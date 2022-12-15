Total reported incidents: 77
Arrests: 8
Traffic stops: 9
Dec. 2 at 7:24 a.m., folks on Spring Hill Road complained about dogs barking in the neighborhood.
Dec. 2 at 12:20 p.m., police assisted emergency medical services with a person who fell on Cote Hill Road.
Dec. 2 at 12:29 p.m., a drunken individual was given a ride home by police.
Dec. 2 at 12:46 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Dec. 2 at 2:47 p.m., everyone involved in a vehicle crash at the corner of Bridge and Brooklyn streets had already left by the time police heard what happened.
Dec. 2 at 9:24 p.m., someone reported a car all over the road on the bypass but didn’t have a plate number for police.
Dec. 3 at 3:08 p.m., police issued a no-trespass letter to someone camping out on the DeNoia’s laundry property.
Dec. 3 at 3:10 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Laporte Road, but both cars had to be towed away.
Dec. 3 at 4:49 p.m., the Vermont Agency of Transportation issued the same person a no-trespass notice for setting up camp next to the rail trail kiosk on Railroad Street.
Dec. 3 at 8:05 p.m., a wallet was turned over to police, who called the owner and left a message.
Dec. 3 at 8:58 p.m., police helped a suicidal person get connected with mental health services.
Dec. 4 at 2:02 a.m., Tammy Cote, 47, of Worcester, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after a traffic stop on Lower Main Street. Cote registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.127 percent, police say.
Dec. 4 at 11:13 a.m., a mental health client allegedly wrote a threatening letter to the mental health agency.
Dec. 4 at 2:31 p.m., police assisted EMS with a woman who fell on High Street.
Dec. 4 at 3:26 p.m., a person reporting losing an insulin pump, and checked numerous places around the village for it, to no avail.
Dec. 4 at 7:21 p.m., a person accused of smashing shopping carts into vehicles in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot said he had, in fact, stopped a cart from hitting a car. Also, no one reported having their car smashed.
Dec. 4 at 7:51 p.m., police arrested Chloe Marcus, 31, of Stowe, for unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass, after responding to an incident on Moren Loop.
Dec. 5 at 7:43 a.m., the dogs were barking again on Spring Hill Road.
Dec. 5 at 7:50 p.m., on Maple Street, a dog ran from its home toward a person walking their own dog. Barking and arguing ensued between pets and owners and police told the at-fault dog owner to get their pooch registered by the end of the week.
Dec. 5 at 11:01 a.m., a man called from out of state, worried about his son, so police checked on things and reported the kid was fine.
Dec. 5 at 11:04 a.m., someone at Peoples Academy reported being stalked online, and was referred to the state attorney general’s office.
Dec. 5 at 3:19 p.m., Margaret Paine, 70, of Morristown, was arrested for violating conditions of release after police responded to reports of threats on Park Street.
Dec. 5 at 4:58 p.m., Chloe Marcus was arrested again, this time for violating conditions of release.
Dec. 5 at 5:03 p.m., Harlee Miller, 18, of Barton, was arrested for domestic assault, after police responded to an incident on Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 5 at 11:18 p.m., police arrested Matthew Austin-Bradley, 33, of Johnson, for DUI No. 1, after a traffic stop on Route 15. Police say Austin-Bradley registered a 0.168 percent blood alcohol content.
Dec. 6 at 11:59 a.m., a white Ford pickup truck that reportedly smashed into a bunch of grocery carts in the Hannaford parking lot was gone when police arrived.
Dec. 6 at 12:07 p.m., meanwhile, at the Price Chopper parking lot, one car backed into another one.
Dec. 6 at 1:52 p.m., and then two more cars in the Price Chopper parking lot did it again.
Dec. 6 at 3:12 p.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families at Morristown Elementary School.
Dec. 6 at 4:21 p.m., police got a wayward dog reunited with its owners after it wandered over from Hyde Park.
Dec. 7 at 12:08 p.m., someone posted a suspicious notice of an upcoming event at the library that is not real.
Dec. 7 at 1:03 p.m., someone allegedly stole a bottle of liquor from Morrisville Beverage.
Dec. 7 at 3:58 p.m., Chloe Marcus was arrested again for unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release.
Dec. 7 at 4:48 p.m., police refereed an argument between two people over a loaned vehicle.
Dec. 7 at 8:43 p.m., police suspected drunk driving was a factor in a crash on Darling Road and were still investigating as of press time.
Dec. 7 at 7:53 p.m., two drivers traveling on Garfield Road had differing stories about which one was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Dec. 8 at 9:45 a.m., Chloe Marcus was arrested for the fourth time in less than five days, this time for violating conditions of release.
Dec. 8 at 12:57 p.m., police responded to Peoples Academy, which locked down after allegedly threatening graffiti was discovered on a wall. No one was injured but police maintained a presence at the school for the rest of the day.
Dec. 8 at 1:14 p.m., someone reported a tractor trailer truck driving on the rail trail near Brooklyn Street. Police did see muddy truck tire tracks turning from the trail onto the street, but they dissipated before the Route 15 intersection.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
