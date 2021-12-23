Total reported incidents: 68
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 6
Following an investigation into a Sept. 4 incident at Colonial Manor, police last week arrested Brandi Trombly, 28, of Morristown, for domestic assault and cruelty to children this week.
Dec. 10 at 12:01 a.m. police assisted in a midnight mental health crisis in the village.
Dec. 10 at 9:06 p.m., after a traffic stop, police arrested Joshua Limlaw, 32, of Eden, on an in-state arrest warrant. Limlaw was also cited for driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 11 at 1:04 a.m., after responding to a tip on Route 100, police took Sheara Bryant, 53, listed as homeless, into custody, after determining Bryant had a warrant out for her arrest.
Dec. 11 at 9:43 a.m., a driver took out a temporary fence in a crash near the corner of Routes 15 and 15A, damaging the property but not suffering any injuries.
Dec. 11 at 4:13 p.m., a person having issues with her ex reported it to police just to have it on the record.
Dec. 11 at 4:15 p.m., a car collided with a house on Howard Street, causing minor structural damage. Police say it was a low-speed crash.
Dec. 11 at 8:24 p.m., after responding to a call on Congress Street, police arrested Andrew Lemieux, 34, of Newport for possession of narcotics and providing false information to police, after he initially gave them a fake name.
Dec. 12 at 6:04 a.m., an animal was deerly departed after getting hit by a car on Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 12 at 2:21 p.m., a Riverbend Market employee said someone drove off without paying for gas. Police caught up with the gas-and-dasher, who told them he’d pay for the petrol.
Dec. 12 at 6:07 p.m., a person called police, worried that two people in the municipal parking lot throwing ice at each other might hit a car.
Dec. 12 at 6:46 p.m., police removed a large piece of debris from the middle of Upper Main Street.
Dec. 13 at 7:51 a.m., a Morrisville Plaza business said someone was using their Dumpster without permission.
Dec. 13 at 12:14 p.m., someone reported a van traveling at a high rate of speed along Route 15, but it was well out of the Morristown coverage area before police could muster for pursuit.
Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m., police responded to reports of a fire at Price Chopper, but it wasn’t serious, and the fire department had it under control.
Dec. 13 at 1:48 p.m., a person with a mental health disorder was reportedly walking in the middle of Munson Avenue, and police gave him a ride back to his home.
Dec. 13 at 3:17 p.m., on Route 100, a car slammed into the back of another that was stopped waiting for the car in front of it to turn into Paine’s Christmas Tree farm, pushing the middle car into the one intending to turn. Any injuries were minor and didn’t require hospitalization.
Dec. 13 at 3:32 p.m., a person inside an apartment on Cady’s Falls Road seemed suspicious to the caller, but it was just the landlord.
Dec. 13 at 4:29 p.m., the Seventh Day Adventist church on Best Street reported water damage from an open door. Police said it doesn’t appear to have a been a break in but, rather, an act of … weather.
Dec. 14 at 6:13 a.m., another call came about the Cady’s Falls Road apartment, this one involving a broken window, which the aforementioned owner was repairing.
Dec. 14 at 9:37 a.m., someone found a fake Coach purse containing makeup near Oxbow Riverfront porch, and turned it over to police, who still have it, if anyone’s looking for it.
Dec. 14 at 12:48 p.m., a tractor trailer truck broke down at the intersection of Bridge Street and the bypass and had to be towed away.
Dec. 14 at 1:05 p.m., a teen was allegedly vaping at Peoples Academy.
Dec. 14 at 10:53 p.m., a deer that was hit near the intersection of Route 100 and Stancliff Road may have come out in better shape, as police say the deer lived through the crash and the driver was smashed in the face by the airbag. Police say the driver’s injuries appeared to be minor.
Dec. 15 at 5:34 p.m., police responded to a Maple Street apartment building, where someone was reportedly blaring music in the parking lot. They found a man outside his truck listening to music, but determined it wasn’t that loud.
Dec. 16 at 9:47 a.m., a key to a Kia automobile that someone found on Brooklyn Street near Wilkens Street was handed over to police, who still have it.
Dec. 16 at 5:22 p.m., police responded to a call about some suspicious vehicles in front of Clubhouse Kids daycare center and found a person with a broken-down car and his friend trying to get it running or moved.
Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m., a man with orders not to trespass at Cumberland Farms reportedly left the store and got someone in the parking lot to buy his beer for him.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
