p.m., police helped a man get his injured kitten to an emergency vet.
Dec. 27 at 3:25 a.m., the village highway crew let police know they were dealing with a vehicle left parked overnight on Railroad Street themselves.
Dec. 27 at 8:06 a.m., officers stood by while someone removed a man’s belongings from the Sunset Motor Inn, where he is no longer welcome.
Dec. 27 at 10:08 a.m., an Elmore Street resident was worried someone had been in her house — specifically her boiler room. Police made sure no one was in the building for her, then left.
Dec. 27 at 10:49 a.m., a driver stopped on Elmore Street got a ticket for going 45 in a 25-mph zone.
Dec. 27 at 10:02 p.m., back on Route 100, drivers again let police know that a utility pole was still leaning a bit too much for comfort or safety.
Dec. 27 11:02 p.m., what was initially reported as a two-car crash on Route 15 was actually just one car broken down on the side of the road.
Dec. 28 at 11:10 a.m., someone trying to dial out of an Upper Main Street business accidentally punched an extra 1 and dialed 911.
Dec. 28 at 1:28 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS after a man collapsed at the Maplefields on Route 100.
Dec. 28 at 3:57 p.m., police served a no-trespass order on a man who’d filched a few beers from Cumberland Farms, but no charges were filed.
Dec. 28 at 4:19 p.m., police served a restraining order on someone on Summer Street.
Dec. 28 at 4:59 p.m., someone else stole something from Cumberland Farms, but police don’t have any other details at the moment.
Dec. 28 at 5:44 p.m., what was first reported as a suspicious call was actually made by a legitimate business that was looking for a missing person.
Dec. 29 at 5:32 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on 1st Street. The man involved had left by the time police arrived, but they tracked him down and served him with a restraining order later that morning.
Dec. 29 at 9:33 a.m., vandalism was reported at the Bishop John A. Marshall School, but police have no leads on who might have done it.
Dec. 29 at 1:51 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a 3rd Street resident, who appeared to be OK.
Dec. 30 at 12:04 a.m., William Cole, 23, of Johnson, was accused by police of driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road. Police also accused Cole of violating his conditions of relief from a previous case, which prohibit him from driving.
Dec. 30 at 9:48 a.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for going 45 in a 25-mph zone.
Dec. 30 at 3:52 p.m., Brook Stotesbury, 37, of Morristown, was accused by police of violating his conditions of release from a previous case. According to police, Stotesbury attempted to contact someone, despite having been ordered by the court not to.
Dec. 30 at 7:08 p.m., fireworks were reported near Maple Street, but police neither saw nor heard them when they investigated.
Dec. 31 at 7:28 p.m., fireworks were again reported, this time near Route 100 on the way to Stowe. Police didn’t see or hear any that time, either.
Dec. 31 at 9:53 p.m., police received reports that juveniles were driving snowmobiles around near the intersection of Chaffee and Cole Hill roads. Police didn’t see anyone on snowmobiles in the area, or any tracks that would point to such activity.
Dec. 31 at 10 p.m., a caller wanted police to know someone might have been driving drunk on Randolph Road.
Dec. 31 at 10:09 p.m., while out looking for that first suspected drunk driver police received a complaint about another. Officers were able to track down and stop that vehicle near Goeltz Road, and they later accused that driver, Priscilla Bowen, 57, of Stowe, of driving under the influence. Bowen refused to submit a blood or breath sample to determine her blood alcohol level.
Dec. 31 at 11:19 p.m., the final incident of 2020 for Morristown PD, an assault reported on Goeltz Road, is still being investigated in the early goings of 2021.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
