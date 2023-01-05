Total reported incidents: 120
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 23
Traffic hazards: 10
Crashes: 11
Dec. 23 at 6:36 a.m., someone reported a theft from a vehicle on Park Street, one of nearly a dozen reported car break-ins that police are investigating.
Dec. 23 at 8:03 a.m., Winter Storm Elliott slammed into town, knocking debris down onto roads all around town. Police were summoned to seven storm-related traffic hazards within a three-hour time frame.
Dec. 23 at 10:54 a.m., a malodorous burning scent was emanating from Cochran Road, bringing out the fire department to check to make sure everything was OK, which it was.
Dec. 23 at 11:43 a.m., police are investigating a reported assault on a Copley Hospital worker.
Dec. 23 at 1:18 p.m., a tree was blown over onto power lines on Route 12, catching fire. No further damage was done, and electric department workers added it to their lengthy to-do list.
Dec. 23 at 4:53 p.m., Rent-A-Center asked for assistance in dealing with someone who was ignoring the “rent” part.
Dec. 23 at 6:14 p.m., Michael Sanville, 40, of Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing near the intersection of Routes 15 and 15A. He was not injured and registered a 0.131 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Dec. 23 at 7:07 p.m., an unlocked vehicle on Washington Avenue was reportedly broken into. Police are advising people to lock their car doors.
Dec. 23 at 8:55 p.m., someone found a used hypodermic needle near the gas pumps at the Route 15 Maplefields, and police safely disposed of it.
Dec. 24 at 12:21 a.m., Katy Tymon, 38, of Morristown was arrested for DUI after her car slid off the side of Route 100 near Tamarack Hill Road. Tymon refused to submit a breath sample.
Dec. 24 at 1:38 a.m., staff at the Route 15 Maplefields asked police if a particular individual had already been issued had a no-trespass order, because if so, he was violating it.
Dec. 24 at 3:56 a.m., a Maple Street resident reported someone had rifled through their car, but it didn’t appear anything was stolen.
Dec. 24 at 8:09 p.m., someone allegedly stole a beer from the Maplefields cooler and left with the beverage before police could be summoned.
Dec. 25 at 3:44 a.m., one person involved in an argument on Cadys Falls Road was sent to detox for the rest of the night.
Dec. 25 at 12:25 p.m., a car slid off the side of Stagecoach Road and rolled onto its side. The driver was left dangling in place by their seatbelt but was otherwise unharmed.
Dec. 25 at 7:47 p.m., there were another two reported vehicles broken into, both on Summer Street. Items were stolen from one, but not the other, it appears.
Dec. 25 at 10:13 p.m., police had the unenviable task of delivering a Christmas Day death notification to a family.
Dec. 25 at 10:35 p.m., police received reports that uninvited people were in a vacant Portland Street apartment. No one was there when police checked it out, though.
Dec. 26 at 10:16 a.m., police responded to a home on Elmore Road, where Patricia Ward, 80, had died.
Dec. 26 at 12:24 p.m., a person making their way from Maine to Colorado sought shelter for the night.
Dec. 26 at 12:51 p.m., a passerby helped a woman into her home after she fell on the sidewalk and asked police to check in on her later.
Dec. 26 at 4:24 p.m., the same person Maplefields wanted trespassed received a no-trespass order from McDonald’s.
Dec. 26 at 11:32 p.m., a person thought they saw someone in their backyard, but also reported seeing a UFO. It was unclear whether the sightings are related.
Dec. 27 at 12:58 p.m., Amber Judd, 33, of Waterbury, was arrested for cocaine possession and providing false information, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lyle McKee and Stagecoach roads.
Dec. 27 at 2:48 p.m., a woman said her car had been egged.
Dec. 27 at 7:35 p.m., a car on Court Street was reportedly broken into, but nothing had been reported missing.
Dec. 28 at 3:19 a.m., Jeffery Castonguay, 41, of Shelburne, was arrested for what police determined was felony-level unlawful mischief. Castonguay was allegedly wielding a shovel on Upper Main Street, smashing vehicle and home windows.
Dec. 28 at 11:26 a.m., police are investigating a potentially different rash of thefts from cars on Pleasant, Portland and Lower Main streets.
Dec. 28 at 11:57 a.m., no one was injured when a car went off the side of Stagecoach Road and rolled over, and the driver was able to get out of the ditch and call for assistance.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
