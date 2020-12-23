Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 64
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 1
Parking tickets and warnings: 5
Alarms: 5
Foot patrol: 1
Dec. 11 at 3:32 a.m., police issued written warnings to three drivers who left their vehicles parked on Railroad Street, violating Morristown’s winter ban of on-street, overnight parking.
Dec. 11 at 9:16 a.m., passing drivers were worried a man walking along Route 15 was going to get hit by a car. He later stopped by the police station.
Dec. 11 at 10:57 a.m., no one was injured in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 100 and Meadow Drive.
Dec. 11 at 2:04 p.m., another accident, at the intersection of Route 12 and Elmore Mountain Road; no one was injured.
Dec. 11 at 3:35 p.m., a truck passed a school bus, with stop sign out and flashing lights on, as it was waiting to pick up students on Route 100.
Dec. 11 at 4:27 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health to check on the well-being of a Route 15 resident, who was OK.
Dec. 11 at 4:28 and 4:29 p.m., police served two court orders to two people who stopped by the station.
Dec. 11 at 7:50 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Dec. 11 at 8:34 p.m., drivers on Route 100 reported a man, who they thought was intoxicated, walking along the state highway. Police picked him up and gave him a lift home.
Dec. 11 at 10:51 p.m., a third party reported that someone else may have been beaten up; police found that to be untrue.
Dec. 12 at 4:46 a.m., someone who’d had too much to drink was reportedly trying to get into a car on Randolph Road; she later got a ride from a relative.
Dec. 12 at 3:23 p.m., Dollar General employees called police about what they thought were counterfeit bills being used at the store, then called back to say they had the situation under control.
Dec. 12 at 4:55 p.m., a woman told police someone was recording video of her in the Morrisville Plaza; police told her its not illegal to record video in a public place, but that if she felt she was being stalked she could seek a court order.
Dec. 12 at 11:31 p.m., the couple who regularly get in spats on 1st Street were called in for causing another noisy ruckus by 2nd Street residents. They told police they weren’t fighting; police told them to keep it down.
Dec. 13 at 1:35 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Morristown.
Dec. 13 at 8:36 a.m., a backpack was reported stolen on Portland Street.
Dec. 13 at 10:34 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Stancliff Road, then returned to the same locale that afternoon for the same reason.
Dec. 13 at 7:25 p.m., two employees at Cumberland Farms got into a spat; police referred the dispute to a manager.
Dec. 13 at 9:23 p.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for a lack of registration.
Dec. 14 at 5:02 a.m., assisted Stowe police.
Dec. 14 at 10:40 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in the north end.
Dec. 14 at 11:49 a.m., assisted Morrisville Water & Light staff with looking into an illegal utility meter on Almeron Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
Dec. 14 at 11:55 a.m., a driver told police he hit a deer on Route 100; his car was damaged, but the deer was never found.
Dec. 14 at 2:22 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Bridge Street.
Dec. 14 at 3:29 p.m., assisted Department for Children and Families staff near Harrel Street.
Dec. 14 at 5:34 p.m., served a court order on someone on Colonial Manor Road.
Dec. 14 at 8:18 p.m., police arrested Allie Duda, 33, of Morristown, after executing a search warrant at a Brooklyn Street residence. Duda was accused of several counts of selling both crack cocaine and heroin, as reported last week. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further action is expected.
Dec. 15 at 3:01 a.m., an officer removed a tree that had fallen across Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 15 at 7:30 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on the north end of town.
Dec. 15 at 11:49 a.m., a driver took out some mailboxes on Congress Street. She wasn’t injured, but the mailboxes were pretty beat up.
Dec. 15 at 1:06 p.m., someone sitting in a parked vehicle just off Lower Main Street roused the suspicions of passersby; turns out the individual was just waiting for someone who had an appointment inside a nearby building.
Dec. 15 at 10:59 p.m., assisting sheriff’s deputies, Morristown officers stood watch over a vehicle until it could be towed on Noyes Farm Road.
Dec. 15 at 11:31 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Wolcott.
Dec. 16 at 8:16 a.m., a vehicle was left abandoned at the intersection of Bridge Street and the bypass. Police had it towed.
Dec. 16 at 10:27 a.m., a different vehicle was left abandoned on Cole Hill Road; police had that one towed, too.
Dec. 16 at 10:48 a.m., someone reported that compost, and possibly toilet paper, was being dumped on Goddard Nesbitt Road. The responding officer found one small pile of food scraps.
Dec. 16 at 8:42 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police with tracking down a vehicle that may have been stolen on Almeron Drive. After finding it, they turned the case over to state troopers.
Dec. 17 at 1:36 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at the first of three calls to a Park Street residence that afternoon and evening.
Dec. 17 at 4:21 p.m., Almeron Drive residents reported a suspicious-seeming person in the woods nearby; the individual allegedly left in a van before police arrived.
Dec. 17 at 6:52 p.m., police ran blue lights and directed traffic while a vehicle was towed near the intersection of Stagecoach and Golf Course Roads.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
