Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 96
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 6
Traffic warnings: 19
Parking tickets: 4
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 3
Foot patrols: 1
Dec. 27 at 12:40 a.m., two drivers left vehicles parked overnight on Lower Main and Howard streets, violating Morristown’s winter parking ban. Both got tickets.
Dec. 27 at 9:50 a.m., someone fueled up and fled without paying at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15 again. Police are investigating.
Dec. 27 at 11:35 a.m., two-car, rear-end crash on Route 100; no injuries.
Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m., Tractor Supply staff noticed a spreader was missing from an outside display and reported the theft to police, who are investigating.
Dec. 27 at 4:53 p.m., a phone miscue was the cause of a 911 call made from the Morrisville Plaza; everyone was OK.
Dec. 27 at 6:05 p.m., passersby reported a possible drug deal in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, but the alleged perpetrators were gone when police arrived.
Dec. 27 at 6:45 p.m., police stopped a speeding driver on Elmore Street. After the subsequent investigation, police charged Trevor Adams, 34, of Morristown with driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense. Police measured Adams’ blood alcohol content at 0.166 percent, twice the legal limit. Adams was also charged with driving after criminal license suspension and received a speeding ticket.
Dec. 27 at 8:04 p.m., two people in a verbal spat on 2nd Street agreed to leave each other alone for the rest of the night.
Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m., in 25 minutes, police ticketed two heavy-footed drivers on Cadys Falls Road. The first driver was going 45 in a 25-mph zone, the second 44 mph.
Dec. 27 at 9:44 p.m., officers assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies with a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson.
Dec. 27 at 11:12 p.m., a driver got a ticket for going 46 in a 25-mph zone on Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 27 at 11:49 p.m., a driver stopped on Lower Main Street got a pair of written warnings, for failing to stop at a stop sign and for failing to use directional signals.
Dec. 28 at 12:46 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a woman at Price Chopper, then helped her get a taxi ride back to Essex.
Dec. 28 at 3:04 a.m., another ticket for violating Morristown’s winter parking ban, this time in the municipal parking lot.
Dec. 28 at 2:13 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a Park Street resident, only to find she was already at Copley Hospital.
Dec. 28 at 4:29 p.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police troopers with an incident at Copley Hospital.
Dec. 28 at 6:14 p.m., a Route 100 resident wanted police advice on how to get a court order.
Dec. 28 at 9:04 p.m., a Portland Street resident called police after finding four flat tires on his or her vehicle; the owner wasn’t sure if the tires had actually been slashed or if the air had just seeped out, and was going to call back with a final determination.
Dec. 28 at 11:26 p.m., a family fight between mother and child on Fenimore Street was resolved by police for the night.
Dec. 29 at 9:38 a.m., police are investigating another incident in which a driver fueled up and fled without paying at the Route 15 Maplefields.
Dec. 29 at 2:25 p.m., a Richmond Street resident called police to report loud music at the nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars post the night before. Police told the caller to call back when the loud music is actually playing, and they’ll address it then.
Dec. 29 at 3:22 p.m., officers assisted sheriff’s deputies with an out-of-control woman in Johnson.
Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m., another gas and dash at Maplefields.
Dec. 29 at 6:19 p.m., an officer served court paperwork to someone on Colonial Manor Road.
Dec. 29 at 10:48 p.m., a concerned caller wanted police to know about a juvenile who is drinking alcohol regularly.
Dec. 30 at 3:14 a.m., officers assisted sheriff’s deputies at a traffic stop near the Route 15 Maplefields.
Dec. 30 at 2:43 p.m., a Summer Street resident reported being the victim of a scam.
Dec. 30 at 2:46 p.m., two drivers involved in a crash on Route 15 are having trouble coming to an agreement regarding insurance, and reported the accident to police.
Dec. 30 at 3 p.m., a passing vehicle hit the side-view mirror of a vehicle parked on Portland Street.
Dec. 30 at 8:32 p.m., a Jersey Heights resident reported being stalked.
Dec. 30 at 9:01 p.m., a driver who hit the underpass on Needles Eye Road, then left the vehicle there, told an officer he or she wasn’t aware that a call to police was necessary after a crash. The underpass wasn’t damaged, so police took no further action.
Dec. 31 at 1:11 a.m., two vehicles were towed out of the municipal parking lot because they weren’t parked in the area designated for overnight parking during winter months.
Dec. 31 at 12:42 p.m., Morristown’s K-9 officer, and his human partner, attended training at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford.
Dec. 31 at 6:49 p.m., police took possession of firearms being turned in by someone as part of a court order.
Dec. 31 at 8:21 p.m., Ryan Robarge, 24, of Johnson was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after police responded to an incident just off Pleasant Street. According to police, while Robarge was trying to leave in his vehicle he nearly struck an officer, who had to jump out of the way; as a result, Robarge was also charged with grossly negligent driving. Police measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.170 percent.
Dec. 31 at 10:54 p.m., police assisted state police troopers with a fight involving several people in Elmore.
Jan. 1 at 12:59 a.m., Victoria Sherman, 28, of Newport was charged with trespassing after she was found at the Maplefields on Route 15, where she’s banned by court order.
Jan. 1 at 6:40 a.m., an unruly patient at Copley Hospital had already calmed down when police arrived.
Jan. 1 at 3:18 p.m., police helped resolve a verbal dispute on 1st Street.
Jan. 1 at 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a report of a physical fight on Summer Street; after an investigation Andrew Philip, 33, of Johnson charged with second-degree aggravated domestic assault, violating an abuse-prevention order and cruelty to children. Philip was held initially at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury for lack of bail.
Jan. 1 at 5:59 p.m., a Route 100 caller reported hearing a car crash nearby, but there was no evidence of any accident in the area.
Jan. 2 at 12:04 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff on Park Street.
Jan. 2 at 3:43 p.m., working with Lamoille County Mental Health staff, police made sure an East High Street woman safely made it to Copley Hospital.
Jan. 2 at 3:44 p.m., a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road led to the arrest of Daniel Wyman, 33, of Glover on an in-state warrant issued by the Department of Corrections. He also got tickets for speeding and driving after civil license suspension. He was later turned over to sheriff’s deputies for transport.
Jan. 2 at 4:04 p.m., officers assisted staff from the Department for Children and Families on Center Road.
Jan. 2 at 4:48 p.m., the people yelling and screaming at each other on Fitzgerald Road never let the argument turn physical.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.