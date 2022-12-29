Total reported incidents: 117
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 42
Agency assists: 9
A juvenile was cited for creating a false public alarm after writing a threatening message on a wall at Peoples Academy on Dec. 8, sending the school into lockdown mode.
Dec. 16 at 10:55 a.m., someone allegedly stole a pair of boots from Tractor Supply Company. Police are investigating.
Dec. 16 at 11:52 a.m., police investigated a possible sexual assault, but didn’t provide any further information.
Dec. 16 at 2:35 p.m., Tractor Supply reported more items had been stolen from the store but did not enumerate the pilfered goods.
Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., no one was injured in a crash on Route 100 near the Stowe town line, but the driver of the vehicle, Paul Smith, 75, of Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence. Police did not have toxicology results available.
Dec. 17 at 8:36 a.m., a bucket loader rolled over on Cottage Street. EMS crews evaluated the driver, who seemed OK, and the loader was pulled back onto the road.
Dec. 17 at 1:42 p.m., a Pleasant Street property owner said a front-end loader did damage to the complainant’s front yard.
Dec. 17 at 4:15 p.m., a yellow school bus without front or rear license plates was seen tooling around Stafford Avenue and the bypass.
Dec. 17 at 7:05 pm., a job searcher reported being harassed by a potential employer found on indeed.com.
Dec. 18 at 12:09 p.m., police mediated a marital dispute.
Dec. 18 at 4:34 p.m., bickering neighbors in a Portland Street apartment resolved their argument by going their separate ways.
Dec. 18 at 5:18 p.m., no one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a brick lamppost on Cote Hill Road.
Dec. 18 at 11:19 p.m., staff at Manufacturing Solutions Inc. complained about a tarp left behind by a homeless person who had been trespassed from the property.
Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., a person told police she let someone borrow her car who wouldn’t return it, and police said it was a civil issue for the lawyers.
Dec. 19 at 3:32 p.m., someone left the scene of a crash on the McDonalds parking lot. Police are investigating.
Dec. 19 at 5:14 p.m., no one was injured in a crash at the corner of Cole Hill and Ross Hill roads, but the car was pretty smashed up.
Dec. 20 at 6:42 a.m., police are investigating a reported assault at the Route 15 Maplefields.
Dec. 20 at 9:49 a.m., local cops participated in Operation Fire Cuffs, an event that collects toys and other gifts for the kids at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.
Dec. 20 at 9:52 a.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families in Hyde Park.
Dec. 20 at 1:23 p.m., police are investigating a reported break-in at the community center on Union Street.
Dec. 20 at 6:08 p.m., a person reported fraudulent activity with their EBT card.
Dec. 21 at 12:54 a.m., someone reported a vehicle had pulled over on Route 12 near Demars Road. The driver had done so to place a call, and police thanked him for doing so.
Dec. 21 at 1:36 p.m., Lynn Cookson, 64, of Morristown, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Stafford Avenue.
Dec. 21 at 6:25 p.m., a person called from her landline to report losing her cellphone but later reported finding it in her bedroom.
Dec. 21 at 10:41 p.m., Lisa Latuch, 35, of Wolcott, was arrested for DUI No. 1, following a traffic stop on Park Street. No toxicology information was available.
Dec. 22 at 7:23 a.m., a Lincoln Street resident reported having her wallet stolen from her car but called back later to say she found it.
Dec. 22 at 8:04 a.m., a person told police her keys had been stolen. She also found her keys later.
Dec. 22 at 10:15 a.m., a person who had previously been camping out at North Country Federal Credit Union was issued a no trespass notice.
Dec. 22 at 11:49 a.m., a bag and wallet were allegedly stolen from a car at the library. Police are investigating and say the car’s doors were not locked.
Dec. 22 at 1:29 p.m., no one was injured when a car slid off the side of the road near the intersection of Cadys Falls and Stagecoach roads. The car was pulled back on and away it went.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
