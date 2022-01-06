Total reported incidents: 95
Arrests: 4
Dec. 20 at 5:39 p.m., police served a temporary restraining order to someone at the House of Pizza.
Dec. 20 at 9:32 p.m., someone reported hearing an odd noise at Pleasant Street Auto, but it was just a heater kicking on.
Dec. 21 at 4:15 p.m., Manufacturing Solutions Inc., reported a car with a homeless person was parked in its lot. The person moved along without issue.
Dec. 21 at 10:01 p.m., after pulling over a car on the bypass, police arrested the driver, Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown, for driving after criminal license suspension and possession of heroin, after a search.
Dec. 22 at 9:52 a.m., a woman told police a gray or silver SUV nearly hit her on Munson Avenue and, when confronted, was also rude to her.
Dec. 22 at 1:16 p.m., some people refusing to leave a person’s Portland Street apartment changed their minds when police arrived.
Dec. 22 at 1:24 p.m., police responded to a home on Campbell Road, where they found Douglas Crabb, 72, dead at the home. Police said the death did not seem suspicious.
Dec. 23 at 9:51 a.m., a middle schooler was busted with a vape pen.
Dec. 23 at 2:07 p.m., a person said someone hacked into their Amazon account.
Dec. 23 at 3:56 p.m., some sheep were reported in the middle of Stagecoach Road. Police didn’t see any sheep in the road, nor did the shepherd, who was looking for them.
Dec. 23 at 4:43 p.m., after responding to a dispute on Foundry Street, police arrested Douglas Stokowski, 43, of Morristown, for unlawful mischief.
Dec. 23 at 9 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle and arrested a person in the car, Sasha Leyes, 33, of Hardwick, on an in-state warrant.
Dec. 24 at 2:11 a.m., a dark Volkswagen sedan driving loops along Elmore Mountain Road seemed suspicious at this early hour.
Dec. 24 at 9:41 a.m., police assisted a person find help for a family member with a drug addiction.
Dec. 24 at 12:29 a.m., a Bridge Street resident reported a FedEx theft, an oddly scarce occurrence for Morrisville PD, what with the large number of people reporting it on local social media.
Dec. 24 at 2:14 p.m., someone told police there was a woman at Northgate Plaza waving her arms frantically. Police responded but didn’t see anyone doing that.
Dec. 24 at 3:07 p.m., a litterer alleged dumped a bunch of trash on a pull-off along Duhamel Road.
Dec. 24 at 3:24 p.m., a person was worried that she took too many puffs from her inhaler, but police assured her there’s likely no real danger in that.
Dec. 24 at 9:01 p.m., what a caller thought might be gunshots, but what police said were likely fireworks, caused a stir on Fairwood Parkway.
Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m., a Toyota Corolla was reported driving erratically along Route 100 toward Stowe, so Morristown police tipped the Stowe cops off that it was headed their way.
Dec. 26 at 6:26 a.m., a person said their car windows were busted on Elmore Road.
Dec. 26 at 9:09 p.m., a car crashed on Jersey Heights, causing minor injuries to an occupant, but not serious.
Dec. 27 at 11:03 a.m., police assisted the Vermont Department for Children and Families with an issue at the Morrisville branch office.
Dec. 27 at 9:49 p.m., a Bridge Street resident who was the subject of a noise complaint said the complainant just doesn’t like her. Police heard a rhythmic bumping, but it wasn’t coming from her place.
Dec. 28 at 10:42 a.m., 10:42 a.m., a tractor trailer that appeared to have overshot Tractor Supply on Center Road got stuck on the slippery road and had to be helped back down.
Dec. 28 at 12:13 p.m., police waited by a car parked in the Hannaford parking lot with two kids inside, motor not running, for a lengthy amount of time before going into the store and having the owner paged. She was told next time she should bring the kids with her instead of leaving them in the car.
Dec. 28 at 2:55 p.m., a domestic argument on Sunset Street ended after police arrived and everyone separated, but cops got called back seven hours later and issued a person a no-trespass order.
Dec. 28 at 3:45 p.m., a silver Honda with a trash bag for a rearview window was seen speeding past McDonald’s.
Dec. 28 at 3:48 p.m., police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault after responding to a fracas in the Cadys Falls area.
Dec. 30 at 1:34 a.m., people in Oxbow Riverfront Park may have been having some sexy time, but any amorous activity had wrapped up by the time police arrived, and the folks said they were just hanging out, not making out.
Dec. 30 at 9:12 a.m., police found and disposed of a syringe found in the North Country Federal credit union parking lot.
Dec. 30 at 10:52 a.m., a man fell on the ice at the Oxbow skating rink and was rushed away to the hospital. Police say the man, Thomas Kuenniville, 62, of Morristown, later died, but the cause is unknown.
Dec. 30 at 11:24 a.m., a person reported having their vehicle’s catalytic converter stolen as it was parked at Checkered Flag auto care.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.