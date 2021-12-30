Total reported incidents: 49
Arrests: 2
Dec. 17 at 5:40 a.m., police assisted EMS on Stagecoach Road with a man who fell, but he declined medical attention.
Dec. 17 at 7:47 a.m., a teen was bullying to teen at Peoples Academy.
Dec. 17 at 9:52 a.m., someone called police concerned about a homeless man who hasn’t been seen in a while. Police aren’t sure whether he just moved on or where he might be.
Dec. 17 at 10:34 a.m., a snatch of graffiti in a bathroom at PA threatened gun violence, and the school went into lockdown as police checked on things.
Dec. 17 at 2:34 p.m., after he allegedly made some threats against employees at the local DCF office, police arrested Taylor Machia, 29, of Hyde Park for creating a false public alarm and criminally threatening behavior.
Dec. 17 at 4:38 p.m., a person said someone broke his van window on Laporte Road.
Dec. 17 at 6:40 p.m., in a dispute among neighbors, one of them said the other would “be better off dead,” which prompted the recipient of that phrase to report it to police.
Dec. 17 at 6:53 p.m., Driveline Auto Services reported someone hit a car that was parked outside. The car had already been deemed totaled, so this did little to improve the vehicle’s condition.
Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., a car parked in the Mac’s convenience store parking lot seemed suspicious, but the driver was just catching some shuteye on the way up to Maine.
Dec. 18 at 9:23 a.m., a person who left their car unlocked at Madadashcar so it could be serviced said someone stole some stuff from it.
Dec. 18 at 9:28 a.m., a woman slipped and fell in the Northgate Plaza, prompting a visit from police and EMS, but she was OK.
Dec. 18 at 10:26 a.m., police assisted the sheriff’s department in delivering court paperwork to Taylor Machia, the person arrested the previous day.
Dec. 18 at 12:35 p.m., police cited Garland Bowen, 40, of Morristown, for driving after criminal license suspension, on Needle Eye Road.
Dec. 18 at 1:50 p.m., some folks were arguing at the Sunset Motor Inn.
Dec. 18 at 4:42 p.m., a person walking along Harrel Street, or attempting to, was seen falling down a bunch of times by a witness who called police. They could see telltale signs in the snow corroborating this, but no stumbler.
Dec. 18 at 6:52 p.m., all it took was a call to police complaining about a vehicle that had been parked behind Aubuchon Hardware for a long time for the vehicle to depart.
Dec. 19 at 10:38 a.m., someone at MSI said two cars had been parked there for a long time, and police said it was OK to have them towed at the owner’s expense.
Dec. 19 at 3:14 p.m., someone complained about the way a plow truck moved snow from a Randolph Road home’s driveway into the road. That’s a fine of $75 if police choose to pursue it.
Dec. 19 at 4:22 p.m., a black truck, a red truck and a white car were reportedly blowing doughnuts in the Northgate Plaza parking lot, later joined by a brown Ford Super Duty. The Ford driver was ticketed for “starting parked vehicles,” which is legalese for spinning one’s tires.
Dec. 19 at 6:34 p.m., also in Northgate, someone thought a person was doing drugs near the Dollar General.
Dec. 20 at 7:29 a.m., on the Monday following the PA lockdown, police maintained a presence at the school to provide a sense of security.
Dec. 20 at 12:46 p.m., woman was reportedly walking along Cadys Falls Road, carrying a stick and waving it in a threatening manner.
Dec. 20 at 1:46 p.m., a police officer saw a man clad in Crocs slip and fall outside Walgreens and offered help. But the man bounced back and seemed fine.
Dec. 20 at 3:19 p.m., a person called from Waterbury saying his phone tracking app showed his phone at a home on Fairwood Parkway. Police went to the home, and the owner said that was the third time someone had shown up at her place report their phone was registering there.
