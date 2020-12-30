Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 65
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings: 7
Alarms: 3
Dec. 18 at 12:01 a.m., after a traffic stop on Route 100 police accused Matthew Gillespie, 29, of Waterville, of driving after criminal license suspension. Police stopped Gillespie after receiving reports of someone driving erratically.
Dec. 18 at 2:27 a.m., someone left their vehicle parked overnight in a section of the municipal lot on Pleasant Street off-limits to overnighters. The village highway crew was cleaning snow out of the lot, so police had the vehicle towed.
Dec. 18 at 10:35 a.m., police felt a dog living on Stagecoach Road was being properly cared for, despite reports it had been left out in the cold.
Dec. 18 at 4:04 p.m., a 3rd Street resident worriedly reported she’d opened mail she received that belonged to someone else. Police helped her sort it all out.
Dec. 18 at 5:16 p.m., police collected evidence from someone at Copley Hospital on behalf of the St. Albans Police Department, then turned it over to their detective.
Dec. 19 at 9:27 a.m., no one was injured in the car vs. building at the Maplefields in Jersey Heights.
Dec. 19 at 10:39 a.m., police tracked down the man thought to have been dumping free items at the intersection of Stagecoach and Magoon roads and told him to stop.
Dec. 19 at 6:13 p.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road was ticketed for going 51 in a 25 mph zone.
Dec. 19 at 7:45 p.m., after receiving reports of a Dodge Durango all over Route 15 police tracked down and stopped the vehicle. Police later arrested the driver, Jamie Bocash, 40, of Hardwick, and accused him of driving after criminal license suspension, third or subsequent offense.
Dec. 19 at 8:34 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 15 got a pair of written warnings, one for speeding and one for driving with an expired registration.
Dec. 19 at 8:49 p.m., another traffic stop, another ticket. This time a driver was clocked going 45 in a 25-mph zone on Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 20 at 10:20 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health after a shoplifting incident at Price Chopper. The alleged thief never actually left the store though, so police took no action.
Dec. 20 at 9:21 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Stancliff Road.
Dec. 20 at 9:28 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a Moren Loop resident, who told them he was OK and didn’t want to talk to the cops.
Dec. 21 at 9:47 a.m., a tractor-trailer truck got stuck in the roundabout at Routes 15 and 100. Police unstuck it.
Dec. 21 at 9:55 a.m., responded to the East Meadow School for a problem with a juvenile there.
Dec. 21 at 10:12 a.m., a man allegedly threatened a woman on Center Road; police later tracked him down and had a chat with him.
Dec. 21 at 7:11 p.m., no one was injured in a car vs. deer crash on Route 15, and the deer appeared to get away clean too.
Dec. 22 at 12:04 a.m., a car went off Route 100 and hit a telephone pole; during their investigation police determined that the passenger in the vehicle, Timothy Campbell, 32, of Barre City, had an in-state warrant out for his arrest. Both Campbell and the driver were transported to Copley Hospital to be evaluated, but police had not yet released the extent of their injuries at press time.
Dec. 22 at 6:23 a.m., no one was injured when a car went way, way off Route 12, but it was far enough from the road that a tow truck was needed to get it back on the next day.
Dec. 22 at 12:58 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Harrel Street.
Dec. 22 at 5:50 p.m., police are still waiting on surveillance footage to finish investigating a possible case of shoplifting at Hannaford Supermarket.
Dec. 22 at 9:39 p.m., police received reports of a suspicious vehicle at Oxbow Riverfront Park, then tracked down and stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Bridge and Brooklyn streets. The driver of the vehicle, Tawayne Harris, 36, of Stowe, was accused of driving after criminal license suspension. Police also discovered that in-state arrest warrants for both Harris and his passenger, Lloyd Rowland, 21, of Enfield, Conn., had been issued.
Dec. 23 at 7:33 a.m., police didn’t feel that someone driving between 20 and 25 mph was all that slow, considering it was in the village, despite the fact that other drivers seemed irked.
Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health and gave someone a lift to Copley Hospital.
Dec. 23 at 6:57 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 24 at 7:15 a.m., passersby thought vehicles parked alongside Route 15 were a traffic hazard, but police didn’t think so.
Dec. 24 at 4:59 p.m., a man asked police to check on the well-being of someone who ended up being in Elmore, so Morristown officers referred the matter to the Vermont State Police.
Dec. 24 at 9:39 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Dec. 24 at 10:09 p.m., served a court order on the person who had asked police to check on the well-being of someone in Elmore earlier that day.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.